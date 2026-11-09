BMW Plans To Buy More Batteries From Europe And US

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MUNICH, Nov 9 (NNN-dpa) -- German carmaker BMW announced on Monday it plans to buy more battery cells from Europe and the United States, reported German news agency dpa.

The components for the new sixth-generation batteries are to be produced at factories of the South Korean companies Samsung and LG in those regions, the Munich-based company said. Deliveries are due to begin at the end of the decade.

BMW is aiming to shorten transport routes and strengthen supply chain security. Currently, battery cells for the car industry often come from China.

"With our battery cell partnerships, we are deliberately strengthening value creation in Europe and the US," said purchasing board member Nicolai Martin.

Martin said that diversifying procurement was an "integral part" of the purchasing strategy at BMW.

In Europe, Samsung is being added as a supplier alongside the Chinese companies CATL and EVE Energy, which, however, also produce in Europe.

--NNN-dpa