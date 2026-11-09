Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Report To 2035: Trends, Forecast, And Growth Opportunities Gene Therapy Demand Drives 13.7% CAGR Toward $5.8 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through automation, single-use systems, CDMO partnerships and APAC expansion while capturing rising gene and cell therapy demand.

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global viral vector manufacturing market is expected to reach an estimated $5.8 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2026 to 2035. Market growth is driven by increasing demand for scalable manufacturing technologies, expanding investment in biotechnology companies, and greater government funding for life sciences.

The market outlook remains promising, with significant opportunities across pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies and research institutes.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the type category, adeno-associated virus is expected to record higher growth over the forecast period due to its strong safety profile and rising demand in gene therapy.

Within the end use category, pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical is expected to experience the highest growth, supported by expanding biologics and advanced therapy development. APAC is expected to register the highest regional growth over the forecast period due to expanding biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacity and research infrastructure.

Emerging Trends in the Viral Vector Manufacturing Market

Growth in gene therapy pipelines, regulatory approvals, and biotechnology innovation is increasing demand for scalable, high-quality viral vector production. Manufacturers are investing in automation, flexible production platforms, outsourcing partnerships, and global capacity expansion to support clinical and commercial requirements.



Gene therapy commercialization: The progression of gene therapies from clinical trials to commercial production is increasing demand for reliable, GMP-compliant viral vectors.

Advanced manufacturing technologies: Single-use bioreactors, closed systems, automation, artificial intelligence, and data analytics are improving scalability, process control, yields, and contamination management.

Outsourcing to CDMOs: Biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly using specialized contract development and manufacturing organizations to access expertise, infrastructure, and production capacity while reducing capital requirements.

Personalized and targeted therapies: Patient-specific and targeted treatments are creating demand for flexible manufacturing systems that can deliver precise, small-batch production without compromising quality. Strategic partnerships and global expansion: Collaborations, technology transfers, mergers, and facility investments are strengthening supply chains and expanding manufacturing capabilities across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Recent Developments in the Viral Vector Manufacturing Market



Manufacturers and CDMOs are expanding GMP-compliant facilities to reduce supply constraints and support large-scale clinical and commercial production.

Single-use systems, suspension cell cultures, improved purification methods, automation, and digital monitoring are increasing productivity and process consistency.

Partnerships among biotechnology companies, contract manufacturers, and academic institutions are accelerating vector design, technology transfer, and product development.

CDMOs are broadening their services and production capacity, giving biotechnology companies greater access to specialized manufacturing infrastructure. Accelerated pathways, orphan drug designations, and clearer regulatory guidance are supporting investment and shortening development timelines for qualifying therapies.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Viral Vector Manufacturing Market



Gene therapy: Expanding pipelines for genetic and rare diseases are creating sustained demand for higher-capacity, quality-controlled vector production.

Vaccine development: Viral vector platforms are supporting next-generation vaccines for infectious diseases and emerging health threats, increasing the need for scalable manufacturing.

Cell therapy and immunotherapy: Growth in treatments such as CAR T cell therapy is driving demand for vectors used to genetically modify patient cells.

Rare disease programs: Regulatory incentives and unmet medical needs are encouraging investment in gene-based treatments that rely on targeted vector delivery. Neurological and genetic disorder research: Advances in vector engineering and tissue targeting are supporting new research and treatment approaches for complex neurological and inherited conditions.

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers



Rising gene therapy demand: Growth in clinical trials and therapy approvals is increasing the need for safe, effective, and commercially scalable viral vectors.

Biotechnology investment: Public funding, venture capital, pharmaceutical investment, mergers, and acquisitions are supporting research, infrastructure, and manufacturing expansion.

Manufacturing innovation: Single-use bioreactors, automated systems, advanced purification, and digital process controls are improving yields, consistency, and cost efficiency. Growing disease burden: The increasing prevalence of chronic, genetic, and rare diseases is encouraging development of gene and cell therapies that require viral vector delivery.

Market Challenges



High production costs: Specialized equipment, skilled personnel, complex processes, and stringent quality controls create significant capital and operating requirements.

Regulatory complexity: Extensive validation, testing, and documentation requirements can increase costs and delay approvals, particularly across multiple jurisdictions. Scalability and supply constraints: Process variability, limited raw material availability, and dependence on specialized suppliers can restrict large-scale production and timely delivery.

Manufacturers are addressing these challenges through process optimization, capacity investment, supply chain diversification, and strategic partnerships. These initiatives are expected to improve scalability and support the long-term commercialization of advanced therapies.

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Companies

Competition is based on product quality, production capacity, technical expertise, regulatory compliance, and cost efficiency. Leading companies are expanding facilities, increasing R&D investment, strengthening infrastructure, and pursuing integration opportunities across the value chain.

Companies profiled in the report include:



Merck

Lonza

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Cobra Biologics

Catalent

Wuxi Biologics

Takara Bio

Waisman Biomanufacturing Genezen Laboratories

Country Wise Outlook for the Viral Vector Manufacturing Market



United States: The United States leads the market through advanced biotechnology infrastructure, strong investment, regulatory support, GMP-certified capacity expansion, and collaboration between academic institutions and biopharmaceutical companies.

China: Government funding and large-scale biomanufacturing investment are expanding domestic research-grade and commercial production. Collaboration with global pharmaceutical companies and demand for rare disease and oncology therapies are also supporting growth.

Germany: Strong research institutions, rigorous regulatory standards, and investment in lentiviral and adeno-associated virus production are reinforcing Germany's role in the European advanced therapy ecosystem.

India: Cost-effective production, government manufacturing initiatives, increasing clinical trials, and international partnerships are strengthening India's position as a contract manufacturing and global supply chain destination. Japan: Fast-track pathways for regenerative medicine and gene therapies, combined with manufacturing investment and government-backed research, are accelerating commercialization and scalable production.

Features of the Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Report



Market size estimates in terms of value ($B).

Historical trend analysis from 2019 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2035.

Regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Assessment of growth opportunities across technologies, applications, end users, and regions.

Strategic analysis covering M&A, new product development, and the competitive landscape. Evaluation of competitive intensity using Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

What are the most promising high-growth opportunities in the viral vector manufacturing market?Which market categories are expected to grow fastest, and why?Which region is expected to record the highest growth, and why?What factors are shaping market dynamics, challenges, and business risks?What competitive threats could affect market participants?Which emerging trends are influencing the market?How are customer requirements changing?What recent developments are affecting the market, and which companies are leading them?Who are the major market participants, and which growth initiatives are they pursuing?Which competing products or technologies could create substitution risks?What M&A activity has occurred during the last five years, and how has it affected the industry?

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900