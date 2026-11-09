This Goa Beach Is Asia's No. 1 And Ranks Among The World's Top 10: Check Its Global Position

MENAFN - Live Mint) Palolem Beach in South Goa has been ranked the best beach in Asia and sixth among the world's top 25 beaches in Beach's Global Beach Index 2026, the Goa Tourism Department said on Sunday, November 8.

Palolem is also the only Asian beach to feature in the global top 25 list, marking an international recognition for Goa's coastline, the department said.

Located in Canacona taluka, Palolem is known for its crescent-shaped bay, white sandy shoreline, palm trees and relatively calm waters.

The Beach Global Beach Index 2026 evaluated beaches using expert nominations, visitor reviews, NASA water colour and clarity data, and 18 standardised parameters covering popularity, public sentiment, accessibility and climate.

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According to the Tourism Department, Palolem received recognition for its beach quality, amenities, water quality and overall visitor experience.

Why has Palolem Beach been recognised internationally?

The ranking considered multiple factors, including visitor feedback, environmental indicators, accessibility and the overall beach experience.

Palolem's combination of a white sandy shoreline, relatively calm waters and surrounding natural landscape contributed to its recognition, the Tourism Department said.

The beach also offers several activities for visitors, including swimming, kayaking, dolphin-watching boat trips and exploring nearby backwaters.

Its surrounding coastal villages, eateries and wellness facilities further add to its appeal among tourists, the department said.

What Goa Tourism said about Palolem's global ranking

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan A Khaunte said the international recognition reflected the natural beauty of the state's coastline and the distinctive experiences that attract travellers from across the world.

He said the state government was focusing on moving beyond tourism driven solely by visitor numbers and promoting responsible and regenerative tourism.

The approach aims to protect the environment, local communities and cultural identity while developing tourism in the state.

Tourism Director Kedar Naik said the recognition endorsed Goa's position in international tourism and would help showcase South Goa to a wider audience.

He added that the ranking could encourage travellers to explore the state's coastline, hinterland and cultural experiences.

Goa's push to become a year-round tourism destination

The recognition comes as Goa looks to strengthen its positioning as a year-round tourism destination rather than depend solely on seasonal beach tourism.

The state's tourism strategy includes a greater focus on hinterland tourism, heritage trails, wellness, culinary experiences, spirituality and nature-based travel.

Through these offerings, Goa aims to encourage visitors to explore destinations beyond its popular coastal stretches and experience the state's wider cultural and natural landscape.

The recognition for Palolem Beach adds to Goa's international tourism profile as the state seeks to attract travellers through a broader range of experiences.