United States Attapulgite Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2031 Oil & Gas Demand And Colloidal Products Drive Strategic Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through colloidal and oil & gas applications, high-purity product innovation, sustainable processing, local supply chains and strategic partnerships.

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Attapulgite Market in the United States" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global attapulgite market is expected to reach an estimated $0.75 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2025 to 2031. The attapulgite market in the United States is also forecast to witness strong growth during this period. Key market drivers include increasing demand for attapulgite-based products in drilling fluids and environmental remediation, along with growing use across the oil and gas, agriculture, and industrial sectors.

The outlook for the United States attapulgite market remains promising, with opportunities in cat litter absorbents, oil & gas, agriculture, paints & coatings, and medical & pharmaceutical applications.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the product type category, colloidal attapulgite is expected to record higher growth over the forecast period. Within the end use category, oil & gas is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Emerging Trends in the Attapulgite Market in United States



Pharmaceutical-grade products: Demand for high-purity attapulgite is increasing because of its adsorptive properties and suitability for gastrointestinal and other pharmaceutical applications. Suppliers are improving refining processes to meet stringent quality and regulatory requirements.

Sustainable agricultural applications: Attapulgite is gaining adoption in soil conditioning, water retention, nutrient delivery, and pest control. Its use supports sustainable farming and can reduce dependence on conventional chemical inputs.

Eco-friendly materials: Environmental regulations and customer preferences are encouraging the use of natural, non-toxic, and biodegradable materials. This shift is supporting cleaner extraction, processing, and product formulation practices.

Advanced processing technologies: Improvements in milling, purification, surface modification, automation, and digital manufacturing are enabling specialized grades with enhanced performance across pharmaceuticals, paints, cosmetics, and industrial absorbents. Strategic supply partnerships: Producers are strengthening relationships with domestic and international suppliers, investing in local processing, and improving logistics to enhance supply stability, quality, and market responsiveness.

Recent Developments in the Attapulgite Market in United States



Producers are expanding capacity and developing specialized grades for agriculture, pharmaceuticals, drilling fluids, environmental remediation, and industrial applications.

Nano-sizing, surface modification, and improved purification methods are increasing attapulgite performance in drug delivery, filtration, contaminant removal, and other targeted applications.

Companies are adopting more responsible mining and processing practices in response to environmental regulations and demand for sustainably sourced materials.

Applications are expanding into construction, cosmetics, food packaging, and other markets that require natural thickening, stabilizing, absorbent, or anti-caking materials. Investments in local extraction, strategic sourcing, inventory management, and logistics are improving supply chain resilience and delivery efficiency.

Strategic Growth Opportunities



Construction: Attapulgite can improve the stability, durability, and performance of cement, plaster, waterproofing products, and other construction materials.

Environmental remediation: Its adsorption capacity supports wastewater treatment, soil remediation, and the removal of heavy metals, organic compounds, and other pollutants.

Healthcare and personal care: Biocompatibility and absorbency create opportunities in wound dressings, personal hygiene products, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical formulations.

Agriculture: Use as a soil conditioner and carrier for fertilizers and pesticides can improve water retention, nutrient delivery, and crop productivity while supporting resource-efficient farming. Industrial manufacturing: Thermal stability, chemical inertness, and thixotropic performance support applications as a catalyst carrier, thickening agent, and absorbent in paints, plastics, rubber, and related products.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers



Technological advances in extraction, purification, and processing are improving product quality, performance, and production efficiency.

Demand is increasing across drilling fluids, cat litter, wastewater treatment, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, personal care, construction, and other industrial applications.

Environmental regulations and sustainability initiatives favor natural materials and support attapulgite use in remediation, filtration, and biodegradable products.

Construction and infrastructure activity is generating additional demand for attapulgite in cement, ceramics, insulation, and performance-enhancing additives. Growing health and hygiene awareness is supporting its use as an absorbent and stabilizer in medical, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and personal care products.

Market Challenges



Mining and processing can contribute to land degradation, water pollution, and habitat disruption, increasing the need for responsible operating practices.

Raw material prices may fluctuate because of mining restrictions, supply chain disruptions, and changes in availability, affecting manufacturer margins and customer pricing. Compliance with evolving environmental, safety, testing, and certification requirements can increase costs and delay commercialization.

Country Wise Outlook

The United States attapulgite market is forecast to achieve strong growth through 2031, supported by established oil and gas activity, demand for drilling fluids, expanding environmental remediation programs, sustainable agriculture, and growing pharmaceutical and industrial applications. Colloidal products are expected to lead product type growth, while oil & gas is projected to be the fastest-growing end use. Continued investment in high-purity products, specialized formulations, sustainable mining, and resilient domestic supply chains will be important to maintaining market competitiveness.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900