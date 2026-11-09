Mammalian Cell Fermentation Technology Market Size, Share, And Trends Report, 2026-2033 Biologics Demand To Drive 8.6% CAGR, Reaching $97.8 Billion By 2033

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target CMOs & CDMOs, North America and capacity expansion while leveraging advanced bioreactors and serum-free media to meet rising biologics demand.

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mammalian Cell Fermentation Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mammalian Cell Fermentation Technology Market to Reach USD 97.8 Billion by 2033

The global mammalian cell fermentation technology market was valued at USD 50.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 54.7 billion in 2026 to USD 97.8 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising biologics production, growing demand for biosimilars, and continued investment in advanced biomanufacturing infrastructure.

North America led the mammalian cell fermentation technology market in 2025, accounting for 37.0% of global revenue. The region's position reflects its established biopharmaceutical industry, significant research and development activity, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and strong demand for monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, hormones, and enzymes.

Mammalian cell fermentation platforms use several established cell lines, including Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO), Human Embryonic Kidney (HEK), Baby Hamster Kidney (BHK), and murine myeloma cells. These platforms remain central to the commercial production of complex biologics. Demand is increasing as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies expand pipelines for cancer, autoimmune conditions, infectious diseases, diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic illnesses requiring long-term treatment.

CMOs & CDMOs represented the leading end-use segment in 2025, generating approximately 51.0% of market revenue. Outsourcing continues to gain momentum as biopharmaceutical companies seek specialized expertise, flexible production capacity, faster development timelines, and efficient commercial-scale manufacturing. Contract manufacturers are responding by expanding facilities and adopting advanced cell culture and fermentation systems.

In June 2025, WuXi Biologics announced plans to build a commercial biomanufacturing facility in Chengdu, China. The planned site will include a 15,000 L fermentation system, with potential expansion to 60,000 L. The investment is intended to support growing international demand for biologics and recombinant therapeutics while strengthening large-scale manufacturing capacity in Asia Pacific.

Technology innovation is also shaping mammalian cell fermentation market growth. Improvements in serum-free media, bioreactor design, process monitoring, automation, and production optimization are increasing recombinant protein yields and improving manufacturing consistency. These developments can support greater production efficiency, scalable operations, and more reliable quality across clinical and commercial programs.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report analyzes revenue growth, industry trends, competitive conditions, and market opportunities at global, regional, and country levels. Forecasts cover the period from 2021 to 2033 across the following segments:



Type: Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) cell fermentation, Human Embryonic Kidney (HEK) cell fermentation, Baby Hamster Kidney (BHK) cell fermentation, murine myeloma cell fermentation, and other cell types.

Application: Monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, hormones, enzymes, and other biologic applications.

End use: Biopharmaceutical companies, CMOs & CDMOs, and academic & research institutes. Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The geographic analysis includes the U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait. This coverage enables comparison of regional market performance, investment patterns, production capacity, and emerging commercial opportunities.

Key Reasons to Purchase the Report



Access detailed mammalian cell fermentation technology market estimates and forecasts across major segments and regions.

Evaluate competitive positioning, market presence, and strategic activity among key industry participants.

Identify growth opportunities associated with biologics, biosimilars, recombinant therapeutics, and outsourced manufacturing.

Assess trends in cell culture media, bioreactor systems, capacity expansion, automation, and process innovation. Use segment and regional revenue forecasts to support market entry, investment planning, partnership development, and long-term business strategy.

The report provides actionable market intelligence for biopharmaceutical manufacturers, contract development and manufacturing organizations, investors, research institutions, technology providers, and other stakeholders. It also examines competitive strategies, market share, product innovation, and the factors expected to influence mammalian cell fermentation technology market growth through 2033.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Information Procurement

1.2. Information Or Data Analysis

1.3. Market Scope & Segment Definition

1.4. Market Model

1.4.1. Market Study, Company Market Share

1.4.2. Regional Analysis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.2.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.3. Market Trends and Outlook

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Increasing Demand for Biologics

3.4.2. Increasing Investment in Research and Development of Novel Recombinant Proteins

3.4.3. Increasing Focus on Personalized Medicine and Precision Medicine

3.5. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.1. High Cost Associated with The Production of Biologics Using Mammalian Cell Fermentation Technology

3.5.2. Regulatory Challenges

3.6. Penetration And Growth Prospect Mapping 2025

3.7. Business Environment Analysis

3.7.1. SWOT Analysis; by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

3.7.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4. Type Business Analysis

4.1. Mammalian Cell Fermentation Technology Market: Type Movement Analysis

4.2. Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) Cell Fermentation

4.2.1. Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) Cell Fermentation Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.3. Human Embryonic Kidney (HEK) Cell Fermentation

4.3.1. Human Embryonic Kidney (HEK) Cell Fermentation Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4. Baby Hamster Kidney (BHK) Cell Fermentation

4.4.1. Baby Hamster Kidney (BHK) Cell Fermentation Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.5. Murine Myeloma Cell Fermentation

4.5.1. Murine Myeloma Cell Fermentation Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Other Types Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 5. Application Business Analysis

5.1. Monoclonal Antibodies

5.1.1. Monoclonal Antibodies Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.2. Recombinant Proteins

5.2.1. Recombinant Proteins Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.3. Vaccines

5.3.1. Vaccines Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4. Hormones

5.4.1. Hormones Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.5. Enzymes

5.5.1. Enzymes Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Other Applications Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. End-Use Business Analysis

6.1. Mammalian Cell Fermentation Technology Market: End-Use Movement Analysis

6.2. Biopharmaceutical Companies

6.2.1. Biopharmaceutical Companies Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3. CMOs & CDMOs

6.3.1. CMOs & CDMOs Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4. Academic And Research Institutes

6.4.1. Academic And Research Institutes Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Regional Business Analysis

7.1. Mammalian Cell Fermentation Technology Market Share by Region, 2025 & 2033

7.2. Regional and Country Analysis Framework

7.2.1. SWOT Analysis

7.2.2. Key Country Dynamics

7.2.3. Target Disease Prevalence

7.2.4. Competitive Scenario

7.2.5. Regulatory Framework

7.2.6. Regional and Country Market Estimates, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.3. North America

7.3.1. U.S.

7.3.2. Canada

7.4. Europe

7.4.1. UK

7.4.2. Germany

7.4.3. France

7.4.4. Italy

7.4.5. Spain

7.4.6. Denmark

7.4.7. Sweden

7.4.8. Norway

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. Japan

7.5.2. China

7.5.3. India

7.5.4. Australia

7.5.5. Thailand

7.5.6. South Korea

7.6. Latin America

7.6.1. Brazil

7.6.2. Mexico

7.6.3. Argentina

7.7. MEA

7.7.1. South Africa

7.7.2. Saudi Arabia

7.7.3. UAE

7.7.4. Kuwait

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Categorization

8.2. Strategy Mapping

8.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

8.4. Company Profile Framework

8.4.1. Overview

8.4.2. Financial Performance (Net Revenue/Sales/EBITDA/Gross Profit)

8.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.5. Company Profiles/Listing

8.5.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

8.5.2. Merck KGaA

8.5.3. Danaher

8.5.4. Lonza

8.5.5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

8.5.6. Sartorius AG

8.5.7. AstraZeneca

8.5.8. Bristol-Myers Squibb

8.5.9. Amgen

8.5.10. Gilead Sciences

8.5.11. Moderna, Inc

8.5.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

List of Tables [94]

List of Figures [62]

Companies Featured



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

Lonza

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Sartorius AG

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Amgen Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Moderna, Inc. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

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