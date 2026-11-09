Hyderabad: Cop Caught Red-Handed In Rs 2 Lakh Bribery Case

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 9 (IANS) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana on Monday caught a Sub-Inspector of Police red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for doing an official favour.

The anti-graft agency said that its officials caught Kondareddy Srinivas red-handed when he demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant.

The Sub-Inspector of Police, attached to Keesara Police Station of Malkajgiri Commissionerate, has been arrested.

According to ACB, the complainant is an accused in two criminal cases registered at Keesara Police Station. The SI demanded and accepted the bribe allegedly to ensure expeditious completion of the investigations and immediate filing of charge sheets against the complainant.

Acting on the complaint, ACB officials from City Range-2 laid a trap and caught the officer red-handed while allegedly accepting the bribe.

The ACB officials recovered the entire tainted amount of Rs 2 lakh from the accused officer. The accused officer abused his official position and performed his public duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage, the ACB said in a release.

The anti-graft agency arrested SI Srinivas and produced him before the I Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases at Nampally for judicial remand.

The case is under investigation. The identity of the complainant has been withheld for security reasons, the ACB said.

This is the second case of a police officer being arrested by the ACB while accepting a bribe this month. On November 4, a Sub-Inspector of Police in Adilabad district was caught for accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000.

G. Ramesh, SI at Bazarhathnoor Police Station, had demanded the bribe for not implicating the complainant in a case registered against him relating to the suicide of an unmarried woman and returning the complainant's mobile phone, which had been retained by the accused officer.

According to ACB, the deceased woman had reportedly made the last phone call to the complainant before her death. Taking advantage of this circumstance, the SI allegedly threatened to implicate the complainant in the case and demanded illegal gratification to refrain from doing so.

The accused police officer initially demanded Rs 50,000 and subsequently reduced the demand to Rs 40,000 upon the request of the complainant.