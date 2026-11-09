ADENTRA Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:49 AM EST - ADENTRA Inc.: Announced financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2026. All amounts are in U.S. dollars. Net income increased 56.8% to $15.9 million, and basic EPS increased 57.1% to $0.66 ADENTRA Inc. shares T are trading up $1.74 at $37.00.
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