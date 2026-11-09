From Artemis To Supersonic Flight, The President Takes The Aerospace Agenda To The Space Coast

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CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Investor News Commentary - President Donald J. Trump delivered an address on U.S. aerospace leadership at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Friday, Nov. 6, during UP.Summit and on the eve of the public days of NASA's MAX POWER, which the agency bills as“America's newest and most exciting aerospace technology expo and air show.” According to Starfighters Space, the President discussed NASA's Artemis program, opening U.S. airspace to commercial supersonic flights, and plans for an annual event at the Cape Canaveral Spaceport to rival the Paris Air Show. He spoke from a hangar that houses what the company describes as the world's only commercial fleet of flight-ready Mach 2+ supersonic aircraft. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET), Firefly Aerospace (Nasdaq: FLY), Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE), Karman Space & Defense (NYSE: KRMN), Howmet Aerospace (NYSE: HWM).

Policy With Dates Attached

Each of those topics already has a federal paper trail. Executive Order 14304,“Leading the World in Supersonic Flight,” signed June 6, 2025, directed the Federal Aviation Administration to take the necessary steps, including through rulemaking, to repeal the prohibition on overland supersonic flight. On June 30, 2026, the Department of Transportation announced an FAA proposed rule setting a noise-based certification standard for supersonic aircraft, and said the FAA aims to finalize both of its planned supersonic rules by mid-2027. The rules remain proposals for now.

On the Moon, NASA said on Nov. 4 that it is advancing toward its Artemis III test flight in 2027, a planned 14-day crewed mission in Earth orbit, and the Artemis IV Moon landing mission in 2028, with astronauts launching from Kennedy Space Center. Launch traffic is also a stated priority: an Aug. 20, 2026 National Security Presidential Memorandum on space transportation aims to enable over 1,000 launches and reentries on American soil annually by 2030, according to the White House.

A Mach 2 Fleet as the Backdrop

The President's address was hosted in the hangar at Kennedy Space Center that houses the F-104 jets operated by Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET). Starfighters said attendees included the NASA Administrator, other senior federal and state government officials and several aerospace industry CEOs, and that its F-104 jets were on prominent display along with new hardware for its Wind Tunnel in the SkyTM flight research system. The company had moved a scheduled investor briefing to accommodate the visit; the live update from CEO Tim Franta is now set for Friday, Nov. 20 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

“There is no better backdrop for a conversation about American aerospace leadership,” said Tim Franta, CEO of Starfighters Space.“We were honored to support the President's visit, along with other senior government and industry officials. America is in a race to maintain its leadership in space exploration, hypersonics, and aerospace technology. We believe Starfighters will play an important role.”

Starfighters operates its F-104 fleet at Kennedy Space Center in Florida and the Midland International Air & Space Port in Texas, and describes itself as the only company in the world with the commercial capability to fly at sustained Mach 2+ speeds. The company says the jets are configurable as a platform for air-launched payloads, pilot training, and research, development, test and evaluation work spanning hypersonic technologies, advanced materials, missile defense systems, microgravity science, spaceflight hardware validation and defense electronic systems.

The programs are moving toward flight. In October, Starfighters completed its first flight hardware for Wind Tunnel in the SkyTM, manufactured under a production agreement with Italian engineering company Robby Moto Engineering S.R.L., and on Nov. 4 it said two flight articles had been received and assembled, with fit checks under way to connect them to the existing pylon systems on the F-104. For STARLAUNCHTM, its air-launch program, an inert flight article for the suborbital version is being fabricated, and a captive-carry test flight is planned in December between the company's base at Kennedy Space Center and the FAA-licensed Cecil Spaceport in Jacksonville.

Moon Landers and Spaceships

Firefly Aerospace (Nasdaq: FLY) said on Nov. 7 that it has been onboarded as a vendor under NASA's $10 billion Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) 2 Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract, positioning the company to compete for and deliver task orders over a 10-year ordering period. According to Firefly, CLPS 2 emphasizes lander reliability, larger cargo landers, and the delivery of critical infrastructure required to establish and sustain a permanent Moon Base. Its Blue Ghost Mission 1 successfully landed on the Moon and completed all mission objectives in March 2025.

“Blue Ghost Mission 1 proved Firefly can deliver on the Moon, and now CLPS 2 gives us the opportunity to do it again and again at greater scale,” said Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly Aerospace.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) unveiled Spaceship Apeiron, its lead spaceship, on Oct. 28, and said the vehicle is slated to fly to Spaceport America in New Mexico mated to launch vehicle Eve, with its engineering team planning to complete avionics software validation before beginning flight tests. On Nov. 5, the company said it is set to fly three dedicated spaceflight charters with Space for Humanity.

“Apeiron, the Boundless, captures the ambition of human spaceflight and the possibilities it opens for humanity. The extraordinary response to the public vote made choosing this name even more meaningful. We're proud that the lead ship in Virgin Galactic's Spaceship fleet will carry a name chosen by the people who share our excitement for what comes next,” said Michael Colglazier, Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Galactic.

The Supply Chain Behind the Flight Line

Karman Space & Defense (NYSE: KRMN) reported record quarterly revenue of $202 million for its third quarter of fiscal 2026 on Nov. 5, driven by 25% organic growth and 66% total growth year over year. Backlog reached a record $1.7 billion at quarter-end, increasing 108% compared to fiscal year-end 2025, and the company increased its fiscal 2026 outlook to $755 million to $760 million in revenue.

“We delivered another quarter of record results, highlighted by 66% total revenue growth, 25% organic revenue growth, 60% adjusted EBITDA growth, $13 million of free cash flow, and a doubling of backlog compared to fiscal year-end 2025,” said Jon Rambeau, Chief Executive Officer of Karman Space & Defense.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE: HWM) reported third-quarter 2026 revenue of $2,703 million on Oct. 29, up 29% year over year and 25% organically, increased its full-year 2026 guidance and issued full-year 2027 revenue guidance of approximately $11.5 billion. Its board also authorized a $5 billion increase to the share repurchase program, bringing total authorization to $5.397 billion.

Howmet Aerospace Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Plant said,“Howmet's performance was solid in all dimensions, with third quarter results exceeding the high end of guidance. Revenue grew 29% year over year and 25% organically, the strongest quarterly growth rate on record for Howmet.”

Track the Signals Before the Crowd

Aerospace names can move on a policy speech, a NASA contract or a flight-test milestone, and attention often builds before the crowd notices. Eagle Eye is a real-time investor signal-intelligence platform that surfaces sentiment shifts, news flow and trending tickers as they form. Watch it live at eagle-eye.dev.

Article Source: Starfighters Space, Inc. news release dated November 9, 2026, and the Company's news releases dated October 8, October 13, November 4 and November 6, 2026.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Development-Stage Programs and Government References. Wind Tunnel in the SkyTM and STARLAUNCHTM are programs in development. The flight articles described in this article have been assembled and are undergoing fit checks, but have not yet flown, and the planned December captive-carry test flight has not taken place and remains subject to scheduling, readiness and other factors. Descriptions of the November 6, 2026 event, its attendees and the topics discussed are taken from the Company's news release dated November 9, 2026; no official transcript of the remarks had been published at the time of writing. References to the President, government officials, executive orders, proposed rules and federal programs are provided as context only, do not represent a political endorsement by the publisher, and do not imply that Starfighters Space, Inc. has received or will receive any government contract, funding or regulatory benefit. The FAA supersonic rules referenced are proposed rules and are not final. Statements regarding planned capabilities, missions and activities are the Company's own and are forward-looking. Readers should review the risk factors in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC at

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