Global Thermal Management Materials Market For AI And Power Electronics, 2027-2037 AI Data Centers, Liquid Cooling, And Sic Power Devices Unlock High-Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Optimize thermal performance with pathway-based analysis, supplier shares, pricing, SWOT, roadmaps and supply-chain risk insights across AI and power electronics.

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Thermal Management Materials for AI and Power Electronics: Global Market 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Thermal Management Materials Market Outlook for AI and Power Electronics, 2027-2037

The report provides market sizing and forecasts for thermal management materials used to remove heat from AI accelerators, high-bandwidth memory, servers, data-centre power equipment and advanced power electronics. It examines growing demand across electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, grid converters, industrial drives, telecom infrastructure, RF systems and defence applications.

As power density increases, heat removal has become a critical constraint for AI computing and power semiconductor performance. The report assesses materials according to their position in the heat-removal pathway, enabling a system-level comparison of technologies used at interfaces, within packages and across cooling architectures. Analysis demonstrates that bulk thermal conductivity alone does not determine cooling performance because interface resistance can represent a significant portion of total thermal resistance.

Worked thermal-resistance budgets are included for representative AI accelerator packages and SiC power modules. The analysis also evaluates lidded and lidless package architectures, TIM1/TIM1.5/TIM2 roles, 2.5D/3D stacks, high-bandwidth memory thermal paths, warpage, power-module cooling and reliability qualification requirements.

Thermal management material categories covered include:



Polymer thermal-interface materials

Phase-change interface materials

Metallic interface and attachment materials

Carbon-based heat spreaders

Diamond-based materials

Thermally conductive insulating ceramics

Thermally conductive polymer composites Materials for integrated liquid cooling

Each category is assessed by product form, chemistry, technical benchmark, supplier, pricing, recent development, supplier market share, SWOT analysis and market forecast. This structure allows purchasers to compare established thermal management materials with emerging solutions for increasingly demanding AI hardware and power electronics applications.

Market drivers and application analysis

The report evaluates the AI accelerator power roadmap, rising rack density and the shift to liquid cooling within data centres. It also examines thermal requirements for data-centre power infrastructure, EV and transport platforms, renewable energy, grid equipment, industrial systems, telecom, RF and defence technologies. Additional coverage includes wide-bandgap semiconductor adoption, application requirement matrices, sustainability factors and constraints affecting market growth.

Supply chain, pricing and geopolitical risks

Detailed supply-chain analysis addresses raw material availability, value-chain positioning, country concentration, regional manufacturing capacity and price trends. The report considers export controls, tariffs, PFAS restrictions, M&A activity and industry consolidation, supported by a risk matrix for strategic planning and supplier assessment.

Global thermal management materials market forecasts cover 2027-2037 and are segmented by material subcategory, position in the heat-removal pathway, application and region. Scenario analysis helps organizations assess how changes in AI infrastructure deployment, liquid-cooling adoption, EV production, wide-bandgap power semiconductor penetration and regional policy may influence future demand.

Competitive intelligence and strategic planning

The report profiles 156 companies across the thermal management materials supply chain. Coverage includes supplier positioning, market shares, product capabilities, recent developments and competitive strengths. Technology roadmaps identify research priorities and potential commercialization opportunities, while an emerging materials watchlist highlights technologies that may affect future package design and system performance.

Purchasers also receive an accompanying Excel database designed to support market analysis, competitive benchmarking and forecasting. Together, the report and database provide manufacturers, material suppliers, semiconductor companies, cooling technology providers, investors and data-centre operators with actionable intelligence on the thermal management materials market through 2037.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Scope of this report

