VICTOR® HONORS VETERANS WITH $25,000 DONATION

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) VICTOR®'s support to Second Chance K9 and This Able Veteran strengthens the life-changing bonds between veterans living with PTSD and their service dogs

- Travis Hall, Founding Director of Second Chance K9MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- To honor and assist former military members, VICTOR Pet Food is continuing its support of veterans this Veterans Day by donating $25,000 to nonprofit partners dedicated to providing military veterans living with PTSD with specially trained service dogs.For military veterans transitioning back to civilian life, managing Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) presents immense challenges. VICTOR recognizes that the relationship between a veteran and a service dog goes far beyond simple companionship-it is a life-restoring partnership built on trust, loyalty, and unconditional support that enables healing and independence.“We celebrate and support all the ways dogs enhance our lives, and we have seen firsthand how crucial and transformative the bond between a service dog and a military veteran can be,” said Brandon McKay, CEO of Mid America Pet Food.“We're honored to continue our support for the impactful work of our nonprofit partners as they specially train dogs to meet the unique needs of veterans with PTSD. We want to raise awareness of their crucial mission and celebrate the incredible bond between veterans and service dogs.”The $25,000 donation is supporting two trusted VICTOR nonprofit partners:.Second Chance K9: Founded by Travis Hall, retired U.S Army Special Forces Dog Handler, who served over 18 deployments. Travis knows first-hand the two-way healing power a service dog can have for a veteran and vice versa. Travis and the SCK9 organization rescue dogs and train them as certified service dogs for Special Operations Forces of all branches of the Military living with PTSD..This Able Veteran: Matches veterans living with PTSD with specially trained service dogs at no cost to the veteran. They have pioneered training programs to train service dogs specifically for the unique needs and diagnosis of the veteran they will be matched with. Additionally, they have a Trauma Resiliency Program for both the veteran and dog and have created two PTSD service dog trainer academies that teach their methods so more veterans can be helped.“As we mark another Veterans Day alongside VICTOR, our shared commitment to supporting veterans remains stronger than ever,” said Malia Nix, Executive Director of This Able Veteran.“Thanks to this partnership, more veterans are being paired with life-saving service dogs at no cost to them. Together, we aren't just raising awareness - we are actively giving veterans the freedom and security they fought to protect.”VICTOR has maintained an active partnership with This Able Veteran and Second Chance K9 for a combined 10+ years, championing the profound difference these canine heroes make in the daily lives of veterans.“In the Special Operations community, everything revolves around mission, purpose, and the teammate to your left and right. When you hang up the uniform, that abrupt transition and the invisible wounds of service can be isolating. These rescue dogs step right into that breach,” said Second Chance K9 Founding Director Travis Hall.“Support like this from VICTOR is exactly what allows us to keep our programs running and make a real difference in the lives of the veterans we serve.”To learn more about VICTOR Super Premium Pet Food and its veteran support, visit VICTOR Cares. For more information on how to support Second Chance K9 and This Able Veteran, please visit their respective websites.

Morgan Butler

VICTOR Super Premium Pet Food

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VICTOR® HONORS VETERANS WITH $25,000 DONATION News Provided By VICTOR Super Premium Pet Food November 09, 2026, 15:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Military Industry



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