Education Coaching For Parents In The Greater Nashville Area: Edpath Supports Families As The School Year Gains Momentum

MENAFN - GetNews)"An advisor from EdPath Family Education Advisors provides education coaching for parents, reviewing fall progress reports in Greater Nashville."As the first grading period closes, EdPath Family Education Advisors is offering education coaching for parents across the Greater Nashville area. Designed for families of students needing extra academic support, the service provides practical strategies to decode progress reports, prepare for school conferences, and establish effective home learning routines. EdPath empowers Middle Tennessee parents with the clarity and confidence to advocate effectively for their children.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - November 09, 2026 - As the first grading period of the school year draws to a close, EdPath Family Education Advisors continues to offer education coaching for parents in the greater Nashville area to families of students who need additional academic support. The service gives parents practical guidance for understanding their child's needs, working with schools, and building supportive routines at home, so that students can pursue the same academic opportunities as their classmates.

Early fall is often when concerns come into focus. Progress reports arrive, parent-teacher conferences get scheduled, and families begin to see how their child is adjusting to the new year. For some parents in Nashville and surrounding communities, a disappointing grade or a note from a teacher is the first sign that a student may need more help than they are currently receiving.

Knowing something is wrong and knowing what to do about it are two different challenges. Parents may be unfamiliar with the terminology schools use, unsure which questions to ask at a meeting, or uncertain about what kinds of support might be available. Many are also managing full-time jobs and busy households while trying to advocate for their child. Without guidance, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed or to wait longer than intended before taking the next step.

Education coaching is designed to address that gap by focusing on the parent as a central partner in a student's progress. Instead of working only with the student, coaching for parents helps caregivers build the understanding and confidence to support their child at school and at home. Because every student and every family is different, the approach is tailored to the child's specific challenges, the family's goals, and the school setting the student is in. Parents are not asked to become teachers. The aim is to help them become informed, prepared advocates.

Parents who take part in education coaching may find several benefits:



A clearer picture of their child's strengths and the areas where support may be needed

Guidance on preparing for conferences and school meetings

Suggestions for communicating productively with teachers and administrators

Practical strategies for homework routines and study habits at home A step-by-step plan that can be adjusted as the student's needs change

EdPath emphasizes that coaching is a form of support, not a promise of particular results. Academic progress depends on many factors, and outcomes vary from student to student. The focus is on helping families make informed decisions and take purposeful next steps.

EdPath Family Education Advisors was founded by Laura Spretnjak, who also founded Boost Academy. The organization continues to make education coaching available to families across the greater Nashville area, including parents who are only beginning to explore their options. For families who are not sure where to start, having a single point of contact to talk through concerns can make the process feel more manageable.

“Most parents would do anything for their child, but they were never given a guide for what to do when school gets hard,” said Laura Spretnjak, Founder of EdPath and Boost Academy.“Our coaching is about helping parents feel prepared, so that when they walk into a meeting or sit down at the kitchen table, they know what they are looking at and what to ask next.”

Spretnjak said the timing of the school year matters.“The first few months are a good moment to pause and take stock. If a parent has a feeling that their child needs more support, it is worth acting on that instinct rather than waiting. We want families in the Nashville area to know they do not have to figure this out by themselves.”

Parents in Nashville and surrounding communities who would like to learn more about education coaching can start by visiting the

EdPath website. Families are invited to contact EdPath today to describe their situation and ask questions. During an initial conversation, an EdPath advisor can help parents talk through their concerns and determine whether coaching may be a good fit for their student and their household.

Those interested in coaching for parent can reach out at any point in the school year. Whether a student has been struggling for a few weeks or for several years, education coaching for parents in the greater Nashville area is available to help families move forward with more clarity and confidence.

About EdPath Family Education Advisors

EdPath Family Education Advisors is an education advisory practice serving families in the greater Nashville area of Tennessee. Founded by Laura Spretnjak, who also founded Boost Academy, EdPath specializes in education coaching, coaching for parents, and guidance for families of students who need additional academic support. EdPath is committed to helping parents in Nashville and surrounding communities build the knowledge and confidence to support their children's education and pursue the same academic opportunities as their peers.