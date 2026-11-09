Kraig Labs Ships Spider Silk To Developers Across Global Industries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Global Apparel Pilot and Shipment to a Materials Innovator with Aerospace Experience Put Customer Feedback in Focus

DENVER, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (247MarketNews )-Kraig Biocraft Laboratories ( OTCQB: KBLB ) is putting recombinant spider silk into the hands of developers working on performance apparel and advanced materials. A global sports brand paid for a pilot shipment, which was followed by samples requested by a textile innovator with aerospace experience. Those deliveries give investors two concrete development efforts to follow.

Spider silk has long attracted scientific and commercial interest because of its unusual combination of properties. Pound for pound, certain spider silks can rival or exceed steel in tensile strength while remaining remarkably lightweight, flexible and tough. They can absorb significant energy before breaking, making them potentially valuable in applications ranging from performance textiles to advanced engineering materials. The challenge has been production: spiders are territorial and cannibalistic, making traditional farming impractical for manufacturing at commercial scale.

Kraig Labs developed a solution by using genetic engineering to introduce spider silk protein characteristics into silkworms. Unlike spiders, silkworms can be raised in large populations and produce silk through an established, scalable biological process. The company's proprietary technology enables these silkworms to spin recombinant spider silk, offering a practical pathway to producing a material inspired by nature's super fiber at commercial volumes.

On September 29, Kraig announced that it shipped its first commercial order of recombinant spider silk yarn to a globally recognized performance sports brand. The yarn was custom processed to the customer's specifications for a confidential pilot program aimed at a demanding segment of the athletic apparel market.

Kraig described the intended application as a“first-of-its-kind performance textile.” That makes an eventual product reveal particularly interesting.

Editor's opinion:“A successful public launch would be a landmark for Kraig. A product incorporating its biologically spun spider silk would give the company's years of development a form people could recognize and use. The prospect of seeing what this global brand creates is a compelling reason to follow the pilot.”

A second shipment brings a different set of capabilities into the picture. On October 26, Kraig announced that it sent samples at the request of a firm known for advanced yarn-spinning equipment. According to Kraig, that recipient has worked with tier-1 aerospace manufacturers on new fibers and hybrid structures.

The recipient's experience makes this an interesting introduction for a new material. Developers working across those fields can investigate how fibers behave when spun, blended or incorporated into a larger construction. The disclosed shipment places Kraig's silk with a textile specialist whose work extends into demanding aerospace development programs.

“Our first custom yarn showed that it is now possible to produce and deliver spider silk to industry,” founder and CEO Kim Thompson said in the October announcement.

Kraig also launched a program to develop additional yarn constructions and material blends. Different customers may need different forms of the fiber. Giving developers more ways to work with it can help them determine where its properties fit their products.

The production work behind these shipments has been building throughout 2026. In April, Kraig began processing nearly 1.8 metric tons of cocoon inventory into reeled silk, with plans to make material available for textile and technical applications. The company subsequently reported nearly 2.5 metric tons of cocoons from its May–June cycle and an August production increase exceeding 30% over that record.

Those figures measure cocoons, which must be processed into usable silk and yarn. The September commercial delivery and October sample shipment show the next stages of that work reaching outside developers.

In its October 5 update, Kraig reported all three production centers operating on staggered schedules. The centers support a continuing supply of hybrid silkworm eggs for subsequent cocoon production. That arrangement is designed to maintain output while reducing dependence on a single facility.

Editor's opinion:“The production and inventory strategy appears to be achieving its first commercial objective: putting usable silk into customers' hands. Kraig fulfilled an order and supplied material for additional development. Those shipments give the market a tangible connection between the production records and the company's market opportunity.”

Attention now turns to what those developers learn. The apparel pilot offers the prospect of a visible consumer application. The newer shipment opens a conversation with people experienced in engineering fibers and hybrid materials. Feedback from either effort could help identify an application, guide another yarn construction or lead to a further development order.

For the market, those are specific developments worth watching. A customer announcement, published test findings or a product introduction would each add a different piece of information. Kraig has not announced a timetable for those disclosures, leaving the next public update an open catalyst for investors following the programs.

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