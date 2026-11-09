Edmonton Joins The National Kickoff Of Train The Next Hero With Free CPR And AED Training On November 14

Edmonton co-hosts the national kickoff of Train the Next Hero 2026 on November 14.

Train the Next Hero previous event by Coast2Coast First Aid

CPR Training Class at Coast2Coast First Aid

Free 1-hour workshops in CPR and AED use, choking and opioid poisoning response come to Edmonton for the first time

- Ashkon Pour-Heidary, Co-Founder, Coast2Coast First AidEDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Coast2Coast First Aid, named a Top 3 Canadian Red Cross Training Partner, will bring Train the Next Hero, its free CPR training event, to Edmonton on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The event began in North York in 2018, after bystanders were the first to help in the minutes following the Yonge Street van attack. Edmonton and Calgary open its first-ever national tour, the first time the event has been held in Alberta.Fast Facts- What: Free one-hour workshops in CPR and AED use, choking and opioid poisoning response- When: Saturday, November 14, 2026 (session times below)- Where: Coast2Coast First Aid Edmonton, 10080 Jasper Ave, Suite 504 (Uniko Centre), in downtown Edmonton- Who: Open to the public, with no experience needed- Taught by: Canadian Red Cross certified instructors- Cost: Free, but spots are limited and a free Eventbrite ticket is requiredWhat the Free CPR Course in Edmonton Covers- CPR and how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED), practised hands-on with AED trainers- How to recognize choking and help someone who cannot breathe- How to recognize an opioid poisoning and what to do until help arrivesAll equipment is provided. Instructors teach in small groups, so every participant gets hands-on time with a CPR manikin and an AED trainer. The one-hour session covers the emergency first aid skills most needed in the first minutes before paramedics arrive."When someone learns CPR, their family, their workplace and their neighbourhood become a little safer. That is how we build a safer Canada, one hero at a time. Every community we serve has given us so much, and this free workshop is one way we give back to Edmonton," said Ashkon Pour-Heidary, Co-Founder of Coast2Coast First Aid and a Canadian Red Cross Instructor Trainer.How Train the Next Hero BeganTrain the Next Hero began in North York after the Yonge Street van attack on April 23, 2018. In the minutes after the attack, the people on the street were the first to help. Less than a month later, Coast2Coast held the first Train the Next Hero at Mel Lastman Square. Nearly 3,000 people have registered for the event since, including 880 in 2025. In 2026, for the first time, the event is touring six cities in 15 days: Calgary, Edmonton, Windsor, North York, Ottawa and Halifax.Edmonton Event Details- Session times: One-hour workshops start at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., then 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.- Address: Coast2Coast First Aid Edmonton, 10080 Jasper Ave, Suite 504 (Uniko Centre), Edmonton, AB T5J 1V9For anyone looking for a CPR course near downtown Edmonton or Oliver, the centre is at Jasper Avenue and 100 Street, steps from the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald and the North Saskatchewan River valley, and a short walk from Sir Winston Churchill Square and Rogers Place in the ICE District. Residents from every Edmonton neighbourhood are welcome.How to RegisterThe workshops are free, but spots are limited and a free Eventbrite ticket is required. Each person registers with their own email address, there are no walk-ins, and late arrivals cannot join a later session. Registration for Edmonton and every other city is available on the Train the Next Hero 2026 page.Media are welcome to attend and film workshops in Edmonton on November 14. To arrange interviews or filming times, contact Godwin Orilua at....About the TrainingTrain the Next Hero is an introductory workshop and does not include a certificate. A full Canadian Red Cross certification typically requires 4 to 8 hours of in-class training, plus a similar amount of online learning for blended courses, followed by a skills assessment. Workshop participants will be offered a discount on full Canadian Red Cross certification courses. Full Canadian Red Cross first aid certification, including Alberta OHS approved Standard First Aid and Emergency First Aid courses, is available year-round at the Coast2Coast Edmonton first aid and CPR training centre.About Coast2Coast First AidFounded in Toronto in 2014, Coast2Coast First Aid (legal name Coast2Coast First Aid & Aquatics Inc.) is an Authorized Training Partner for the Canadian Red Cross and has been named a Top 3 Canadian Red Cross Training Partner. It delivers First Aid, CPR/AED, Basic Life Support and Professional Responder programs from more than 35 locations and 50 service areas across Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia.

Godwin Orilua

Coast2Coast First Aid

+1 866-291-9121

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Edmonton Joins the National Kickoff of Train the Next Hero With Free CPR and AED Training on November 14 News Provided By Coast2Coast First Aid & Aquatics November 09, 2026, 15:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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