Global Image Sensors Market Analysis And Forecast 2027-2037 Automotive, Robotics, Defense, And Space Fuel Value-Led Growth As Sensor Asps Rise
Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Image Sensors Market 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The image sensor market is entering a period of value-led growth as demand expands across automotive, industrial automation, robotics, medical imaging, defence and space applications. While smartphones continue to generate approximately 63% of CMOS image sensor revenue, average selling prices are increasing faster than unit shipments as manufacturers introduce higher-performance sensors, advanced architectures and application-specific imaging capabilities.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of image sensor technologies, market dynamics and the competitive landscape, supported by data and forecasts covering 2023 to 2037. It examines the transition from volume-led growth toward higher-value products, including 3D imaging, depth sensing, SPAD sensors, SWIR imaging, hyperspectral imaging and emerging computational imaging technologies.
Sony currently accounts for approximately half of global CMOS image sensor revenue. However, Chinese image sensor suppliers are expanding faster than the wider market, creating new competitive pressures across consumer electronics, automotive systems, machine vision and security applications. The analysis evaluates vendor positioning, regional developments, manufacturing capacity, supply-chain exposure, export controls and the impact of China's growing role in the image sensor industry.
Key areas covered in the report include:
- Market outlook and strategic analysis: Ten key findings, market drivers and restraints, regional opportunities, end-market growth prospects, major developments from 2024-2026, technology trends and the Future Markets outlook. CMOS image sensor technology: Stacking architectures, process nodes, pixel scaling, HDR/LOFIC, global shutter, low-light/NIR performance, readout systems, packaging, on-sensor AI, meta-optics and automotive requirements. The technology roadmap extends from 2025-2037. Advanced image sensor materials: Quantum dots, organic photodiodes, hybrid OPD-on-CMOS platforms, perovskites, graphene and other 2D materials, germanium, Ge-on-Si, InGaAs, InP-on-Si, nanostructures, black silicon and X-ray conversion materials. 3D, infrared and spectral imaging: Depth sensing, SPAD sensors, SWIR, hyperspectral and multispectral sensors, alongside miniaturised spectroscopy technologies for industrial, medical, scientific and security applications. Emerging image sensor technologies: Event-based sensors, thin-film devices, X-ray imaging, quantum/photon-counting sensors, wavefront and phase imaging, polarisation sensing, lensless and computational imaging, and curved image sensors. Application forecasts: Detailed assessments of smartphones and consumer electronics, automotive and mobility, industrial systems, machine vision and robotics, medical and life sciences, scientific imaging, surveillance, defence and space. Market forecasts for 2025-2037: Revenue and unit projections by technology, application and region, including CMOS image sensor revenue, shipments, average selling prices, vendor shares, market scenarios and a technology x application matrix.
The report also assesses photodetection physics, CCD vs CMOS development, pixel architectures, HDR, performance metrics and integration trends. Particular attention is given to on-sensor AI, which is expected to support faster processing, lower latency and more efficient imaging systems across edge devices, vehicles, robots and industrial equipment.
Supply-chain analysis addresses manufacturing capacity, materials and equipment availability, the memory upcycle, geopolitical risks, export controls and regulatory developments. A dedicated supply-chain risk matrix identifies potential vulnerabilities for sensor manufacturers, component suppliers and end users operating across global markets.
