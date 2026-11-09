United States Centrifugal Casting Alloy Powder Market Forecast, 2025-2031 Additive Manufacturing And Cobalt-Based Powders Lead Growth In Smart, Sustainable Production

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize cobalt-based powders and additive manufacturing; invest in automation, sustainable production, R&D and partnerships to capture aerospace, automotive and defense demand.

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Centrifugal Casting Alloy Powder Market in the United States" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Centrifugal Casting Alloy Powder Market Outlook

The global centrifugal casting alloy powder market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2031. The United States market is also forecast to experience strong growth during this period, supported by rising demand for lightweight, high-strength components, greater emphasis on sustainable manufacturing practices, and increasing adoption of automation and smart manufacturing technologies.

The outlook for the United States centrifugal casting alloy powder market remains promising, with opportunities across additive manufacturing, metal injection molding, and thermal spraying.

Key Highlights by Segment



By type, cobalt based alloy powder is expected to record the highest growth over the forecast period. By application, additive manufacturing is expected to be the fastest-growing category.

Emerging Trends



Advanced production technologies: Improvements in atomization, plasma processing, and powder control are enhancing purity, particle consistency, flowability, and casting performance.

Demand for high-performance alloys: Aerospace, automotive, defense, and industrial manufacturers increasingly require nickel-based, cobalt based, and titanium-based powders with superior strength, heat resistance, and corrosion resistance.

Sustainable manufacturing: Producers are increasing the use of recycled inputs, energy-efficient processes, and waste-reduction practices to meet environmental requirements and customer expectations.

Digitalization and automation: AI, IoT, real-time monitoring, and automated production systems are improving process control, product consistency, safety, and supply chain responsiveness. New application areas: Adoption is expanding in medical devices, renewable energy, electronics, and complex component manufacturing, creating additional opportunities for specialized alloy powders.

Recent Developments



Gas atomization and plasma spheroidization are improving powder uniformity, purity, and mechanical performance while reducing casting defects.

Applications are expanding beyond aerospace and automotive into renewable energy, medical devices, electronics, and other precision manufacturing sectors.

Manufacturers and research institutions are increasing R&D investment in new alloy compositions, lower-cost processes, and materials with enhanced corrosion resistance, strength, and thermal stability.

Environmental and safety requirements are accelerating the adoption of energy-efficient production methods, recyclable materials, and waste-reduction technologies. Mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships are helping suppliers broaden product portfolios, strengthen technical capabilities, and improve supply chain resilience.

Strategic Growth Opportunities



Aerospace: High-strength, corrosion-resistant alloy powders can support lighter and more durable aircraft components, improving fuel efficiency, safety, and service life.

Automotive: Lightweight engine, drivetrain, and structural components offer growth potential as manufacturers pursue lower emissions, improved efficiency, and higher performance.

Industrial equipment: Wear-resistant alloy powders can extend machinery life, reduce maintenance requirements, and improve productivity in demanding operating environments.

Medical and dental: Biocompatible, corrosion-resistant powders can support precise implants and dental devices requiring high-quality surfaces and long-term reliability. Defense: Demand for durable materials used in armor, weaponry, aerospace systems, and other mission-critical components creates opportunities for advanced alloy formulations.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Drivers



Technological advances in alloy formulation, automation, precision control, and centrifugal casting are improving quality, efficiency, and design flexibility.

Growth in aerospace, automotive, defense, and industrial manufacturing is increasing demand for lightweight, durable, and corrosion-resistant components.

Sustainability requirements are encouraging investment in recyclable alloys, cleaner production methods, and resource-efficient manufacturing.

Economic growth, infrastructure investment, and industrial modernization are supporting demand for advanced alloy powders. Supply chain optimization and strategic sourcing can reduce lead times, improve material availability, and strengthen cost competitiveness.

Key Challenges



Price and availability fluctuations for nickel, cobalt, and other alloying materials can raise production costs and pressure margins.

Environmental, quality, and workplace safety compliance requires continued investment in equipment, processes, and infrastructure. Producing powders with consistent properties requires specialized expertise, substantial R&D spending, advanced equipment, and a skilled workforce.

Country Wise Outlook

United States: The United States centrifugal casting alloy powder market is forecast to achieve strong growth through 2031, supported by advanced manufacturing capabilities and sustained demand from aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, medical, and industrial applications. Additive manufacturing is expected to lead application growth, while cobalt based powders are projected to be the fastest-growing type. Continued investment in automation, sustainable production, specialized alloy development, and domestic supply chain resilience will be central to the country's market outlook.

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