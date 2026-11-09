Russian Forces Strike Shop, Nova Poshta Branch In Kharkiv Region's Shevchenkove, Civilians Injured
"On November 9, between 13:00 and 14:00, several Bandеrol jet-powered drones were used to strike a shop in the center of Shevchenkove and a Nova Poshta branch. Nearby residential houses were also damaged. Civilians were injured," Starikov said.
The number of injured and the extent of the damage are being clarified.Read also: Russian forces strike Kharkiv, injuring two adults, two-year-old child
On November 7, Russian shelling in Shevchenkove, Kharkiv region, damaged an administrative building, 16 private houses, a shop, five buses and warehouse facilities.
Photos: com/sergij.2025
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