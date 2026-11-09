Pyrogenesis Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:37 AM EST - PyroGenesis Inc.: Announces today a contract with a Global Aerospace Leader for the supply of titanium powder produced by PyroGenesis' NexGenTM plasma atomization process. The contract was awarded following a competitive bid process under the approved supplier status granted to PyroGenesis by the Client in May 2025, following a multi-year certification process. PyroGenesis Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.19.
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