1.2 Market size and growth

1.3 Key findings

1.4 The heat-removal pathway in numbers

1.5 AI hardware versus power electronics

1.6 Research priorities

1.7 Competitive landscape summary

2 INTRODUCTION AND METHODOLOGY

2.1 Report scope and definitions

2.2 The heat-removal pathway framework

2.3 Thermal resistance fundamentals

2.4 Measurement and characterisation methods

2.5 AI and power-electronics thermal paths compared

2.6 Research methodology

2.7 Relationship to other Future Markets reports

3 MARKET DRIVERS AND APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS

3.1 The AI accelerator power roadmap

3.2 Rack power density and the shift to liquid cooling

3.3 Data-centre power infrastructure

3.4 EV and transport power electronics

3.5 Renewable, grid and industrial power electronics

3.6 Telecom, RF and defence power devices

3.7 Wide-bandgap semiconductor adoption and why it shifts materials

3.8 Requirement matrices by application

3.9 Sustainability and regulatory drivers

3.10 Restraints and challenges

3.11 From device demand to materials content

3.12 Market by application, 2027-2037

4 POLYMER-BASED THERMAL-INTERFACE MATERIALS

4.1 Scope and position in the heat-removal pathway

4.2 Product forms

4.3 Matrix chemistries: silicone and silicone-free

4.4 Fillers and filler packing

4.5 Key research questions

4.6 Applications

4.7 Commercial product benchmarks

4.8 Prices

4.9 Supply chain, raw materials and regulation

4.10 Recent developments, 2024-2026

4.11 Supplier landscape and market shares

4.12 Market forecast

4.13 SWOT analysis

4.14 Outlook and research priorities

5 PHASE-CHANGE INTERFACE MATERIALS

5.1 Scope, definitions and working principle

5.2 Formulation and transition-temperature design

5.3 Material classes

5.4 Key research questions

5.5 AI server adoption

5.6 Power modules and power electronics

5.7 Commercial product benchmarks

5.8 Recent developments, 2024-2026

5.9 Suppliers and market shares

5.10 Market forecast

5.11 SWOT analysis

5.12 Outlook

6 METALLIC INTERFACE AND ATTACHMENT MATERIALS

6.1 Scope and position in the heat-removal pathway

6.2 Indium and indium-alloy solder TIM1

6.3 Liquid metals

6.4 Low-melting alloys and phase-change metals

6.5 Conventional solders for die, substrate and lid attach

6.6 Silver sintering

6.7 Copper sintering and active copper

6.8 Transient liquid phase bonding

6.9 Large-area sintering of substrate to baseplate and cooler

6.10 Silver-filled hybrid materials

6.11 Key research questions

6.12 AI versus power-electronics requirements

6.13 Raw materials: indium, gallium and silver

6.14 Products and suppliers

6.15 Recent developments, 2024-2026

6.16 Market forecast, 2027-2037

6.17 SWOT analysis

6.18 Outlook and research priorities

7 CARBON-BASED HEAT SPREADERS

7.1 Role in the heat-removal pathway

7.2 Material families

7.3 Property benchmarks

7.4 Key research questions

7.5 Applications

7.6 Products and suppliers

7.7 Costs and pricing

7.8 Recent developments, 2024-2026

7.9 Supplier landscape

7.10 Market forecast, 2027-2037

7.11 SWOT analysis

7.12 Outlook

8 DIAMOND-BASED THERMAL MATERIALS

8.1 Role in the heat-removal pathway

8.2 Material families and grades

8.3 Production methods and scalability

8.4 Key research questions

8.5 Applications

8.6 Recent developments, 2024-2026

8.7 Supplier landscape

8.8 Market forecast, 2027-2037

8.9 SWOT analysis

8.10 Outlook

9 THERMALLY CONDUCTIVE INSULATING CERAMICS

9.1 Scope and position in the heat path

9.2 Property benchmark

9.3 Aluminium nitride

9.4 Silicon nitride

9.5 Alumina and zirconia-toughened alumina

9.6 Beryllium oxide: a legacy material

9.7 Boron nitride systems

9.8 Metallised substrate technologies

9.9 Key research questions

9.10 Ceramics in AI infrastructure

9.11 Supply chain and suppliers

9.12 Recent developments, 2024-2026

9.13 Market forecast

9.14 SWOT analysis

9.15 Outlook

10 THERMALLY CONDUCTIVE POLYMER COMPOSITES

10.1 Scope and position in the heat-removal pathway

10.2 Polymer matrices

10.3 Fillers

10.4 Key research questions

10.5 Products and technologies

10.6 AI versus power-electronics requirements

10.7 Application map

10.8 Recent developments, 2024-2026

10.9 Supplier landscape

10.10 Market forecast

10.11 SWOT analysis

10.12 Outlook: high-conductivity insulating composites as a research priority

11 MATERIALS FOR INTEGRATED LIQUID COOLING

11.1 Scope and market definition

11.2 Cooling architectures and their material demands

11.3 Cold plates and microchannel structures

11.4 Bonded cooling structures

11.5 Seals, hoses and quick disconnects

11.6 Protective and functional coatings

11.7 Coolants, dielectric fluids and fluid-contact materials

11.8 Key research questions

11.9 Material content, cost structure and supply chain

