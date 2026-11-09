Abaxx Technologies Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:44 AM EST - Abaxx Technologies Inc.: Today announced the completion of the independent investigation conducted by the board of directors' Audit Committee to examine allegations made in a series of short-seller reports published in June 2026 and subsequent related commentary. Abaxx Technologies Inc. shares T are trading down $0.04 at $14.30.
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