Global Image Sensors Market Analysis And Forecast 2027-2037 Automotive, Robotics, Defense, And Space Fuel Value-Led Growth As Sensor Asps Rise

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth is shifting to automotive, robotics, defence and space, with value-led strategies focused on advanced materials, on-sensor AI and emerging imaging technologies.

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Image Sensors Market 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The image sensor market is entering a period of value-led growth as demand expands across automotive, industrial automation, robotics, medical imaging, defence and space applications. While smartphones continue to generate approximately 63% of CMOS image sensor revenue, average selling prices are increasing faster than unit shipments as manufacturers introduce higher-performance sensors, advanced architectures and application-specific imaging capabilities.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of image sensor technologies, market dynamics and the competitive landscape, supported by data and forecasts covering 2023 to 2037. It examines the transition from volume-led growth toward higher-value products, including 3D imaging, depth sensing, SPAD sensors, SWIR imaging, hyperspectral imaging and emerging computational imaging technologies.

Sony currently accounts for approximately half of global CMOS image sensor revenue. However, Chinese image sensor suppliers are expanding faster than the wider market, creating new competitive pressures across consumer electronics, automotive systems, machine vision and security applications. The analysis evaluates vendor positioning, regional developments, manufacturing capacity, supply-chain exposure, export controls and the impact of China's growing role in the image sensor industry.

Key areas covered in the report include:



Market outlook and strategic analysis: Ten key findings, market drivers and restraints, regional opportunities, end-market growth prospects, major developments from 2024-2026, technology trends and the Future Markets outlook.

CMOS image sensor technology: Stacking architectures, process nodes, pixel scaling, HDR/LOFIC, global shutter, low-light/NIR performance, readout systems, packaging, on-sensor AI, meta-optics and automotive requirements. The technology roadmap extends from 2025-2037.

Advanced image sensor materials: Quantum dots, organic photodiodes, hybrid OPD-on-CMOS platforms, perovskites, graphene and other 2D materials, germanium, Ge-on-Si, InGaAs, InP-on-Si, nanostructures, black silicon and X-ray conversion materials.

3D, infrared and spectral imaging: Depth sensing, SPAD sensors, SWIR, hyperspectral and multispectral sensors, alongside miniaturised spectroscopy technologies for industrial, medical, scientific and security applications.

Emerging image sensor technologies: Event-based sensors, thin-film devices, X-ray imaging, quantum/photon-counting sensors, wavefront and phase imaging, polarisation sensing, lensless and computational imaging, and curved image sensors.

Application forecasts: Detailed assessments of smartphones and consumer electronics, automotive and mobility, industrial systems, machine vision and robotics, medical and life sciences, scientific imaging, surveillance, defence and space. Market forecasts for 2025-2037: Revenue and unit projections by technology, application and region, including CMOS image sensor revenue, shipments, average selling prices, vendor shares, market scenarios and a technology x application matrix.

The report also assesses photodetection physics, CCD vs CMOS development, pixel architectures, HDR, performance metrics and integration trends. Particular attention is given to on-sensor AI, which is expected to support faster processing, lower latency and more efficient imaging systems across edge devices, vehicles, robots and industrial equipment.

Supply-chain analysis addresses manufacturing capacity, materials and equipment availability, the memory upcycle, geopolitical risks, export controls and regulatory developments. A dedicated supply-chain risk matrix identifies potential vulnerabilities for sensor manufacturers, component suppliers and end users operating across global markets.