11.10 AI versus power-electronics requirements

11.11 Recent developments, 2024-2026

11.12 Supplier landscape

11.13 Market forecast

11.14 SWOT analysis

11.15 Outlook: package-integrated cooling as a research priority

12 PACKAGE ARCHITECTURE, INTERFACE QUALITY AND SYSTEM-LEVEL THERMAL PERFORMANCE

12.1 Why bulk conductivity is a poor proxy for package-level cooling

12.2 Lidded and lidless architectures in AI packages

12.3 TIM1, TIM1.5 and TIM2: naming, roles and consolidation

12.4 Worked thermal resistance budget: AI accelerator package

12.5 Bond-line thickness sensitivity

12.6 Bringing the coolant closer: cold plates, micro-channel lids and direct-to-silicon cooling

12.7 2.5D and 3D stacks and the HBM thermal path

12.8 Backside power delivery and its thermal implications

12.9 Warpage of large packages and its effect on bond-line thickness

12.10 Co-packaged optics and vertical power delivery

12.11 Power modules: cooling architectures and the disappearing interface

12.12 Worked thermal resistance budget: SiC traction module

12.13 Case studies

12.14 Simulation, digital twins and system-technology co-optimisation

12.15 Metrology: measuring what matters

12.16 Reliability qualification

12.17 What to specify beyond thermal conductivity

12.18 Implications for the market

13 SUPPLY CHAIN, RAW MATERIALS, PRICING AND GEOPOLITICS

13.1 The value chain from raw materials to OEMs

13.2 Raw materials and their exposure by subcategory

13.3 Concentration by country

13.4 Export controls

13.5 Tariffs, 2025-2026

13.6 PFAS restrictions and fluorinated materials

13.7 Prices and price trends

13.8 Qualification cycles and switching costs

13.9 M&A and consolidation, 2023-2026

13.10 Regional manufacturing capacity

13.11 Risk matrix

14 GLOBAL MARKET FORECASTS 2027-2037

14.1 Forecast basis and assumptions

14.2 Total market

14.3 Market by material subcategory

14.4 Market by position in the heat-removal pathway

14.5 Market by application

14.6 Material by application matrix

14.7 AI hardware versus power electronics

14.8 Market by region

14.9 Scenario analysis

15 TECHNOLOGY ROADMAP, RESEARCH PRIORITIES AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

15.1 Technology roadmap 2027-2037

15.2 Research priorities

15.3 Emerging materials watchlist

15.4 Competitive landscape

15.5 Recommendations

15.6 Outlook

16 COMPANY PROFILES (156 company profiles)

17 APPENDIX

17.1 Glossary of terms and abbreviations

17.2 Unit conversions and conventions

LIST OF TABLES [371]

LIST OF FIGURES [77]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



3M

5N Plus

Accelsius

Adamas Nanotechnologies

Admatechs

Advent Diamond

AIM Solder

Aismalibar

Akash Systems

Akhan Semiconductor

Alloy Enterprises

Almatis

Ames Goldsmith

Amkor

Amogreentech

Amosense

Applied Diamond

Arieca

ASE

AVC

ASMPT

Auras Technology

Bando Chemical Industries

BNNT

Boschman Technologies

Boston Materials

Boyd

Carbice

Celanese

CeramTec

CCTC

Chemours

CHT

Coherent

Cooler Master

CoolIT Systems

Coollaboratory

CoolSem

CoorsTek

Corintis

CPC (Colder Products Company)

Danfoss

Denka

Dexerials

Diamfab

Diamond Foundry

Diamond Materials

Diamond Quanta

Dow

DOWA

ELANTAS

Electrolube

Element Six

Elkem Silicones

Engineered Fluids

Ensinger

Envalior

Fabric8Labs

Ferrotec

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

Fuji Electric

Fujipoly

Fujian Huaqing Electronic Material Technology

GMG

Graphmatech

GRC

H.B. Fuller

Henan Huanghe Whirlwind

Henkel

Heraeus Electronics

Huntsman

Iceotope

IIa Technologies

Indium Corporation

Infineon

Japan Fine Ceramics

Jentech

JetCool

Jones Tech

Kaneka

KCC-Momentive

Kitagawa

Kuprion

Kyocera

LiquidStack

MacDermid Alpha

MARUWA

Mikros Technologies

Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Materials

Mizushima Ferroalloy

Momentive

Momentive Technologies

Motivair

Nagase ChemteX

Namics

NBE Tech

NeoGraf

NGK

Nidec

Nihon Superior

Ningbo Crysdiam

Nippon Graphite Fiber

Niterra

Nitto Denko

Nolato

onsemi

Orbray

Panasonic Industry

Parker Chomerics

PINK GmbH Thermosysteme

Plansee

Polyplastics

Proterial

Qnity (Laird)

Resonac

RFHIC

Rogers

ROHM

SABIC

Saint-Gobain

Samsung

Sekisui Polymatech

Semikron Danfoss

Senju Metal Industry

Shell

Shenzhen FRD

Shin-Etsu

SHT Smart High Tech

Sinocera

The Sixth Element (Changzhou) and Fuxi Technology

SK hynix

Solstice

STMicroelectronics

Staubli

Submer

Sumitomo Bakelite

Sumitomo Electric

T-Global

TSMC

TANAKA

Tanyuan Technology

Tekna

Tokuyama

Toyo Aluminium

Toyo Tanso

Umicore

Ventec

Vertiv

Wacker

Wieland

Wolfspeed

Zeon

Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal ZutaCore

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