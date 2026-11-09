American AI Logistics Closes Series B Led By GOVO Venture Partners

Following 6.5X revenue growth in 16 months, American AI Logistics will accelerate product development and expand federal procurement automation.

- John Cofrancesco, Founder and CEO, American AI LogisticsWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American AI Logistics, Inc. (AAIL), which automates quoting and predicts demand for federal procurement across parts, software, and other categories, today announced the close of its Series B financing round led by GOVO Venture Partners, capping a stretch in which American AI Logistics grew revenue 6.5X since its Series A 16 months ago. American Ai Logistics is backed by Companyon Ventures, Stage 2 Capital, and GOVO Venture Partners. In connection with the investment, Jonathan Kilman, a partner at GOVO, will join the board of directors.American AI Logistics sells to the value-added resellers and suppliers that sit between the federal government and the parts, software, and equipment it buys. It is a business that runs on volume and deadlines, and for most of these firms it still runs on manual work. Analysts read solicitations by hand, chase pricing from distributors, assemble quotes in spreadsheets, and submit before the clock runs out. Miss the window and the bid is gone. Multiply that across thousands of solicitations and the cost is not just lost revenue for the supplier. It is a unit somewhere waiting longer than it should.American AI Logistics built automation to take that work off the people serving the warfighter and to predict procurement events before they happen. The platform pairs AutoBid, which handles RFQ discovery, quote generation, and proposal submission, with Pipeline Builder, which reads historical purchasing data to forecast what the government is likely to buy and when. Together they let a supplier bid on far more than it otherwise could, and bid on the things it is actually positioned to win."Everything we build comes back to one question: does this help the warfighter?" said John Cofrancesco, Founder and CEO of American AI Logistics. "Our customers are the companies that supply the Department of War. Every hour they spend on manual paperwork is an hour not spent serving the warfighter. We think the people defending this country deserve an industrial base that moves at their speed, and that is what we are building toward.""This investment lands at exactly the right moment for us," said Tim Silk, co-founder and COO of American AI Logistics. "Growth has been massive, the demand is real, and now we get to meet it with a partner who understands this market as well as GOVO does. We built this company around serving our country, and finding investors who share that is rare. It is a great fit."The new capital goes toward accelerating that growth and putting more of it into the product. American AI Logistics works on the layer underneath the mission itself, the contracting and quoting machinery that determines how quickly the industrial base can respond. The company's argument is that this layer is where most of the delay lives, and that it has gone largely unautomated because it is tedious rather than technically hard.For GOVO, this is the firm's second investment in American AI Logistics. GOVO invests across government-adjacent industries and tends to stay with founders through multiple rounds, a pattern visible across a portfolio that includes traffic management, building code compliance, and supply chain traceability startups."We believe in the mission of American AI Logistics, and we are doubling down on these founders," Kilman said. "GOVO was built to back innovative founders across government-based industries and to stay with them through multiple stages and milestones. AAIL sits squarely in that thesis: a company applying real technology to a real government problem, led by a team that understands both what they are building and who it is for. We have watched this company execute since our first investment, and we are proud to lead this round."

Tim Silk

American AI Logistics

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American AI Logistics Closes Series B Led by GOVO Venture Partners News Provided By American AI Logistics November 09, 2026, 15:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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