Global Thermal Management Materials Market For AI And Power Electronics, 2027-2037 AI Data Centers, Liquid Cooling, And Sic Power Devices Unlock High-Growth Opportunities
Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Thermal Management Materials for AI and Power Electronics: Global Market 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Thermal Management Materials Market Outlook for AI and Power Electronics, 2027-2037
The report provides market sizing and forecasts for thermal management materials used to remove heat from AI accelerators, high-bandwidth memory, servers, data-centre power equipment and advanced power electronics. It examines growing demand across electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, grid converters, industrial drives, telecom infrastructure, RF systems and defence applications.
As power density increases, heat removal has become a critical constraint for AI computing and power semiconductor performance. The report assesses materials according to their position in the heat-removal pathway, enabling a system-level comparison of technologies used at interfaces, within packages and across cooling architectures. Analysis demonstrates that bulk thermal conductivity alone does not determine cooling performance because interface resistance can represent a significant portion of total thermal resistance.
Worked thermal-resistance budgets are included for representative AI accelerator packages and SiC power modules. The analysis also evaluates lidded and lidless package architectures, TIM1/TIM1.5/TIM2 roles, 2.5D/3D stacks, high-bandwidth memory thermal paths, warpage, power-module cooling and reliability qualification requirements.
Thermal management material categories covered include:
- Polymer thermal-interface materials Phase-change interface materials Metallic interface and attachment materials Carbon-based heat spreaders Diamond-based materials Thermally conductive insulating ceramics Thermally conductive polymer composites Materials for integrated liquid cooling
Each category is assessed by product form, chemistry, technical benchmark, supplier, pricing, recent development, supplier market share, SWOT analysis and market forecast. This structure allows purchasers to compare established thermal management materials with emerging solutions for increasingly demanding AI hardware and power electronics applications.
Market drivers and application analysis
The report evaluates the AI accelerator power roadmap, rising rack density and the shift to liquid cooling within data centres. It also examines thermal requirements for data-centre power infrastructure, EV and transport platforms, renewable energy, grid equipment, industrial systems, telecom, RF and defence technologies. Additional coverage includes wide-bandgap semiconductor adoption, application requirement matrices, sustainability factors and constraints affecting market growth.
Supply chain, pricing and geopolitical risks
Detailed supply-chain analysis addresses raw material availability, value-chain positioning, country concentration, regional manufacturing capacity and price trends. The report considers export controls, tariffs, PFAS restrictions, M&A activity and industry consolidation, supported by a risk matrix for strategic planning and supplier assessment.
Global thermal management materials market forecasts cover 2027-2037 and are segmented by material subcategory, position in the heat-removal pathway, application and region. Scenario analysis helps organizations assess how changes in AI infrastructure deployment, liquid-cooling adoption, EV production, wide-bandgap power semiconductor penetration and regional policy may influence future demand.
Competitive intelligence and strategic planning
The report profiles 156 companies across the thermal management materials supply chain. Coverage includes supplier positioning, market shares, product capabilities, recent developments and competitive strengths. Technology roadmaps identify research priorities and potential commercialization opportunities, while an emerging materials watchlist highlights technologies that may affect future package design and system performance.
Purchasers also receive an accompanying Excel database designed to support market analysis, competitive benchmarking and forecasting. Together, the report and database provide manufacturers, material suppliers, semiconductor companies, cooling technology providers, investors and data-centre operators with actionable intelligence on the thermal management materials market through 2037.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Scope of this report
