Global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Materials Market, 2027-2037 Regulatory Shifts Drive Growth In Hygiene, Agriculture, Packaging, And Healthcare

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Benchmark performance, cost and sustainability, assess production economics and supply risk, and identify routes to market across high-potential biodegradable SAP applications.

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Biodegradable Superabsorbent Materials: Global Market 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report examines the global market for biodegradable superabsorbent materials, focusing on technologies designed to match the swelling performance of conventional sodium polyacrylate while supporting biodegradation under composting, soil or aquatic conditions.

Most superabsorbent polymer (SAP) supply currently relies on crosslinked sodium polyacrylate produced from petroleum-derived acrylic acid. Although this material delivers competitive cost and performance, it is not biodegradable or recyclable at scale. Growing regulatory pressure, sustainability commitments and demand for lower-impact materials are accelerating the development of biodegradable superabsorbent polymers across hygiene, agriculture, packaging, healthcare and industrial applications.

The report benchmarks biodegradable SAP platforms against sodium polyacrylate based on performance, cost and sustainability. Technologies assessed include starch and cellulose derivatives, poly(amino acids) such as gamma-PGA and polyaspartic acid, fermentation-derived bio-monomers, itaconate, protein-based materials, hybrid systems, and bio-attributed and bio-based polyacrylate.

Analysis covers the complete biodegradable superabsorbent materials value chain, including feedstock availability, raw material supply risks, manufacturing processes, production economics, technology readiness, routes to market and commercialisation prospects. End-of-life pathways, carbon footprint, life-cycle assessment, recycled SAP opportunities, mass balance systems and chain of custody requirements are also evaluated.

A key market driver is the EU restriction on synthetic polymer microparticles, which will affect relevant soil applications from October 2028. The report reviews regulations, standards and certification requirements across the EU, UK, US, Canada, Japan, China, India, South Korea and other jurisdictions, helping stakeholders assess compliance obligations and regional market opportunities.

Key areas covered include:



Superabsorbent material fundamentals, including swelling physics, polyelectrolyte networks, network design, core-shell structures, crosslinker chemistry, performance testing methods, biodegradation science and applicable standards.

The global SAP market, incumbent suppliers and the competitive position of biodegradable alternatives.

Bio-attributed and bio-based polyacrylate, including bio-acrylic-acid production routes, mass balance, chain of custody, recycled SAP and carbon footprint considerations.

Polysaccharide-based biodegradable superabsorbents, including starch, cellulose, hemicellulose/lignin, chitin and chitosan, alginate, carrageenan and agar, pectin, microbial and plant gums, hyaluronic acid and composite materials.

Polypeptide, fermentation-derived, protein, synthetic and hybrid systems, including gamma-PGA, polyaspartic acid, poly-L-lysine, itaconate and biodegradable synthetic technologies.

Manufacturing economics, feedstock requirements, supply-risk analysis, performance benchmarking and sustainability assessment. Biodegradability, end-of-life management, life-cycle assessment, certification and regional regulatory developments.

Application analysis spans hygiene products; agriculture, horticulture and land restoration; food packaging; medical, healthcare and pharmaceutical products; industrial, construction and environmental uses; and consumer, personal care, pet care and emerging applications. Each sector is assessed for technical requirements, adoption barriers, commercial potential and the ability of biodegradable superabsorbent materials to compete with conventional SAP.

The report provides global volume, revenue and price forecasts from 2023 to 2037 by material class, application, sub-application and region. Scenario analysis, regional market chapters, a competitive landscape, developer assessments and a technology roadmap support strategic planning and investment decisions.

Profiles of 58 companies provide insight into technology portfolios, development activity and market positioning. An accompanying Excel workbook contains the report's underlying market data, enabling users to evaluate biodegradable superabsorbent polymer market trends, regional demand, pricing and growth opportunities in greater detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Key findings

1.2 Market at a glance

1.3 Market summary

1.4 Emerging materials at a glance

1.5 Outlook

2 INTRODUCTION, SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

2.1 Purpose of this report

2.2 Report scope

2.3 Definitions and inclusion criteria

2.4 Market segmentation

2.5 Research methodology

2.6 A history of superabsorbent materials

2.7 Market drivers and restraints overview

3 SUPERABSORBENT FUNDAMENTALS AND TESTING

3.1 Why fundamentals matter commercially

3.2 Swelling physics of polyelectrolyte networks

3.3 Network design variables

3.4 Core-shell structure and surface crosslinking

3.5 Gel blocking, permeability and absorption kinetics

3.6 Crosslinker chemistry

3.7 Performance test methods

3.8 Biodegradation science

3.9 Biodegradation test standards

3.10 How hygiene converters evaluate superabsorbents

4 THE GLOBAL SAP MARKET AND INCUMBENT SUPPLY BASE

4.1 Market overview

4.2 Demand by end use

4.3 Demand by region

4.4 Chemistry and manufacture

4.5 Supply base and capacity

4.6 Raw materials and prices

4.7 Cost structure

4.8 Environmental profile

4.9 Incumbent strategies towards sustainability

5 BIO-ATTRIBUTED AND BIO-BASED POLYACRYLATE

5.1 Overview

5.2 Mass balance and chain-of-custody principles

5.3 Commercial bio-attributed SAP offerings

5.4 Physically bio-based acrylic acid routes

5.5 Biomass-blended and partly bio-based SAP

5.6 Bio-based crosslinkers and minor components

5.7 Recycled SAP

5.8 Carbon footprint comparison

5.9 Why bio-based polyacrylate is not biodegradable

5.10 Market outlook for mass-balance polyacrylate

6 POLYSACCHARIDE-BASED BIODEGRADABLE SUPERABSORBENTS

6.1 Overview

6.2 Starch-based superabsorbents

6.3 Cellulose-based superabsorbents

6.4 Hemicellulose, xylan and lignin-containing absorbents

6.5 Chitin and chitosan

6.6 Alginate

6.7 Carrageenan and agar

6.8 Pectin and fruit-waste absorbents

6.9 Microbial and plant gums

6.10 Hyaluronic acid

6.11 Polysaccharide composites

6.12 Cross-family comparison

6.13 Market segmentation within polysaccharides

7 POLYPEPTIDE, FERMENTATION-DERIVED, PROTEIN, SYNTHETIC AND HYBRID SUPERABSORBENTS

7.1 Overview

7.2 Poly-gamma-glutamic acid (gamma-PGA)

7.3 Polyaspartic acid (PASP)

7.4 epsilon-Poly-L-lysine (epsilon-PL) and other poly(amino acids)

