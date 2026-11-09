Findmobilebars Celebrates Five Years Connecting Mobile Bars With Event Organizers Nationwide

FindMobileBars connects event organizers with mobile bars across all 50 states.

Five years after its launch, the nation's largest dedicated mobile bar directory connects event organizers with mobile bartending services across all 50 states.

- Chris Pooley

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FindMobileBars is celebrating five years of helping event organizers find mobile bar services for weddings, private parties, corporate events, festivals and other gatherings across the United States.

Launched in 2021, FindMobileBars was created to address a gap in the event services market: a dedicated online resource where people could easily find mobile bars and connect directly with the businesses that provide them. Today, the platform has established itself as the largest dedicated website and resource for mobile bars in the country, featuring mobile bartending services from all 50 states.

The platform offers event organizers a centralized directory where they can discover, compare and contact mobile bars for events of all sizes and types. For mobile bar owners, it provides an opportunity to reach potential customers actively searching for their services, helping them expand their visibility and generate new business.

A key part of the platform's appeal is its straightforward business model. Mobile bar owners can create a free listing, with optional premium memberships offering enhanced visibility and additional features. Unlike booking platforms that charge commissions on reservations, FindMobileBars connects mobile bar owners directly with prospective customers. Owners receive inquiries in real time, communicate with customers themselves and keep 100% of their booking revenue without paying commissions or booking fees.

“When I launched FindMobileBars, my goal was to create the same kind of resource for mobile bars that my network of food truck websites provide for food truck owners - a dedicated platform that makes it easier for businesses to connect with people looking to book their services,” said Chris Pooley, founder of FindMobileBars.“I'm proud of what the platform has become over the past five years. We've built a resource that serves both sides of the market, helping people find the right mobile bar for their event while giving mobile bar owners a way to reach potential customers without giving up a percentage of their bookings. That's the model I set out to create, and it remains at the heart of what we do.”

FindMobileBars continues to serve as a go-to resource for anyone looking to add a mobile bar experience to their next event, connecting customers with mobile bartending businesses nationwide.

Event organizers looking for a mobile bar and mobile bar owners interested in listing their services can learn more at FindMobileBars.

About FindMobileBars

FindMobileBars is a nationwide online directory connecting event organizers with mobile bar and bartending services across all 50 states. Founded in 2021, the platform helps customers discover mobile bars for weddings, private parties, corporate events, festivals and other occasions. Mobile bar owners can create a free listing or choose an optional premium membership for additional visibility and features. The platform does not charge booking fees or commissions. For more information, visit

Chris Pooley

FindMobileBars

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FindMobileBars Celebrates Five Years Connecting Mobile Bars With Event Organizers Nationwide News Provided By CT SEO Firm November 09, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry



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