1.2 Market size and growth
1.3 Key findings
1.4 The heat-removal pathway in numbers
1.5 AI hardware versus power electronics
1.6 Research priorities
1.7 Competitive landscape summary
2 INTRODUCTION AND METHODOLOGY
2.1 Report scope and definitions
2.2 The heat-removal pathway framework
2.3 Thermal resistance fundamentals
2.4 Measurement and characterisation methods
2.5 AI and power-electronics thermal paths compared
2.6 Research methodology
2.7 Relationship to other Future Markets reports
3 MARKET DRIVERS AND APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS
3.1 The AI accelerator power roadmap
3.2 Rack power density and the shift to liquid cooling
3.3 Data-centre power infrastructure
3.4 EV and transport power electronics
3.5 Renewable, grid and industrial power electronics
3.6 Telecom, RF and defence power devices
3.7 Wide-bandgap semiconductor adoption and why it shifts materials
3.8 Requirement matrices by application
3.9 Sustainability and regulatory drivers
3.10 Restraints and challenges
3.11 From device demand to materials content
3.12 Market by application, 2027-2037
4 POLYMER-BASED THERMAL-INTERFACE MATERIALS
4.1 Scope and position in the heat-removal pathway
4.2 Product forms
4.3 Matrix chemistries: silicone and silicone-free
4.4 Fillers and filler packing
4.5 Key research questions
4.6 Applications
4.7 Commercial product benchmarks
4.8 Prices
4.9 Supply chain, raw materials and regulation
4.10 Recent developments, 2024-2026
4.11 Supplier landscape and market shares
4.12 Market forecast
4.13 SWOT analysis
4.14 Outlook and research priorities
5 PHASE-CHANGE INTERFACE MATERIALS
5.1 Scope, definitions and working principle
5.2 Formulation and transition-temperature design
5.3 Material classes
5.4 Key research questions
5.5 AI server adoption
5.6 Power modules and power electronics
5.7 Commercial product benchmarks
5.8 Recent developments, 2024-2026
5.9 Suppliers and market shares
5.10 Market forecast
5.11 SWOT analysis
5.12 Outlook
6 METALLIC INTERFACE AND ATTACHMENT MATERIALS
6.1 Scope and position in the heat-removal pathway
6.2 Indium and indium-alloy solder TIM1
6.3 Liquid metals
6.4 Low-melting alloys and phase-change metals
6.5 Conventional solders for die, substrate and lid attach
6.6 Silver sintering
6.7 Copper sintering and active copper
6.8 Transient liquid phase bonding
6.9 Large-area sintering of substrate to baseplate and cooler
6.10 Silver-filled hybrid materials
6.11 Key research questions
6.12 AI versus power-electronics requirements
6.13 Raw materials: indium, gallium and silver
6.14 Products and suppliers
6.15 Recent developments, 2024-2026
6.16 Market forecast, 2027-2037
6.17 SWOT analysis
6.18 Outlook and research priorities
7 CARBON-BASED HEAT SPREADERS
7.1 Role in the heat-removal pathway
7.2 Material families
7.3 Property benchmarks
7.4 Key research questions
7.5 Applications
7.6 Products and suppliers
7.7 Costs and pricing
7.8 Recent developments, 2024-2026
7.9 Supplier landscape
7.10 Market forecast, 2027-2037
7.11 SWOT analysis
7.12 Outlook
8 DIAMOND-BASED THERMAL MATERIALS
8.1 Role in the heat-removal pathway
8.2 Material families and grades
8.3 Production methods and scalability
8.4 Key research questions
8.5 Applications
8.6 Recent developments, 2024-2026
8.7 Supplier landscape
8.8 Market forecast, 2027-2037
8.9 SWOT analysis
8.10 Outlook
9 THERMALLY CONDUCTIVE INSULATING CERAMICS
9.1 Scope and position in the heat path
9.2 Property benchmark
9.3 Aluminium nitride
9.4 Silicon nitride
9.5 Alumina and zirconia-toughened alumina
9.6 Beryllium oxide: a legacy material
9.7 Boron nitride systems
9.8 Metallised substrate technologies
9.9 Key research questions
9.10 Ceramics in AI infrastructure
9.11 Supply chain and suppliers
9.12 Recent developments, 2024-2026
9.13 Market forecast
9.14 SWOT analysis
9.15 Outlook
10 THERMALLY CONDUCTIVE POLYMER COMPOSITES
10.1 Scope and position in the heat-removal pathway
10.2 Polymer matrices
10.3 Fillers
10.4 Key research questions
10.5 Products and technologies
10.6 AI versus power-electronics requirements
10.7 Application map
10.8 Recent developments, 2024-2026
10.9 Supplier landscape
10.10 Market forecast
10.11 SWOT analysis
10.12 Outlook: high-conductivity insulating composites as a research priority
11 MATERIALS FOR INTEGRATED LIQUID COOLING
11.1 Scope and market definition
11.2 Cooling architectures and their material demands
11.3 Cold plates and microchannel structures
11.4 Bonded cooling structures
11.5 Seals, hoses and quick disconnects
11.6 Protective and functional coatings
11.7 Coolants, dielectric fluids and fluid-contact materials
11.8 Key research questions
