Mirakl Unveils New Branding To Show How It Powers The Transformation Of Retailers, Brands And B2B Companies

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Mirakl is the Operating System for Intelligent Commerce, helping businesses move toward AI-powered commerce while using AI to simplify commerce operations

- Darius Meadon, Chief Marketing Officer, MiraklBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mirakl today announced a new brand identity and positioning:“Mirakl is the Operating System for intelligent commerce.” The refreshed identity reflects Mirakl's wider technology vision: using AI-powered infrastructure and enterprise-grade architecture to help businesses prepare for agentic commerce, improve catalog data, remove friction and accelerate time-to-market. It gives retailers, brands and B2B companies a clearer way to understand how Mirakl connects these capabilities into one operating system for managing modern commerce and prepare for a future where AI influences how customers discover, evaluate and buy products.“Our brand earned trust when marketplaces were a new business model. Today, customers need a partner that shows what comes next. This refresh keeps the recognition we built while expressing the ambition, intelligence and breadth of Mirakl today,” said Darius Meadon, Chief Marketing Officer, Mirakl.Fourteen years ago, Mirakl helped establish the marketplace model as a credible path to profitable growth. Since then, 450+ customers have demonstrated how platform businesses expand assortment, strengthen customer engagement and compete at scale. As marketplaces became a proven playbook, Mirakl expanded its offering to meet the evolving needs of retailers, brands and B2B companies. Its Operating System connects marketplace operations, retail media, catalog management and AI to create a digital flywheel across the product and customer journeys, helping businesses offer more products, make them easier to discover and turn engagement into measurable commercial value.“The Operating System” shows the value Mirakl brings by connecting the data, workflows and solutions behind modern commerce. It unifies our multiple products around one value proposition: giving businesses a simpler way to manage more channels, products and customer interactions as commerce evolves.“Intelligent commerce” describes both sides of this shift: customers increasingly discover and buy through AI-powered experiences, while commerce teams use connected technology to manage products, channels and customer journeys more efficiently.The refreshed brand brings this expanded role to life through:.A refined logomark that improves digital legibility while preserving recognition..A new lowercase wordmark that combines approachability with authority..A unified sub-logo System for Mirakl Platform, Mirakl Connect, Mirakl Ads, Mirakl Payout and Mirakl Catalog Platform..An Intelligent grid that structures content, data and imagery across digital experiences..A visual language built around Mirakl blue, bold data, shifting gradients and Le Rayonnement, a radiant-light photography style focused on customer products and success.Mirakl partnered with Koto, the global creative company whose clients include Amazon, Google, Instagram, JPMorgan, Lyft, Meta, Microsoft, Netflix, Tripadvisor and WhatsApp. Drawing on its experience with the world's leading challenger and consumer brands, Koto created a brand identity that reflects Mirakl's evolving business and future ambitions, with creative direction from Sam Howard and Brya Taylor. A refined logomark, redrawn wordmark and flexible, recognizable visual language bring Mirakl's strategic direction to life across all brand touchpoints, giving it a more distinctive and coherent market presence.The new identity launches on Nov. 9, 2026, alongside imagery created to show commerce through the lens of growth, influence and customer success.Explore the new Mirakl brand imagery here.About MiraklFounded in 2012, Mirakl has been at the forefront of marketplace innovation, empowering every business to compete in the platform economy.Today, Mirakl's Operating System combines an enterprise marketplace solution (Mirakl Platform) that enables retailers and B2B organizations to launch, scale, and operate marketplaces and dropship, AI-powered multichannel selling (Mirakl Connect), retail media (Mirakl Ads) and an agentic commerce infrastructure (Mirakl Nexus).With dual headquarters in Boston and Paris, Mirakl helps a global ecoSystem of 450+ marketplaces (B2C and B2B) and a network of over 100k third-party marketplace sellers. Brands like Macy's, Decathlon, Carrefour, Asos, and Airbus Helicopters use Mirakl to grow their businesses in new and remarkable ways.

Alyssa Sullivan

ASPR for Mirakl

+1 617-899-8631

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Mirakl Unveils New Branding to Show How It Powers the Transformation of Retailers, Brands and B2B Companies News Provided By Mirakl November 09, 2026, 15:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology



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