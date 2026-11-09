Global Bioprocess Technology Market Size, Share, And Trends Report, 2026-2033 Market To Hit USD 83.5 Billion By 2033 As Precision Fermentation And Automation Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unlock new revenue streams with insights into precision fermentation, bioreactor automation, competitive strategy, and regional growth opportunities.

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Bioprocess Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Bioprocess Technology Market Projected to Reach USD 83.5 Billion by 2033

The global bioprocess technology market was valued at USD 25.8 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 29.6 billion in 2026 to USD 83.5 billion by 2033. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 15.9% from 2026 to 2033, reflecting sustained investment in advanced biomanufacturing technologies, production capacity, and process optimization.

Market expansion is being supported by the growing adoption of precision fermentation and continued advances in bioreactor automation, process monitoring, and scalable fermentation technologies. These developments are helping biopharmaceutical manufacturers improve production efficiency, maintain consistent quality, and support the commercialization of increasingly complex biologic products.

North America led the global bioprocess technology market in 2025, accounting for 47.3% of total revenue. The region's leading position reflects its established biopharmaceutical industry, extensive research infrastructure, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and strong investment in biologics development. The report also evaluates emerging opportunities across Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Segmentation

The report provides revenue analysis and market forecasts for key segments from 2021 - 2033, examining developments by technology, application, end use, and region.



Technology: Upstream Bioprocessing, Downstream Bioprocessing, and Others

Application: Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Recombinant Proteins, Cell & Gene Therapies, Enzymes, and Other Biologics End Use: Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies, CROs & CMOs, Academic & Research Institutes, and Other End Users

Upstream and downstream bioprocessing technologies remain central to biologics manufacturing as companies seek scalable, automated, and reliable production systems. Demand across monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins, Cell & Gene Therapies, enzymes, and other biologics is expected to create opportunities for equipment providers, technology developers, service organizations, and research institutions.

The regional assessment covers North America, including the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; Europe, including the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway; and Asia Pacific, including Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, and South Korea. The report also analyzes Latin America, including Brazil and Argentina, as well as the Middle East and Africa (MEA), including South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait.

Strategic Market Insights

The report offers detailed bioprocess technology market intelligence to support investment planning, competitive positioning, product development, and expansion strategies. It examines major growth drivers, evolving industry trends, regional revenue potential, segment performance, and the market presence of key participants.



Revenue estimates and forecasts for major market segments

Analysis of growth opportunities and industry trends

Regional assessments for market entry and expansion planning

Competitive strategy and market share insights

Coverage of product innovation and technology development Actionable recommendations for identifying revenue opportunities

Organizations can use the findings to assess demand across high-growth applications, compare regional opportunities, monitor competitive activity, and align business strategies with changes in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. By combining market forecasts with technology, application, end-use, and geographic analysis, the report supports informed decision-making throughout the bioprocess technology value chain.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.1.1. Segment Definitions

1.1.1.1. Technology Segment

1.1.1.2. Application Segment

1.1.1.3. End Use Segment

1.2. Regional Scope

1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline

1.4. Objectives

1.5. Research Methodology

1.6. Information Procurement

1.6.1. Purchased Database

1.6.2. The internal database

1.6.3. Secondary Sources

1.6.4. Primary Research

1.7. Information or Data Analysis:

1.7.1. Data Analysis Models

1.8. Market Formulation & Validation

1.9. Model Details

1.9.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.9.2. List of Secondary Sources

1.9.3. List of Abbreviations

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing Adoption of Single-Use Technologies

3.2.1.2. Rising Adoption of Precision Fermentation

3.2.1.3. Growing Focus on Process Automation

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Complex Process Validation Requirements

3.2.2.2. High Initial Investment Costs

3.2.3. Market Opportunities Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenges Analysis

3.3. Industry Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1.1. Supplier power

3.3.1.2. Buyer power

3.3.1.3. Substitution threat

3.3.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political landscape

3.3.2.2. Technological landscape

3.3.2.3. Social landscape

3.3.2.4. Economic landscape

3.3.2.5. Legal landscape

Chapter 4. Technology Business Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Bioprocess Technology Market: Technology Movement Analysis

4.3. Upstream Bioprocessing

4.3.1. Upstream Bioprocessing Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4. Downstream Bioprocessing

4.4.1. Downstream Bioprocessing Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Others Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 5. Application Business Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Bioprocess Technology Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.3. Monoclonal Antibodies

5.3.1. Monoclonal Antibodies Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4. Vaccines

5.4.1. Vaccines Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.5. Recombinant Proteins

5.5.1. Recombinant Proteins Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.6. Cell & Gene Therapies

5.6.1. Cell & Gene Therapies Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.7. Enzymes

5.7.1. Enzymes Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.8. Other Biologics

5.8.1. Other Biologics Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. End Use Business Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Bioprocess Technology Market: End Use Movement Analysis

6.3. Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies

6.3.1. Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4. CROs & CMOs

6.4.1. CROs & CMOs Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.5. Academic & Research Institutes

6.5.1. Academic & Research Institutes Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.6. Other End Users

6.6.1. Other End Users Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Regional Business Analysis

7.1. Bioprocess Technology Market Share by Region, 2025 & 2033

7.2. North America

7.2.1. North America Bioprocess Technology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.2.2. U.S.

7.2.3. Canada

7.2.4. Mexico

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Europe Bioprocess Technology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.3.2. UK

7.3.3. Germany

7.3.4. France

7.3.5. Italy

7.3.6. Spain

7.3.7. Denmark

7.3.8. Sweden

7.3.9. Norway

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.4.1. Asia Pacific Bioprocess Technology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.4.2. Japan

7.4.3. China

7.4.4. India

7.4.5. Australia

7.4.6. Thailand

7.4.7. South Korea

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Latin America Bioprocess Technology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.5.2. Brazil

7.5.3. Argentina

7.6. MEA

7.6.1. MEA Bioprocess Technology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.6.2. South Africa

7.6.3. Saudi Arabia

7.6.4. UAE

7.6.5. Kuwait

7.7. Country Analysis Coverage

7.7.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.7.2. Competitive Scenario

7.7.3. Regulatory Framework

7.7.4. Country-level Bioprocess Technology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Categorization

8.2. Company Market Share/ Position Analysis, 2025

8.3. Strategy Mapping

8.4. Company Profiles/Listing

8.4.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

8.4.2. Sartorius AG

8.4.3. Merck KGaA

8.4.4. Danaher Corporation

8.4.5. Corning Incorporated

8.4.6. Eppendorf SE

8.4.7. Getinge AB

8.4.8. Repligen Corporation

8.4.9. ABEC, Inc.

8.4.10. PBS Biotech, Inc.

8.5. Company Profile Coverage

8.5.1. Overview

8.5.2. Financial Performance

8.5.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

List of Tables [95]

List of Figures [62]

Companies Featured



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sartorius AG

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

Corning Incorporated

Eppendorf SE

Getinge AB

Repligen Corporation

ABEC, Inc. PBS Biotech, Inc.

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