Russian Forces Strike Shop, Nova Poshta Branch In Kharkiv Region's Shevchenkove, Civilians Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Serhii Starikov, head of the Shevchenkove community, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"On November 9, between 13:00 and 14:00, several Bandеrol jet-powered drones were used to strike a shop in the center of Shevchenkove and a Nova Poshta branch. Nearby residential houses were also damaged. Civilians were injured," Starikov said.

The number of injured and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

Russian forces strike Kharkiv, injuring two adults, two-year-old child

On November 7, Russian shelling in Shevchenkove, Kharkiv region, damaged an administrative building, 16 private houses, a shop, five buses and warehouse facilities.

Photos: com/sergij.2025