With 131 company profiles, the report offers detailed competitive intelligence on established image sensor manufacturers, emerging technology developers, materials suppliers and specialist imaging companies. It provides decision-makers with a structured view of market opportunities, technology roadmaps and competitive risks through 2037, supporting strategic planning, investment analysis, product development and market entry decisions.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Image sensors in 2026
1.2 Ten key findings
1.3 Market drivers and restraints
1.4 End-market outlook
1.5 Regional outlook
1.6 Key developments 2024-2026
1.7 Technology trends
1.8 Competitive landscape
1.9 Future Markets outlook
2 INTRODUCTION, SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY
2.1 Report scope
2.2 Methodology
2.3 Definitions and segmentation
2.4 Comparison with the 2024 edition and with other Future Markets reports
2.5 History of image sensors
3 IMAGE SENSOR FUNDAMENTALS
3.1 Photodetection physics
3.2 Photodetectors
3.3 CCD versus CMOS architectures
3.4 Pixel architectures
3.5 Shutter modes
3.6 Pixel size scaling
3.7 High dynamic range
3.8 Colour filters, microlenses, polarisation and multispectral sensing
3.9 Performance metrics
3.10 Packaging and integration
3.11 Readout, ADCs and interfaces
3.12 On-sensor processing and AI
4 CMOS IMAGE SENSOR TECHNOLOGY AND ROADMAP
4.1 Market position of CMOS image sensors
4.2 Stacking architectures
4.3 Process technology and nodes
4.4 Pixel scaling roadmap
4.5 HDR and LOFIC developments
4.6 Global shutter CMOS
4.7 Low-light and NIR enhancement
4.8 On-sensor AI and intelligent vision sensors
4.9 Meta-optics and metasurfaces on CMOS
4.10 Automotive CMOS requirements
4.11 Memory upcycle and supply constraints for stacked CIS
4.12 CMOS roadmap 2025-2037
4.13 Key players in CMOS image sensors
5 MATERIALS INNOVATION IN IMAGE SENSORS
5.1 Why new absorber materials
5.2 Hybrid image sensor architectures
5.3 Quantum dots
5.4 Organic photodiodes and hybrid OPD-on-CMOS
5.5 Perovskites
5.6 Graphene and 2D materials
5.7 Germanium, Ge-on-Si, InGaAs and InP-on-Si
5.8 Nanowire photogates and nanophotonic structures
5.9 Black silicon and textured silicon
5.10 Materials for X-ray conversion
5.11 Comparison and outlook
6 3D IMAGING, DEPTH AND SPAD SENSORS
6.1 Overview and market position
6.2 Depth-sensing approaches
6.3 Indirect ToF sensors
6.4 SPAD and direct ToF
6.5 Hybrid ToF image sensors for high-resolution LiDAR
6.6 LiDAR receivers and SiPM
6.7 Structured light
6.8 Stereo and active stereo
6.9 Event-based and laser-scanning 3D
6.10 Applications
6.11 SWOT analysis
6.12 Key players
6.13 Market to 2037
7 INFRARED AND SPECTRAL IMAGE SENSORS
7.1 SWIR image sensors
7.2 Hyperspectral image sensors
7.3 Multispectral and spectral sensor chips
7.4 Miniaturised spectroscopy
7.5 Market to 2037: hyperspectral and multispectral sensors
7.6 Thermal infrared imaging (out of scope)
8 EMERGING IMAGE SENSOR TECHNOLOGIES
8.1 Overview: emerging technology readiness and market size
8.2 Event-based vision sensors
8.3 Thin-film photodetector arrays
8.4 X-ray image sensors including flexible X-ray
8.5 Quantum and photon-counting image sensors
8.6 Wavefront and phase imaging
8.7 Polarisation image sensors
8.8 Lensless, computational and in-sensor computing
8.9 Curved sensors and other concepts
8.10 Outlook: emerging technology roadmap 2025-2037
9 SMARTPHONES AND CONSUMER ELECTRONICS
9.1 Market overview
9.2 Camera configurations and sensor content
9.3 Flagship sensor trends 2024-2026
9.4 OEM sourcing and supply dynamics
