Ukrainian Forces Hit Russian Starlink Jamming Station In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"An interesting 'trophy' was hit near Sartana in the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region. The target was a Russian Starlink jamming station that the occupiers had been using to disrupt satellite communications of Ukrainian troops. The fewer such enemy facilities there are, the more stable communications for our units will be and the more accurately Ukrainian drones will operate," the General Staff said.

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Russian forces also suffered a significant blow to their stockpiles in the Zaporizhzhia region. Ammunition depots near Tokmak and Ostrykivka were hit.

"The list of targets struck is rounded off by a logistics depot belonging to the Russian army near Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region – another blow to the logistics of the Russian aggressor," the General Staff said.

The General Staff stressed that strikes against key enemy military targets would continue until Russia completely ceases its armed aggression against Ukraine.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces