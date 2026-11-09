Global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Materials Market, 2027-2037 Regulatory Shifts Drive Growth In Hygiene, Agriculture, Packaging, And Healthcare
Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Biodegradable Superabsorbent Materials: Global Market 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report examines the global market for biodegradable superabsorbent materials, focusing on technologies designed to match the swelling performance of conventional sodium polyacrylate while supporting biodegradation under composting, soil or aquatic conditions.
Most superabsorbent polymer (SAP) supply currently relies on crosslinked sodium polyacrylate produced from petroleum-derived acrylic acid. Although this material delivers competitive cost and performance, it is not biodegradable or recyclable at scale. Growing regulatory pressure, sustainability commitments and demand for lower-impact materials are accelerating the development of biodegradable superabsorbent polymers across hygiene, agriculture, packaging, healthcare and industrial applications.
The report benchmarks biodegradable SAP platforms against sodium polyacrylate based on performance, cost and sustainability. Technologies assessed include starch and cellulose derivatives, poly(amino acids) such as gamma-PGA and polyaspartic acid, fermentation-derived bio-monomers, itaconate, protein-based materials, hybrid systems, and bio-attributed and bio-based polyacrylate.
Analysis covers the complete biodegradable superabsorbent materials value chain, including feedstock availability, raw material supply risks, manufacturing processes, production economics, technology readiness, routes to market and commercialisation prospects. End-of-life pathways, carbon footprint, life-cycle assessment, recycled SAP opportunities, mass balance systems and chain of custody requirements are also evaluated.
A key market driver is the EU restriction on synthetic polymer microparticles, which will affect relevant soil applications from October 2028. The report reviews regulations, standards and certification requirements across the EU, UK, US, Canada, Japan, China, India, South Korea and other jurisdictions, helping stakeholders assess compliance obligations and regional market opportunities.
Key areas covered include:
- Superabsorbent material fundamentals, including swelling physics, polyelectrolyte networks, network design, core-shell structures, crosslinker chemistry, performance testing methods, biodegradation science and applicable standards. The global SAP market, incumbent suppliers and the competitive position of biodegradable alternatives. Bio-attributed and bio-based polyacrylate, including bio-acrylic-acid production routes, mass balance, chain of custody, recycled SAP and carbon footprint considerations. Polysaccharide-based biodegradable superabsorbents, including starch, cellulose, hemicellulose/lignin, chitin and chitosan, alginate, carrageenan and agar, pectin, microbial and plant gums, hyaluronic acid and composite materials. Polypeptide, fermentation-derived, protein, synthetic and hybrid systems, including gamma-PGA, polyaspartic acid, poly-L-lysine, itaconate and biodegradable synthetic technologies. Manufacturing economics, feedstock requirements, supply-risk analysis, performance benchmarking and sustainability assessment. Biodegradability, end-of-life management, life-cycle assessment, certification and regional regulatory developments.
Application analysis spans hygiene products; agriculture, horticulture and land restoration; food packaging; medical, healthcare and pharmaceutical products; industrial, construction and environmental uses; and consumer, personal care, pet care and emerging applications. Each sector is assessed for technical requirements, adoption barriers, commercial potential and the ability of biodegradable superabsorbent materials to compete with conventional SAP.
The report provides global volume, revenue and price forecasts from 2023 to 2037 by material class, application, sub-application and region. Scenario analysis, regional market chapters, a competitive landscape, developer assessments and a technology roadmap support strategic planning and investment decisions.
Profiles of 58 companies provide insight into technology portfolios, development activity and market positioning. An accompanying Excel workbook contains the report's underlying market data, enabling users to evaluate biodegradable superabsorbent polymer market trends, regional demand, pricing and growth opportunities in greater detail.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Key findings
1.2 Market at a glance
1.3 Market summary
1.4 Emerging materials at a glance
1.5 Outlook
2 INTRODUCTION, SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY
2.1 Purpose of this report
2.2 Report scope
2.3 Definitions and inclusion criteria
2.4 Market segmentation
2.5 Research methodology
2.6 A history of superabsorbent materials
2.7 Market drivers and restraints overview
3 SUPERABSORBENT FUNDAMENTALS AND TESTING
3.1 Why fundamentals matter commercially
3.2 Swelling physics of polyelectrolyte networks
3.3 Network design variables
3.4 Core-shell structure and surface crosslinking
3.5 Gel blocking, permeability and absorption kinetics
3.6 Crosslinker chemistry
3.7 Performance test methods
3.8 Biodegradation science
3.9 Biodegradation test standards
3.10 How hygiene converters evaluate superabsorbents
4 THE GLOBAL SAP MARKET AND INCUMBENT SUPPLY BASE
4.1 Market overview
4.2 Demand by end use
4.3 Demand by region
4.4 Chemistry and manufacture
4.5 Supply base and capacity
4.6 Raw materials and prices
4.7 Cost structure
4.8 Environmental profile
4.9 Incumbent strategies towards sustainability
5 BIO-ATTRIBUTED AND BIO-BASED POLYACRYLATE
5.1 Overview
5.2 Mass balance and chain-of-custody principles
5.3 Commercial bio-attributed SAP offerings
5.4 Physically bio-based acrylic acid routes
5.5 Biomass-blended and partly bio-based SAP
5.6 Bio-based crosslinkers and minor components
5.7 Recycled SAP
5.8 Carbon footprint comparison
5.9 Why bio-based polyacrylate is not biodegradable
5.10 Market outlook for mass-balance polyacrylate
6 POLYSACCHARIDE-BASED BIODEGRADABLE SUPERABSORBENTS
6.1 Overview
6.2 Starch-based superabsorbents
6.3 Cellulose-based superabsorbents
6.4 Hemicellulose, xylan and lignin-containing absorbents
6.5 Chitin and chitosan
6.6 Alginate
6.7 Carrageenan and agar
6.8 Pectin and fruit-waste absorbents
6.9 Microbial and plant gums
6.10 Hyaluronic acid
6.11 Polysaccharide composites
6.12 Cross-family comparison
6.13 Market segmentation within polysaccharides
7 POLYPEPTIDE, FERMENTATION-DERIVED, PROTEIN, SYNTHETIC AND HYBRID SUPERABSORBENTS
7.1 Overview
7.2 Poly-gamma-glutamic acid (gamma-PGA)
7.3 Polyaspartic acid (PASP)
7.4 epsilon-Poly-L-lysine (epsilon-PL) and other poly(amino acids)
7.5 Fermentation-derived bio-monomer superabsorbents
7.6 Itaconic acid and poly(itaconate) superabsorbents
7.7 Other bio-based diacids and carboxylic crosslinkers
7.8 Protein-based superabsorbents
7.9 Biodegradable synthetic superabsorbents
7.10 Hybrid and composite systems
7.11 Cross-platform comparison
8 MANUFACTURING PROCESSES AND PRODUCTION ECONOMICS
8.1 Overview
8.2 The incumbent benchmark: sodium polyacrylate manufacture
8.3 Process routes for biodegradable platforms
8.4 Quality control and specifications
8.5 Energy use and the drying burden
8.6 Techno-economic comparison
8.7 Build, toll or license
9 FEEDSTOCKS AND RAW MATERIALS
9.1 Overview
9.2 Feedstock landscape at a glance
9.3 Starch
9.4 Wood pulp: dissolving pulp, fluff pulp and cotton linters
9.5 Carboxymethyl cellulose
9.6 Micro- and nanocellulose
9.7 Fermentation feedstocks: sugars and glycerol
9.8 Amino acids and PASP intermediates
9.9 Itaconic acid
9.10 Marine and waste biomass
9.11 Proteins
9.12 Crosslinkers and process reagents
9.13 Feedstock requirements per tonne and in 2037
9.14 Sustainability and regulatory exposure by feedstock
9.15 Supply-risk matrix
10 PERFORMANCE, COST AND SUSTAINABILITY BENCHMARKING
10.1 Absorbency and gel strength
10.2 Application fit
10.3 Cost benchmarking
10.4 Price trajectories
10.5 Carbon footprint and end-of-life
11 BIODEGRADABILITY, END-OF-LIFE AND LIFE-CYCLE ASSESSMENT
11.1 The scale of absorbent hygiene product waste
11.2 Composition of an absorbent hygiene product
11.3 End-of-life routes
11.4 Municipal and service compostable-diaper schemes
11.5 Soil fate of polyacrylate and biodegradable superabsorbents
11.6 Microplastic concerns
11.7 Life-cycle assessment
11.8 Greenwashing risk and environmental claims
11.9 Certification marks
11.10 Implications for developers and brand owners
12 REGULATION, STANDARDS AND CERTIFICATION
12.1 How regulation shapes demand
12.2 European Union: REACH restriction on synthetic polymer microparticles
12.3 European Union: Fertilising Products Regulation
12.4 European Union: Single-Use Plastics Directive
12.5 European Union: Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation
12.6 European Union: other horizontal instruments
12.7 European Union: food contact, medical devices and cosmetics
12.8 EU member-state measures
12.9 United Kingdom
12.10 United States
12.11 Canada
12.12 Japan
12.13 China
12.14 India
12.15 South Korea
12.16 Australia and New Zealand
12.17 Regional comparison
12.18 Standards and certification
12.19 Regulatory timeline
12.20 Impact matrix by application
13 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS: HYGIENE
13.1 The absorbent hygiene product market
13.2 SAP in absorbent hygiene products
13.3 Brand-owner landscape
13.4 Eco and plant-based diaper brands
13.5 Compostable diapers and closed-loop systems
13.6 Feminine and period care
13.7 Adult incontinence
13.8 Adoption barriers
13.9 Matching biodegradable platforms to products
13.10 Case studies
13.11 Market forecasts: biodegradable superabsorbents in hygiene
13.12 Outlook
14 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS: AGRICULTURE, HORTICULTURE AND LAND RESTORATION
14.1 Agronomic function of superabsorbents in soil
14.2 Application methods and dose rates
14.3 Incumbent products and suppliers
14.4 Market size of agricultural superabsorbents today
14.5 Regional demand
14.6 Soil fate of conventional superabsorbents
14.7 The regulatory shift
14.8 Biodegradable options in detail
14.9 Functional life versus biodegradation
14.10 Field-trial evidence
14.11 Economics per hectare
14.12 Distribution channels
14.13 Developer landscape
14.14 Future Markets forecasts
15 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS: FOOD PACKAGING
15.1 Absorbent pads: function and market
15.2 Key converters and suppliers
15.3 Compostable pad solutions
15.4 Food-contact regulation
15.5 Packaging policy and retailer commitments
15.6 Desiccants and humidity control
15.7 Active packaging: antimicrobial and odour-control pads
15.8 Cold-chain gel packs for food delivery
15.9 Cost comparison
15.10 Future Markets forecasts
16 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS: MEDICAL, HEALTHCARE AND PHARMACEUTICAL
16.1 Overview
16.2 Advanced wound care
16.3 Haemostatic agents
16.4 Drug delivery and pharmaceutical hydrogels
16.5 Gastrointestinal hydrogels: the Plenity case
16.6 Ostomy and continence care
16.7 Underpads, surgical absorbents and fluid solidifiers
16.8 Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine
16.9 Regulatory pathway
16.10 Value per kilogram and pricing
16.11 Market forecast
16.12 Competitive dynamics and outlook
17 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS: INDUSTRIAL, CONSTRUCTION AND ENVIRONMENTAL
17.1 Overview
17.2 Cable and fibre-optic water-blocking
17.3 Concrete: internal curing and self-sealing
17.4 Cold packs and the cold chain
17.5 Spill control and liquid solidification
17.6 Firefighting gels and water enhancers
17.7 Flood protection and sandless sandbags
17.8 Water treatment, adsorption and oil-water separation
17.9 Mining, tailings and dust suppression
17.10 Artificial snow and novelty gels
17.11 Desiccants and moisture control
17.12 Market forecast
18 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS: CONSUMER, PERSONAL CARE, PET CARE AND EMERGING APPLICATIONS
18.1 Overview
18.2 Cosmetics and personal care
18.3 Pet care
18.4 Personal absorbent accessories and functional textiles
18.5 Wipes and household products
18.6 Water beads and novelty products
18.7 Emerging applications
18.8 Adoption timing
18.9 Market forecast
19 VALUE CHAIN AND SUPPLY CHAIN
19.1 Value chain structure
19.2 Feedstock availability
19.3 Manufacturing models
19.4 Supply chain bottlenecks
19.5 Price build-up along the value chain
19.6 Trade flows and logistics
20 ROUTES TO MARKET AND BUSINESS MODELS
20.1 Route options
20.2 Qualification pathway in hygiene
20.3 Pricing and value proposition
20.4 Partnership models
20.5 Pricing strategies
21 TECHNOLOGY READINESS
21.1 Assessment framework
21.2 Scale-up challenges
21.3 Readiness by application
22 COMMERCIALISATION PROSPECTS AND DEVELOPER ASSESSMENT
22.1 Scoring framework
22.2 Scores by developer
22.3 Scores by platform
22.4 Critical success factors and risks
23 GLOBAL MARKET FORECASTS 2023-2037
23.1 Forecast summary
23.2 Context: share of the total SAP market
23.3 Forecasts by material class
23.4 Forecasts by application
23.5 Material class by application
23.6 Forecasts by sub-application
23.7 Forecasts by region
23.8 Scenario analysis
24 REGIONAL MARKETS
24.1 Regional overview
24.2 Europe
24.3 Asia-Pacific
24.4 North America
24.5 Latin America
24.6 Middle East & Africa
25 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
25.1 Market structure
25.2 Developer and producer landscape
25.3 Incumbent polyacrylate producers
25.4 Strategic mapping by type of player
25.5 Funding and investment
25.6 Partnerships, M&A and licensing
25.7 Intellectual property landscape
25.8 SWOT analysis
25.9 Porter's five forces
25.10 Competitive positioning
25.11 Key success factors
26 TECHNOLOGY ROADMAP AND OUTLOOK
26.1 Outlook summary
26.2 Technology roadmap 2026-2037
26.3 Cost, capacity and regulation roadmap
26.4 Milestones and leading indicators
26.5 Strategic recommendations by stakeholder
26.6 Wildcards
27 COMPANY PROFILES (58 company profiles)
APPENDIX A: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
APPENDIX B: REFERENCES
LIST OF TABLES [364]
LIST OF FIGURES [48]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- A&B Smart Materials Abena BASF Borregaard Cargill Cellcomb AB Cellulose de Broceliande Convatec Group Daio Paper Corporation Drylock Technologies Ecovia Renewables (Ecovia Bio) EF Polymer Elea & Lili Essity Fater S.p.A. Formosa Plastics Corporation Gelesis Grain Processing Corporation HARTMANN Group Hengan International Group and more...
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