With 131 company profiles, the report offers detailed competitive intelligence on established image sensor manufacturers, emerging technology developers, materials suppliers and specialist imaging companies. It provides decision-makers with a structured view of market opportunities, technology roadmaps and competitive risks through 2037, supporting strategic planning, investment analysis, product development and market entry decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Image sensors in 2026

1.2 Ten key findings

1.3 Market drivers and restraints

1.4 End-market outlook

1.5 Regional outlook

1.6 Key developments 2024-2026

1.7 Technology trends

1.8 Competitive landscape

1.9 Future Markets outlook

2 INTRODUCTION, SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

2.1 Report scope

2.2 Methodology

2.3 Definitions and segmentation

2.4 Comparison with the 2024 edition and with other Future Markets reports

2.5 History of image sensors

3 IMAGE SENSOR FUNDAMENTALS

3.1 Photodetection physics

3.2 Photodetectors

3.3 CCD versus CMOS architectures

3.4 Pixel architectures

3.5 Shutter modes

3.6 Pixel size scaling

3.7 High dynamic range

3.8 Colour filters, microlenses, polarisation and multispectral sensing

3.9 Performance metrics

3.10 Packaging and integration

3.11 Readout, ADCs and interfaces

3.12 On-sensor processing and AI

4 CMOS IMAGE SENSOR TECHNOLOGY AND ROADMAP

4.1 Market position of CMOS image sensors

4.2 Stacking architectures

4.3 Process technology and nodes

4.4 Pixel scaling roadmap

4.5 HDR and LOFIC developments

4.6 Global shutter CMOS

4.7 Low-light and NIR enhancement

4.8 On-sensor AI and intelligent vision sensors

4.9 Meta-optics and metasurfaces on CMOS

4.10 Automotive CMOS requirements

4.11 Memory upcycle and supply constraints for stacked CIS

4.12 CMOS roadmap 2025-2037

4.13 Key players in CMOS image sensors

5 MATERIALS INNOVATION IN IMAGE SENSORS

5.1 Why new absorber materials

5.2 Hybrid image sensor architectures

5.3 Quantum dots

5.4 Organic photodiodes and hybrid OPD-on-CMOS

5.5 Perovskites

5.6 Graphene and 2D materials

5.7 Germanium, Ge-on-Si, InGaAs and InP-on-Si

5.8 Nanowire photogates and nanophotonic structures

5.9 Black silicon and textured silicon

5.10 Materials for X-ray conversion

5.11 Comparison and outlook

6 3D IMAGING, DEPTH AND SPAD SENSORS

6.1 Overview and market position

6.2 Depth-sensing approaches

6.3 Indirect ToF sensors

6.4 SPAD and direct ToF

6.5 Hybrid ToF image sensors for high-resolution LiDAR

6.6 LiDAR receivers and SiPM

6.7 Structured light

6.8 Stereo and active stereo

6.9 Event-based and laser-scanning 3D

6.10 Applications

6.11 SWOT analysis

6.12 Key players

6.13 Market to 2037

7 INFRARED AND SPECTRAL IMAGE SENSORS

7.1 SWIR image sensors

7.2 Hyperspectral image sensors

7.3 Multispectral and spectral sensor chips

7.4 Miniaturised spectroscopy

7.5 Market to 2037: hyperspectral and multispectral sensors

7.6 Thermal infrared imaging (out of scope)

8 EMERGING IMAGE SENSOR TECHNOLOGIES

8.1 Overview: emerging technology readiness and market size

8.2 Event-based vision sensors

8.3 Thin-film photodetector arrays

8.4 X-ray image sensors including flexible X-ray

8.5 Quantum and photon-counting image sensors

8.6 Wavefront and phase imaging

8.7 Polarisation image sensors

8.8 Lensless, computational and in-sensor computing

8.9 Curved sensors and other concepts

8.10 Outlook: emerging technology roadmap 2025-2037

9 SMARTPHONES AND CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

9.1 Market overview

9.2 Camera configurations and sensor content

9.3 Flagship sensor trends 2024-2026

9.4 OEM sourcing and supply dynamics