11.9 Material content, cost structure and supply chain
11.10 AI versus power-electronics requirements
11.11 Recent developments, 2024-2026
11.12 Supplier landscape
11.13 Market forecast
11.14 SWOT analysis
11.15 Outlook: package-integrated cooling as a research priority
12 PACKAGE ARCHITECTURE, INTERFACE QUALITY AND SYSTEM-LEVEL THERMAL PERFORMANCE
12.1 Why bulk conductivity is a poor proxy for package-level cooling
12.2 Lidded and lidless architectures in AI packages
12.3 TIM1, TIM1.5 and TIM2: naming, roles and consolidation
12.4 Worked thermal resistance budget: AI accelerator package
12.5 Bond-line thickness sensitivity
12.6 Bringing the coolant closer: cold plates, micro-channel lids and direct-to-silicon cooling
12.7 2.5D and 3D stacks and the HBM thermal path
12.8 Backside power delivery and its thermal implications
12.9 Warpage of large packages and its effect on bond-line thickness
12.10 Co-packaged optics and vertical power delivery
12.11 Power modules: cooling architectures and the disappearing interface
12.12 Worked thermal resistance budget: SiC traction module
12.13 Case studies
12.14 Simulation, digital twins and system-technology co-optimisation
12.15 Metrology: measuring what matters
12.16 Reliability qualification
12.17 What to specify beyond thermal conductivity
12.18 Implications for the market
13 SUPPLY CHAIN, RAW MATERIALS, PRICING AND GEOPOLITICS
13.1 The value chain from raw materials to OEMs
13.2 Raw materials and their exposure by subcategory
13.3 Concentration by country
13.4 Export controls
13.5 Tariffs, 2025-2026
13.6 PFAS restrictions and fluorinated materials
13.7 Prices and price trends
13.8 Qualification cycles and switching costs
13.9 M&A and consolidation, 2023-2026
13.10 Regional manufacturing capacity
13.11 Risk matrix
14 GLOBAL MARKET FORECASTS 2027-2037
14.1 Forecast basis and assumptions
14.2 Total market
14.3 Market by material subcategory
14.4 Market by position in the heat-removal pathway
14.5 Market by application
14.6 Material by application matrix
14.7 AI hardware versus power electronics
14.8 Market by region
14.9 Scenario analysis
15 TECHNOLOGY ROADMAP, RESEARCH PRIORITIES AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
15.1 Technology roadmap 2027-2037
15.2 Research priorities
15.3 Emerging materials watchlist
15.4 Competitive landscape
15.5 Recommendations
15.6 Outlook
16 COMPANY PROFILES (156 company profiles)
17 APPENDIX
17.1 Glossary of terms and abbreviations
17.2 Unit conversions and conventions
LIST OF TABLES [371]
LIST OF FIGURES [77]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 3M 5N Plus Accelsius Adamas Nanotechnologies Admatechs Advent Diamond AIM Solder Aismalibar Akash Systems Akhan Semiconductor Alloy Enterprises Almatis Ames Goldsmith Amkor Amogreentech Amosense Applied Diamond Arieca ASE AVC ASMPT Auras Technology Bando Chemical Industries BNNT Boschman Technologies Boston Materials Boyd Carbice Celanese CeramTec CCTC Chemours CHT Coherent Cooler Master CoolIT Systems Coollaboratory CoolSem CoorsTek Corintis CPC (Colder Products Company) Danfoss Denka Dexerials Diamfab Diamond Foundry Diamond Materials Diamond Quanta Dow DOWA ELANTAS Electrolube Element Six Elkem Silicones Engineered Fluids Ensinger Envalior Fabric8Labs Ferrotec Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Fuji Electric Fujipoly Fujian Huaqing Electronic Material Technology GMG Graphmatech GRC H.B. Fuller Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Henkel Heraeus Electronics Huntsman Iceotope IIa Technologies Indium Corporation Infineon Japan Fine Ceramics Jentech JetCool Jones Tech Kaneka KCC-Momentive Kitagawa Kuprion Kyocera LiquidStack MacDermid Alpha MARUWA Mikros Technologies Mitsubishi Chemical Group Mitsubishi Electric Mitsubishi Materials Mizushima Ferroalloy Momentive Momentive Technologies Motivair Nagase ChemteX Namics NBE Tech NeoGraf NGK Nidec Nihon Superior Ningbo Crysdiam Nippon Graphite Fiber Niterra Nitto Denko Nolato onsemi Orbray Panasonic Industry Parker Chomerics PINK GmbH Thermosysteme Plansee Polyplastics Proterial Qnity (Laird) Resonac RFHIC Rogers ROHM SABIC Saint-Gobain Samsung Sekisui Polymatech Semikron Danfoss Senju Metal Industry Shell Shenzhen FRD Shin-Etsu SHT Smart High Tech Sinocera The Sixth Element (Changzhou) and Fuxi Technology SK hynix Solstice STMicroelectronics Staubli Submer Sumitomo Bakelite Sumitomo Electric T-Global TSMC TANAKA Tanyuan Technology Tekna Tokuyama Toyo Aluminium Toyo Tanso Umicore Ventec Vertiv Wacker Wieland Wolfspeed Zeon Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal ZutaCore
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