9.5 Front cameras, biometrics and 3D sensing
9.6 Computational photography and AI ISP
9.7 PCs, tablets and webcams
9.8 XR headsets and smart glasses
9.9 Wearables, smart home, toys and gaming
9.10 Consumer drones, action cameras and digital still cameras
9.11 Market forecasts
9.12 Outlook
10 AUTOMOTIVE AND MOBILITY
10.1 Overview
10.2 ADAS safety applications
10.3 Self-driving vehicles and robotaxis
10.4 In-cabin monitoring
10.5 Surround view, e-mirrors and viewing cameras
10.6 LiDAR, SPAD receivers and other modalities
10.7 Sensor requirements
10.8 Supply chain and market shares
10.9 China market dynamics
10.10 Forecasts
10.11 Outlook and judgements
11 INDUSTRIAL, MACHINE VISION AND ROBOTICS
11.1 Overview
11.2 Machine vision sensor requirements
11.3 Applications
11.4 Robotics and physical AI
11.5 Sensor supplier landscape for industrial imaging
11.6 Forecasts
11.7 Outlook
12 MEDICAL, SCIENTIFIC AND LIFE SCIENCES IMAGING
12.1 Overview
12.2 Endoscopes
12.3 Capsule endoscopy
12.4 X-ray, CT and dental imaging
12.5 Microscopy and scientific cameras
12.6 DNA sequencing and genomics
12.7 Ophthalmology and OCT
12.8 Wearable and point-of-care imaging
12.9 Astronomy and space science
12.10 Forecasts
12.11 Outlook
13 SECURITY, SURVEILLANCE, DEFENCE AND SPACE
13.1 Overview
13.2 Security and surveillance: key trends
13.3 Security and surveillance applications
13.4 Defence
13.5 Space and Earth observation
13.6 Scientific and high-energy physics
13.7 Export controls and procurement
13.8 Forecasts
13.9 Outlook
14 MARKET FORECASTS 2025-2037
14.1 Forecast methodology
14.2 Total market forecast
14.3 Market by technology
14.4 Market by application
14.5 Technology x application matrix
14.6 CMOS image sensors: revenue, units and ASP
14.7 Regional forecast
14.8 Vendor shares 2025
14.9 Scenarios
14.10 Where the growth is
14.11 Comparison with third-party forecasts
15 SUPPLY CHAIN, GEOPOLITICS AND REGULATION
15.1 Supply chain structure
15.2 Manufacturing and capacity
15.3 China's rise
15.4 Export controls and trade
15.5 Memory upcycle and wafer allocation risk for stacked CIS
15.6 Materials and equipment
15.7 Regulation
15.8 Capacity expansions and investments 2024-2026
15.9 Supply-chain risk matrix
16 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE, ROADMAP AND OUTLOOK
16.1 Market structure
16.2 Leading CIS vendors
16.3 Specialist and emerging-technology vendors
16.4 Strategic positioning by segment
16.5 Western versus Chinese vendors
16.6 M&A, investment and funding 2023-2026
16.7 Start-up landscape
16.8 Technology roadmap 2025-2037
16.9 Opportunity map
16.10 Conclusions by stakeholder
17 COMPANY PROFILES (131 company profiles)
18 REFERENCES
LIST OF TABLES [297]
LIST OF FIGURES [107]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 3L-Optronics ADAPS Photonics ADVACAM Aeluma Airy3D AlpsenTek AMETEK (Forza Silicon and Caeleste) ams OSRAM Andor Technology (Oxford Instruments) Artilux Basler Brigates Microelectronics Brilliant Matters Brillnics BYD Semiconductor Canon Clairpixel Cognex Cubert DB HiTek DECTRIS Detection Technology dpiX e-con Systems Emberion Espros Photonics Etesian Semiconductor Excelitas Technologies (PCO) Exosens eyeo Fastree3D Fortsense GalaxyCore Gamaya Gigajot Technology Gpixel HAIP Solutions Hamamatsu Photonics Headwall Photonics Hesai Technology Himax Technologies ID Quantique Imasenic imec indie Semiconductor Infineon Technologies iniVation iRay Technology ISORG KA Imaging LG Innotek Living Optics Lynred MantiSpectra and more...
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