7.5 Fermentation-derived bio-monomer superabsorbents

7.6 Itaconic acid and poly(itaconate) superabsorbents

7.7 Other bio-based diacids and carboxylic crosslinkers

7.8 Protein-based superabsorbents

7.9 Biodegradable synthetic superabsorbents

7.10 Hybrid and composite systems

7.11 Cross-platform comparison

8 MANUFACTURING PROCESSES AND PRODUCTION ECONOMICS

8.1 Overview

8.2 The incumbent benchmark: sodium polyacrylate manufacture

8.3 Process routes for biodegradable platforms

8.4 Quality control and specifications

8.5 Energy use and the drying burden

8.6 Techno-economic comparison

8.7 Build, toll or license

9 FEEDSTOCKS AND RAW MATERIALS

9.1 Overview

9.2 Feedstock landscape at a glance

9.3 Starch

9.4 Wood pulp: dissolving pulp, fluff pulp and cotton linters

9.5 Carboxymethyl cellulose

9.6 Micro- and nanocellulose

9.7 Fermentation feedstocks: sugars and glycerol

9.8 Amino acids and PASP intermediates

9.9 Itaconic acid

9.10 Marine and waste biomass

9.11 Proteins

9.12 Crosslinkers and process reagents

9.13 Feedstock requirements per tonne and in 2037

9.14 Sustainability and regulatory exposure by feedstock

9.15 Supply-risk matrix

10 PERFORMANCE, COST AND SUSTAINABILITY BENCHMARKING

10.1 Absorbency and gel strength

10.2 Application fit

10.3 Cost benchmarking

10.4 Price trajectories

10.5 Carbon footprint and end-of-life

11 BIODEGRADABILITY, END-OF-LIFE AND LIFE-CYCLE ASSESSMENT

11.1 The scale of absorbent hygiene product waste

11.2 Composition of an absorbent hygiene product

11.3 End-of-life routes

11.4 Municipal and service compostable-diaper schemes

11.5 Soil fate of polyacrylate and biodegradable superabsorbents

11.6 Microplastic concerns

11.7 Life-cycle assessment

11.8 Greenwashing risk and environmental claims

11.9 Certification marks

11.10 Implications for developers and brand owners

12 REGULATION, STANDARDS AND CERTIFICATION

12.1 How regulation shapes demand

12.2 European Union: REACH restriction on synthetic polymer microparticles

12.3 European Union: Fertilising Products Regulation

12.4 European Union: Single-Use Plastics Directive

12.5 European Union: Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation

12.6 European Union: other horizontal instruments

12.7 European Union: food contact, medical devices and cosmetics

12.8 EU member-state measures

12.9 United Kingdom

12.10 United States

12.11 Canada

12.12 Japan

12.13 China

12.14 India

12.15 South Korea

12.16 Australia and New Zealand

12.17 Regional comparison

12.18 Standards and certification

12.19 Regulatory timeline

12.20 Impact matrix by application

13 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS: HYGIENE

13.1 The absorbent hygiene product market

13.2 SAP in absorbent hygiene products

13.3 Brand-owner landscape

13.4 Eco and plant-based diaper brands

13.5 Compostable diapers and closed-loop systems

13.6 Feminine and period care

13.7 Adult incontinence

13.8 Adoption barriers

13.9 Matching biodegradable platforms to products

13.10 Case studies

13.11 Market forecasts: biodegradable superabsorbents in hygiene

13.12 Outlook

14 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS: AGRICULTURE, HORTICULTURE AND LAND RESTORATION

14.1 Agronomic function of superabsorbents in soil

14.2 Application methods and dose rates

14.3 Incumbent products and suppliers

14.4 Market size of agricultural superabsorbents today

14.5 Regional demand

14.6 Soil fate of conventional superabsorbents

14.7 The regulatory shift

14.8 Biodegradable options in detail

14.9 Functional life versus biodegradation

14.10 Field-trial evidence

14.11 Economics per hectare

14.12 Distribution channels

14.13 Developer landscape

14.14 Future Markets forecasts

15 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS: FOOD PACKAGING

15.1 Absorbent pads: function and market

15.2 Key converters and suppliers

15.3 Compostable pad solutions

15.4 Food-contact regulation

15.5 Packaging policy and retailer commitments

15.6 Desiccants and humidity control

15.7 Active packaging: antimicrobial and odour-control pads

15.8 Cold-chain gel packs for food delivery

15.9 Cost comparison

15.10 Future Markets forecasts

16 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS: MEDICAL, HEALTHCARE AND PHARMACEUTICAL

16.1 Overview

16.2 Advanced wound care

16.3 Haemostatic agents

16.4 Drug delivery and pharmaceutical hydrogels

16.5 Gastrointestinal hydrogels: the Plenity case

16.6 Ostomy and continence care

16.7 Underpads, surgical absorbents and fluid solidifiers

16.8 Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine

16.9 Regulatory pathway

16.10 Value per kilogram and pricing

16.11 Market forecast

16.12 Competitive dynamics and outlook

17 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS: INDUSTRIAL, CONSTRUCTION AND ENVIRONMENTAL

17.1 Overview

17.2 Cable and fibre-optic water-blocking

17.3 Concrete: internal curing and self-sealing

17.4 Cold packs and the cold chain

17.5 Spill control and liquid solidification

17.6 Firefighting gels and water enhancers

17.7 Flood protection and sandless sandbags

17.8 Water treatment, adsorption and oil-water separation

17.9 Mining, tailings and dust suppression

17.10 Artificial snow and novelty gels

17.11 Desiccants and moisture control

17.12 Market forecast

18 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS: CONSUMER, PERSONAL CARE, PET CARE AND EMERGING APPLICATIONS

18.1 Overview

18.2 Cosmetics and personal care

18.3 Pet care

18.4 Personal absorbent accessories and functional textiles

18.5 Wipes and household products

18.6 Water beads and novelty products

18.7 Emerging applications

18.8 Adoption timing

18.9 Market forecast

19 VALUE CHAIN AND SUPPLY CHAIN

19.1 Value chain structure

19.2 Feedstock availability

19.3 Manufacturing models

19.4 Supply chain bottlenecks

19.5 Price build-up along the value chain

19.6 Trade flows and logistics

20 ROUTES TO MARKET AND BUSINESS MODELS

20.1 Route options

20.2 Qualification pathway in hygiene

20.3 Pricing and value proposition

20.4 Partnership models

20.5 Pricing strategies

21 TECHNOLOGY READINESS

21.1 Assessment framework

21.2 Scale-up challenges

21.3 Readiness by application

22 COMMERCIALISATION PROSPECTS AND DEVELOPER ASSESSMENT

22.1 Scoring framework

22.2 Scores by developer

22.3 Scores by platform

22.4 Critical success factors and risks

23 GLOBAL MARKET FORECASTS 2023-2037

23.1 Forecast summary

23.2 Context: share of the total SAP market

23.3 Forecasts by material class

23.4 Forecasts by application

23.5 Material class by application

23.6 Forecasts by sub-application

23.7 Forecasts by region

23.8 Scenario analysis

24 REGIONAL MARKETS

24.1 Regional overview

24.2 Europe

24.3 Asia-Pacific

24.4 North America

24.5 Latin America

24.6 Middle East & Africa

25 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

25.1 Market structure

25.2 Developer and producer landscape

25.3 Incumbent polyacrylate producers

25.4 Strategic mapping by type of player

25.5 Funding and investment

25.6 Partnerships, M&A and licensing

25.7 Intellectual property landscape

25.8 SWOT analysis

25.9 Porter's five forces

25.10 Competitive positioning

25.11 Key success factors

26 TECHNOLOGY ROADMAP AND OUTLOOK

26.1 Outlook summary

26.2 Technology roadmap 2026-2037

26.3 Cost, capacity and regulation roadmap

26.4 Milestones and leading indicators

26.5 Strategic recommendations by stakeholder

26.6 Wildcards

27 COMPANY PROFILES (58 company profiles)

APPENDIX A: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

APPENDIX B: REFERENCES

LIST OF TABLES [364]

LIST OF FIGURES [48]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



A&B Smart Materials

Abena

BASF

Borregaard

Cargill

Cellcomb AB

Cellulose de Broceliande

Convatec Group

Daio Paper Corporation

Drylock Technologies

Ecovia Renewables (Ecovia Bio)

EF Polymer

Elea & Lili

Essity

Fater S.p.A.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Gelesis

Grain Processing Corporation

HARTMANN Group

Hengan International Group and more...

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