Cloudtalk Launches A New AI Sales Dialer For Even More Live Conversations: Customers Report Going From 15 To 100+ Calls Per Agent Per Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

About the AI Sales Dialer

CloudTalk has launched its AI Sales Dialer, rebuilt from the ground up this year, tested with real users, and refined based on their feedback. It is built to give outbound teams more live conversations, with every outcome logged in the CRM.



Two modes, one product. Power dials one contact at a time and starts the next call automatically once the agent logs the outcome. Parallel dials up to five at once, detects voicemail before the agent is connected, and can drop a recorded message automatically.

Every number, fresh leads first. The dialer can work through every number on a contact record, and one toggle moves new leads ahead of retries. Admins rank tags and CRM lists so one campaign works several sources in a set order.

Outcomes your CRM understands. Every call ends with an outcome saved as your own tag and mapped to call outcomes in HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive and Zoho CRM. Scripts, surveys, callbacks and API. Scripts and surveys appear on the call screen, and survey answers export. Scheduled callbacks return at the agreed time, and the public API supports full campaign management.

On CloudTalk's campaign dialer, My Mortgage Finder, a UK mortgage brokerage, went from 15 to 100+ calls per agent per day.“Now, if an agent makes less than 100 calls a day, we're asking what happened,” said AJ Pyper, Mortgage Advisor at My Mortgage Finder. At Hiredly, a Malaysian hiring platform:“The closing timeline has improved significantly. What used to take more than two months has been condensed to just two weeks,” said Kelly Ong, Business Operations at Hiredly.

Availability

Power mode is included in the Expert plan, or $15 per user per month as an add-on. Parallel is a $39 per user per month add-on to any plan and includes Power. Both come with a 14-day trial. Try it at cloudtalk.io/dialer.

About CloudTalk

CloudTalk is an AI-powered business phone system and AI voice agent platform for small and mid-sized sales and support teams. It runs cloud telephony, including phone numbers, call routing, IVR, and call recording, then layers two products on that stack: a phone system your teams call from, and an AI Voice Agent that handles calls on its own.

CONTACT: CloudTalk...