9.5 Front cameras, biometrics and 3D sensing

9.6 Computational photography and AI ISP

9.7 PCs, tablets and webcams

9.8 XR headsets and smart glasses

9.9 Wearables, smart home, toys and gaming

9.10 Consumer drones, action cameras and digital still cameras

9.11 Market forecasts

9.12 Outlook

10 AUTOMOTIVE AND MOBILITY

10.1 Overview

10.2 ADAS safety applications

10.3 Self-driving vehicles and robotaxis

10.4 In-cabin monitoring

10.5 Surround view, e-mirrors and viewing cameras

10.6 LiDAR, SPAD receivers and other modalities

10.7 Sensor requirements

10.8 Supply chain and market shares

10.9 China market dynamics

10.10 Forecasts

10.11 Outlook and judgements

11 INDUSTRIAL, MACHINE VISION AND ROBOTICS

11.1 Overview

11.2 Machine vision sensor requirements

11.3 Applications

11.4 Robotics and physical AI

11.5 Sensor supplier landscape for industrial imaging

11.6 Forecasts

11.7 Outlook

12 MEDICAL, SCIENTIFIC AND LIFE SCIENCES IMAGING

12.1 Overview

12.2 Endoscopes

12.3 Capsule endoscopy

12.4 X-ray, CT and dental imaging

12.5 Microscopy and scientific cameras

12.6 DNA sequencing and genomics

12.7 Ophthalmology and OCT

12.8 Wearable and point-of-care imaging

12.9 Astronomy and space science

12.10 Forecasts

12.11 Outlook

13 SECURITY, SURVEILLANCE, DEFENCE AND SPACE

13.1 Overview

13.2 Security and surveillance: key trends

13.3 Security and surveillance applications

13.4 Defence

13.5 Space and Earth observation

13.6 Scientific and high-energy physics

13.7 Export controls and procurement

13.8 Forecasts

13.9 Outlook

14 MARKET FORECASTS 2025-2037

14.1 Forecast methodology

14.2 Total market forecast

14.3 Market by technology

14.4 Market by application

14.5 Technology x application matrix

14.6 CMOS image sensors: revenue, units and ASP

14.7 Regional forecast

14.8 Vendor shares 2025

14.9 Scenarios

14.10 Where the growth is

14.11 Comparison with third-party forecasts

15 SUPPLY CHAIN, GEOPOLITICS AND REGULATION

15.1 Supply chain structure

15.2 Manufacturing and capacity

15.3 China's rise

15.4 Export controls and trade

15.5 Memory upcycle and wafer allocation risk for stacked CIS

15.6 Materials and equipment

15.7 Regulation

15.8 Capacity expansions and investments 2024-2026

15.9 Supply-chain risk matrix

16 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE, ROADMAP AND OUTLOOK

16.1 Market structure

16.2 Leading CIS vendors

16.3 Specialist and emerging-technology vendors

16.4 Strategic positioning by segment

16.5 Western versus Chinese vendors

16.6 M&A, investment and funding 2023-2026

16.7 Start-up landscape

16.8 Technology roadmap 2025-2037

16.9 Opportunity map

16.10 Conclusions by stakeholder

17 COMPANY PROFILES (131 company profiles)

18 REFERENCES

LIST OF TABLES [297]

LIST OF FIGURES [107]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



3L-Optronics

ADAPS Photonics

ADVACAM

Aeluma

Airy3D

AlpsenTek

AMETEK (Forza Silicon and Caeleste)

ams OSRAM

Andor Technology (Oxford Instruments)

Artilux

Basler

Brigates Microelectronics

Brilliant Matters

Brillnics

BYD Semiconductor

Canon

Clairpixel

Cognex

Cubert

DB HiTek

DECTRIS

Detection Technology

dpiX

e-con Systems

Emberion

Espros Photonics

Etesian Semiconductor

Excelitas Technologies (PCO)

Exosens

eyeo

Fastree3D

Fortsense

GalaxyCore

Gamaya

Gigajot Technology

Gpixel

HAIP Solutions

Hamamatsu Photonics

Headwall Photonics

Hesai Technology

Himax Technologies

ID Quantique

Imasenic

imec

indie Semiconductor

Infineon Technologies

iniVation

iRay Technology

ISORG

KA Imaging

LG Innotek

Living Optics

Lynred

MantiSpectra and more...

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