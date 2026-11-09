Sarasota's Jeff Schultz Painting debuts a new website making it easier to explore its residential, commercial, and coating services since 1988.

Jeff Schultz Painting (NASDAQ:JSP)

- Jeff Schultz, Owner, Jeff Schultz Painting

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jeff Schultz Painting Launches Redesigned Website for the Sarasota Area

SARASOTA, Fla. - October 2026 - Jeff Schultz Painting, a Sarasota-area painting and specialized coatings company serving the region since 1988, has launched a redesigned website for homeowners and businesses. The updated site makes it easier to explore the company's services and connect with the team.

The new site brings together the company's residential and commercial painting services, specialized coatings, pressure washing, and wallpaper removal. Visitors can review these services and reach out directly, making it simpler to plan a project from the first inquiry to the finished job.

Homeowners seeking residential painting in Sarasota can find information about the company's approach and service area, including Sarasota, Venice, Ellenton, and surrounding Manatee County communities.

With more than three decades of experience, Jeff Schultz Painting serves a variety of properties, including high-rise buildings, offices, stores, warehouses, churches, and educational facilities. The company uses modern equipment and helps clients select paint types and colors based on weather conditions, how spaces are used, and ambient lighting.

A Message From the Owner

"Our work has always been about quality and trust, and our new website reflects that same standard. It makes it simple for customers across Sarasota and the surrounding counties to see what we do and reach us when they are ready to start a project," said Jeff Schultz, owner of Jeff Schultz Painting.

About Jeff Schultz Painting

Founded in 1988, Jeff Schultz Painting is a Sarasota-based, full-service painting and specialized coatings company serving residential and commercial clients across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Its service area includes nearby communities such as Venice and Ellenton.

The company provides interior and exterior painting, specialized coatings, pressure washing, and wallpaper removal, backed by more than 30 years of experience. It is located at 5310 Southerly Way, Sarasota, FL.

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Jeff Schultz Painting

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Jeff Schultz Painting Launches Redesigned Website for the Sarasota Area News Provided By Advanced Digital Media Services November 09, 2026, 15:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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