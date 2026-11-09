Emedia Monitor Wins Second Consecutive AMEC Award With Silver For Saudi Ministry Of Tourism Hajj Programme

eMedia Monitor wins silver at the 2026 AMEC awards for communications measurement

eMM recognised for a three-way collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Ways Marketing Solutions

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- eMedia Monitor (eMM), the global, AI-driven broadcast intelligence platform, has won silver at the AMEC Awards 2026 in the Most Effective Planning, Research and Evaluation: Middle East and Africa category. The award recognises a three-way collaboration between the Ministry of Tourism, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ways Marketing Solutions and eMM during the 2026 (1447H) Hajj season.

The season marked a milestone for the Ministry, which took direct responsibility for supervising pilgrim accommodation for the first time. With no previous earned media baseline, it needed a real-time view of how Hajj was being covered around the world, and the intelligence to act on it quickly.

As part of the programme led with Ways, eMM delivered real-time broadcast and media intelligence across 80+ countries and 30+ languages, turning coverage into structured, actionable data. AI-powered translation and auto summary turned international coverage into concise Arabic updates within minutes, helping teams spot emerging issues faster and freeing up resource for response.

Over the season, 55 emerging narratives were identified and ranked by severity, topic and urgency. This allowed the Ministry's communications teams to separate issues needing an immediate response from those that only needed monitoring.

The programme also connected media coverage with data from the Unified Tourism Centre, which handled more than 35,000 pilgrim enquiries. Seeing what pilgrims were experiencing alongside what the media was saying moved the work beyond media measurement and into decision intelligence.

Earned media was evaluated alongside owned media performance and public sentiment, giving the Ministry its first earned media baseline for Hajj communications. This now informs planning for 2027, and the Ministry has extended ongoing monitoring across its wider communications activity.

“Broadcast is where stories break first”

“Broadcast is where stories break first, and where they move fastest. This award recognises what eMM does best: turning live TV and radio coverage into clear, actionable insight, in real time and in any language. To be recognised two years in a row, alongside the Ministry of Tourism and Ways Marketing Solutions, is a proud moment for our whole team,” said Youssef Hamad, Sales Director - MENA Region, eMedia Monitor.

About eMedia Monitor

eMedia Monitor is a broadcast intelligence platform and global leader in real-time radio, TV, web-TV and podcast monitoring, founded in Vienna, Austria in 2007.

eMedia Monitor offers 24/7 real-time monitoring of audio-visual content across 94 countries in 42 languages across 4,500+ broadcast channels and 130,000+ podcasts.

eMedia Monitor received recognition for outstanding measurement and insight at the DataComms Awards 2026 (Gold for Best Use of Data to Assist Reputation Management) and the AMEC Awards 2025 (Gold for Most Effective Planning, Research and Evaluation), and won silver at the AMEC Awards 2026 (Most Effective Planning, Research and Evaluation: Middle East and Africa).

eMedia Monitor's broadcast and audio-visual monitoring technology supports media monitoring and media intelligence companies globally, and is used by leading brands, PR and marketing agencies, and government institutions.

About the AMEC Awards

The AMEC Awards recognise the best work in communication research, measurement, evaluation and insight from around the world. The 2026 winners were announced at a ceremony in London on 5 November 2026.

AMEC, the International Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communication, is the world's largest media intelligence and insights professional body. Its work includes developing the Barcelona Principles, the industry's widely adopted guidelines for measuring communication.

Media contact

Contact: eMedia Monitor GmbH ·... · +43 1 581 2630 100



Youssef Hamad

eMedia Monitor

+43 1 5812630100

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

eMedia Monitor wins second consecutive AMEC Award with silver for Saudi Ministry of Tourism Hajj programme News Provided By eMedia Monitor GmbH November 09, 2026, 15:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.