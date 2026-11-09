Propeller Brings Real-Terrain Earthworks Design To Trimble Dimensions 2026

A quarry pit concept designed in Propeller CAD on a real site map.

Propeller CAD, now open to all customers, lets teams go from site data to a useful first design draft in minutes

- Rory San MiguelDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - November 9, 2026 - Propeller is at Trimble Dimensions 2026 with something customers have been asking about for a long time: Design, built directly into the platform they already use to run their sites.Propeller CAD is now in open beta and available to every current Propeller customer. It brings early earthworks design into the same workflow teams use every day to capture the site, see what changed, and measure their work. The terrain is already there. The data is already trusted. Propeller CAD puts it to work at the design stage.There is no data export. No terrain setup. No separate software to learn or pay for. You describe what you need in plain language (a haul road, a pad, a drainage concept) and Propeller CAD builds a first draft on the real terrain from your site. You review it, adjust it, check approximate cut and fill, and export it for continued work. That's it."The industry has the data. It just hasn't had a way to make that data useful at the design stage without waiting on a specialist," said Rory San Miguel, CEO of Propeller. "Propeller CAD changes that. You start with real terrain and get a useful first draft in minutes."For teams using Propeller today, this is what the next step looks like: taking the site data they already trust and making it do more of the work. Early beta users have described the difference plainly. One construction technology manager at a major US contractor walked through a haul road workflow that used to take two and a half days, watched Propeller CAD build a first draft in minutes, and said: *"If it shows up in the next 10 minutes, you cut my time... it took me hours just for that one."*For teams at the show who want to see it for themselves, live demos are running all week at Booth #2132. Walk in, describe a design, watch it build on a real site. There's also a surprise for anyone who comes by and says hi.**About Propeller**Propeller is the platform earthwork teams use to capture the site, see what changed, measure the work, and plan what comes next. Teams combine ground and drone capture into one trusted view of the site to make faster decisions, support payment claims, and keep field, office, and owner teams aligned. Propeller serves earthwork and civil teams across construction, mining, aggregates, and waste management. Visit propelleraero.

Jacob Mutchler-Brown

Key Accounts Manager, Propeller

+1 512-569-4479

Propeller CAD | Earthwork concept design on real survey terrain

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Propeller brings real-terrain earthworks design to Trimble Dimensions 2026 News Provided By Propeller Aero November 09, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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