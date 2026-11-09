Thailand Drawn Over Mandrel (DOM) Mechanical Tube Market Forecast, 2025-2031 Automotive And Infrastructure Demand Creates New Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through automation, AI-driven quality control, capacity expansion, application diversification, strategic partnerships, exports and sustainable manufacturing.

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drawn Over Mandrel Mechanical Tube Market in Thailand" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drawn over mandrel mechanical tube market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2025 to 2031. Thailand's drawn over mandrel mechanical tube market is also forecast to record strong growth during this period. Market expansion is supported by growing demand from the automotive & transportation sectors, continued infrastructure development, and increasing requirements for seamless & defect-free tubes.

The outlook for Thailand's drawn over mandrel mechanical tube market remains promising, with opportunities across the automobile, machinery manufacturing, and hydraulic system industries. The market study assesses value in $B from 2019 through 2031.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the type category, carbon grade tubes are expected to record higher growth over the forecast period. Within the application category, automobile applications are expected to achieve the highest growth.

Emerging Trends in the Drawn Over Mandrel Mechanical Tube Market in Thailand



Digital transformation: Manufacturers are adopting IoT, AI, automation, real-time analytics, and predictive maintenance to improve productivity, product consistency, and operational responsiveness.

Sustainable production: Energy-efficient processes, waste reduction, and eco-friendly materials are gaining importance as companies respond to environmental regulations and customer expectations.

Advanced materials: New alloy compositions and surface treatments are improving tube strength, durability, and corrosion resistance for demanding applications.

Customized solutions: Flexible production systems are enabling manufacturers to provide tubes with application-specific dimensions, tolerances, and mechanical properties. Regional collaboration: Strategic partnerships and expansion across Southeast Asia are strengthening supply chains, supporting technology transfer, and improving market access.

Recent Developments



Manufacturers are expanding production capacity to address rising demand from Thailand's automotive, machinery, construction, and infrastructure sectors.

Improved drawing methods, automation, and quality control systems are delivering tighter tolerances, stronger products, and better surface finishes while reducing lead times.

Government and private infrastructure investment in transportation, energy, ports, and industrial facilities is increasing demand for durable mechanical tubing.

Thai producers are pursuing export opportunities by meeting international quality standards and using the country's strategic location to serve Southeast Asian and global customers. Greater emphasis on sustainable manufacturing and recognized quality certifications is strengthening product credibility and competitiveness.

Strategic Growth Opportunities



Capacity expansion: Investment in advanced facilities and automation can help manufacturers meet domestic and export demand while improving efficiency and cost control.

Technology adoption: AI, IoT, automated inspection, and predictive maintenance can increase precision, reduce defects, and support consistent product quality.

Application diversification: Specialized tube solutions for aerospace, defense, renewable energy, and other high-performance industries can reduce reliance on traditional markets.

Strategic partnerships: Collaboration with international manufacturers, technology providers, and research institutions can accelerate innovation and market penetration. Sustainable manufacturing: Investments in energy efficiency, waste reduction, green technologies, and environmental certifications can improve compliance, reputation, and access to environmentally focused markets.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers



Technological advances in precision drawing, automation, and inspection are improving tube quality, productivity, and manufacturing efficiency.

Expansion in Thailand's automotive, machinery, construction, and hydraulic system industries is increasing demand for durable, high-performance tubes.

Infrastructure investment in transportation, energy, and industrial facilities is supporting long-term demand.

Safety, quality, and environmental standards are encouraging product innovation and improving the credibility of compliant manufacturers. Thailand's industrial base and strategic location support foreign investment, technology transfer, and regional exports.

Market Challenges



Advanced machinery, skilled labor, quality control, and R&D requirements contribute to high production costs.

Compliance with changing safety, environmental, and quality standards requires continued investment and technical expertise.

Volatility in steel and alloy prices can affect margins, product pricing, and supply chain stability. Manufacturers must balance higher product standards with competitive pricing in domestic and international markets.

Country Wise Outlook

Thailand is positioned for sustained growth in the drawn over mandrel mechanical tube market due to its established automotive and manufacturing industries, ongoing infrastructure investment, and access to Southeast Asian markets. Demand is expected to remain strongest in automobile applications, while machinery manufacturing and hydraulic systems provide additional opportunities. Companies that invest in automation, product customization, international certifications, sustainable production, and export capabilities are likely to be best positioned for long-term growth.

Competitive Landscape

Companies compete primarily on product quality, dimensional precision, manufacturing efficiency, and the ability to meet application-specific requirements. Major participants are focusing on manufacturing expansion, R&D investment, infrastructure development, and integration across the value chain. These strategies are intended to address rising demand, develop innovative products and technologies, lower production costs, and expand customer reach.

Report Coverage



Market size estimates for Thailand in terms of value ($B).

Historical and forecast analysis from 2019 to 2031.

Assessment of trends and growth opportunities across product types and applications.

Review of M&A activity, new product development, and the competitive landscape. Analysis of industry competitiveness based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Addressed



Which product types and applications offer the strongest growth opportunities?

What factors are shaping market demand, competition, and investment?

What business risks and operational challenges affect market participants?

How are customer requirements and manufacturing technologies changing?

Which strategic initiatives can support product development, cost reduction, and market expansion?

How could competing products or material substitution affect market share? What impact has recent M&A activity had on the industry?

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