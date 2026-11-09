Gujarat: Dispute Over Firecrackers Turns Violent On Diwali Night Seven Held

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 9 (IANS) Four people have been arrested and three minors detained after a dispute over bursting firecrackers escalated into a clash between two groups outside Empire Skyview Apartments on Science City Road in Ahmedabad on Diwali night, police said on Monday.

An FIR has been registered against 14 named persons and other unidentified individuals under charges of rioting and attempt to murder in connection with the incident.

ACP (N Division) S. M. Patel said the clash took place on Sunday night between some outsiders and residents following a dispute over bursting firecrackers in the Science City area.

"Yesterday was Diwali night, and during the night, regarding the bursting of firecrackers in the Science City area, a clash and attack broke out between some outsiders and residents. Regarding this incident of attack, an FIR has been registered invoking sections on rioting and attempt to murder. The FIR has been filed against 14 named individuals and other unknown persons. Out of these, four accused have been arrested, three minors have been detained, and efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused," Patel said.

According to the complaint, the dispute had reportedly begun on November 6, when some youths were bursting firecrackers near the apartment complex.

Residents had objected after some firecrackers allegedly landed near them. The disagreement was subsequently resolved, but tensions resurfaced on Diwali night when the same group was reportedly bursting crackers near the residential complex again.

The situation escalated after a firecracker rocket allegedly landed among residents celebrating outside the apartment complex. An argument followed, after which a group of around 20 to 25 people allegedly arrived at the spot carrying sticks and clubs and attacked the residents.

The incident left around five people injured. According to reports, one of the injured persons sustained a serious head injury and received 12 stitches at Sola Civil Hospital before being shifted to a private hospital for further treatment.

During the altercation, a resident, identified in reports as Rakesh Patel, allegedly fired two to three rounds into the air from his licensed pistol in an attempt to stop the attack. The group subsequently fled the spot.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the clash and initiated an investigation. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the remaining accused.

The investigation is also examining the sequence of events leading to the confrontation and the alleged involvement of the individuals named in the FIR.