Webfeat Complete Receives Goering Center Honorable Mention For Second Consecutive Year

Cincinnati digital marketing agency webFEAT Complete receives 2026 recognition as it marks 27 years in business.

- Michelle Selnick, MBA, MS, founder and CEO of webFEAT CompleteCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- webFEAT Complete, Inc. announced today that it has received an Honorable Mention in the Goering Center's 27th Annual Family & Private Business Awards. The 2026 recognition marks the second consecutive year the Cincinnati digital marketing agency has received this distinction, following its 2025 Honorable Mention.The Goering Center's annual awards program celebrates the achievements of family-owned and privately held businesses throughout Greater Cincinnati. The program recognizes the role these companies play in the region and highlights business practices that support lasting success.“Receiving this recognition for a second consecutive year means a great deal to our team,” said Michelle Selnick, MBA, MS, founder and CEO of webFEAT Complete.“For 27 years, we have helped businesses navigate changes in technology and find practical ways to grow online. We are grateful to the clients who put their trust in us and to the people whose work makes those relationships possible.”Founded by Selnick in 1999, webFEAT Complete has grown from a website design business into a full-service digital marketing agency. The company works with businesses across industries to develop websites, reach prospective customers and manage their online presence.Its services now include search engine optimization (SEO) and answer engine optimization (AEO), helping businesses address both traditional search and AI-powered search experiences. The agency also provides paid advertising, social media and email marketing, supported by website hosting, maintenance and security services.“Our clients need a partner who can help them understand what matters for their business and put a clear plan into action,” Selnick added.“That remains our focus as we look ahead.”About webFEAT CompleteFounded in 1999 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, webFEAT Complete, Inc. provides website design and development, digital marketing and website management services to businesses across the United States. The agency helps clients connect their online presence with their business goals. Learn more at webfeatcomplete.

Warren Ponticos

webFEAT Complete

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webFEAT Complete Receives Goering Center Honorable Mention for Second Consecutive Year News Provided By webFEAT Complete November 09, 2026, 15:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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