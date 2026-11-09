'Modi Kahin Nahi Jayenge': Acharya Pramod Writes Message With 1,008 Diyas At Kalki Dham

MENAFN - IANS) Sambhal, Nov 9 (IANS) A strong message marked Diwali celebrations at Shri Kalki Dham in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, where Acharya Pramod Krishnam, the head priest of the shrine, used 1,008 earthen lamps (diyas) to write, "Modi Kahin Nahi Jayenge" (Modi is going nowhere), delivering a pointed and sharp message to the Prime Minister's political opponents.

The special display was organised at the foundation stone site of Shri Kalki Dham on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Along with expressing support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Krishnam also issued a strong warning to those attempting to politically target him, saying, "Mitane wale khud mit jayenge" (Those trying to erase him will themselves be erased).

Speaking on the occasion, Krishnam said that the message conveyed through the 1,008 diyas was clear: Prime Minister Modi was not going anywhere. He said the illuminated words at Kalki Dham symbolised his confidence in the Prime Minister's leadership.

During his interaction with the media, Krishnam launched a hard attack on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi. He accused opposition leaders of making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Modi and his late father.

His remarks came amid the ongoing political confrontation between the BJP and Congress, with leaders from both sides trading allegations and criticism.

The use of 1,008 diyas added a symbolic and festive dimension to the occasion, combining the traditional celebration of Diwali with a political message. The illuminated slogan became the centre of attention at the Kalki Dham premises.

This year, Diwali celebrations at Kalki Dham also carried a distinct political message, with Acharya Pramod Krishnam making his support for Prime Minister Modi unmistakably clear.

Earlier, talking to IANS, spiritual leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Monday said that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had realised that there could be no welfare without Lord Ram and welcomed his desire to visit Ayodhya, while urging him to visit Mathura's Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi first.

Krishnam said, "Akhilesh Yadav has realised that there can be no welfare without Lord Ram. He wants to visit Ayodhya to atone for his sins; let him go. Lord Ram belongs to everyone. However, Akhilesh Yadav should also visit Mathura and support the commencement of construction work on the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple. Before visiting Ayodhya, he should go to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, offer prayers and acknowledge that this is Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and that there is a temple here."

Krishnam also criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his Diwali greeting, in which he described the festival as "khushiyon ka ek Eid" (an Eid of happiness).

"I feel sorry for Mallikarjun Kharge after seeing his condition. He has become a pity. He is himself troubled and wants to step down as Congress president. However, Rahul Gandhi likes people who serve him rather than leaders, and that is why Kharge is not being allowed to step down," he said.

Krishnam invoked Sanatan Dharma while responding to opposition remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Just as Sanatan Dharma is eternal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also eternal. Why is he eternal? Because he has dedicated his life to the nation and religion. The Opposition says it will erase Prime Minister Modi. It says Modi will go, and even Modi's father will go. I want to tell Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi that Modi's name is not written on sand that it can simply be erased," he said.