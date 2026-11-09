Loyd Have Mercy Named 2026 Best Of Florida Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Loyd Have Mercy, a family restaurant in Titusville known for gourmet Southern soul food, has been named a recipient of the 2026 Best of Florida Award in the Southern Restaurants category. The restaurant also earned a 2026 Best of Florida Honorable Mention Award in the Barbecue Joints category. Together, the two honors recognize the restaurant's generational recipes and the warm hospitality it offers every guest.Loyd Have Mercy serves lunch and dinner five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday. Guests can dine in or take their meals to go, with delivery and curbside pickup also available. Its menu features wings served breaded or naked, along with a choice of sauces that includes Honey Gold and Garlic Parmesan. Guests can also enjoy whiting fish sandwiches, along with chicken livers and gizzards. Lunch specials are served with a side and a drink, while daily specials include two sides. For larger occasions, the restaurant offers group dining for parties of 20 or more. Its catering service accommodates events from 15 to 2,000 guests with half and full pans available for pickup or drop-off.The restaurant describes itself as a home away from home and the ultimate destination for celebrations. It regularly hosts birthdays and baby showers, along with wedding events. Holiday parties and sports team outings are popular as well, and so are corporate gatherings. Loyd Have Mercy also supports the community through a monthly fundraising program for schools and nonprofit organizations. Each participating group receives a unique code, and 8% of online sales made with that code are donated to its cause. The restaurant sums up its approach with a simple promise:“The Best Gourmet Soul Food on This Side of Heaven.”Dr. Loyd, whose family recipes form the foundation of the menu, has long emphasized the restaurant's deep roots.“The recipes in our restaurant have been handed down through generations,” said Dr. Loyd.Looking ahead, Loyd Have Mercy plans to continue sharing its soul food with the Titusville community. The 2026 Best of Florida Award and 2026 Best of Florida Honorable Mention Award mark a proud milestone as the restaurant continues to grow its family of loyal guests.For more information, click here.

Loyd Have Mercy

Loyd Have Mercy

+1 321-269-1008

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Loyd Have Mercy Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 09, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Food & Beverage Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.