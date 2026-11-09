Global Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market Size And Forecast, 2026-2033 Cell And Gene Therapies And Biobanking Propel Market To $3.7 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) North America leads as cell and gene therapies, biobanking and stem cell research drive demand; actionable insights uncover revenue streams and guide strategic decisions.

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market to Reach USD 3.7 Billion by 2033

The global cell cryopreservation consumables market was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 1.7 billion in 2026 to USD 3.7 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising demand for reliable cell storage and preservation solutions across biotechnology, healthcare, and life sciences.

Increasing adoption of cell and gene therapies is a key factor driving market growth. Continued investment in stem cell research, regenerative medicine, personalized medicine, and advanced biopharmaceutical development is strengthening demand for cryogenic vials, tubes, bags, straws, plates, and related products. The expansion of cell banks and biobanks, combined with growing research activity at academic and clinical institutions, is also creating significant opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers.

North America led the global cell cryopreservation consumables market with a revenue share of 40.4% in 2025. The region benefits from an established biotechnology sector, extensive biomedical research, strong healthcare infrastructure, and sustained investment in cell-based therapies. Market activity across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico is expected to remain supported by continued innovation and the expansion of biobanking and clinical research programs.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and evaluates market trends and commercial opportunities across key segments from 2021 to 2033. The market is assessed by product, cell type, end use, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Cryogenic Vials

Cryogenic Tubes

Cryopreservation Bags

Cryogenic Straws

Cryogenic Plates Others

These products support cell collection, processing, storage, transport, and long-term preservation across research and commercial applications. Demand is influenced by storage capacity requirements, material compatibility, contamination control, and the increasing scale of cell-based research and manufacturing.

Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Stem Cells

Immune Cells

Primary Cells

Cancer Cells

Reproductive Cells Other Cells

Growth across these categories reflects expanding research pipelines, clinical applications, fertility preservation services, oncology studies, and therapeutic development involving specialized cell populations.

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research & Academic Institutes

Hospitals & Clinics

Cell Banks & Biobanks Others

Biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies represent an important source of demand as cell and gene therapy programs progress from research to clinical development and commercialization. Research institutions, hospitals, clinics, cell banks, and biobanks also require specialized consumables to maintain sample integrity and support standardized storage workflows.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, and South Korea

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East and Africa (MEA): South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

The regional analysis identifies established and emerging opportunities across major healthcare and biotechnology markets. Asia Pacific is expected to attract growing attention as investments in research infrastructure, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and advanced therapy development increase. Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa also offer opportunities linked to expanding clinical research, healthcare modernization, and biobanking capacity.

Key Benefits of the Report



Comprehensive market analysis across major products, cell types, end users, regions, and countries

Revenue estimates and forecasts supporting market assessment and strategic planning

Evaluation of market drivers, emerging trends, and growth opportunities

Competitive landscape and market share insights covering key industry participants

Actionable recommendations to support investment, expansion, and revenue development decisions Coverage of product innovation and evolving commercial strategies

The report provides market intelligence for companies seeking to assess competitive positioning, identify high-growth segments, evaluate regional expansion opportunities, and strengthen long-term business strategies within the global cell cryopreservation consumables market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.1.1. Segment Definitions

1.1.1.1. Product Segment

1.1.1.2. Cell Type Segment

1.1.1.3. End Use Segment

1.2. Regional Scope

1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline

1.4. Objectives

1.5. Research Methodology

1.6. Information Procurement

1.6.1. Purchased Database

1.6.2. The internal database

1.6.3. Secondary Sources

1.6.4. Primary Research

1.7. Information or Data Analysis:

1.7.1. Data Analysis Models

1.8. Market Formulation & Validation

1.9. Model Details

1.9.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.9.2. List of Secondary Sources

1.9.3. List of Abbreviations

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Expansion of Biobanking and Cell Repositories

3.2.1.2. Growing Adoption of Cell and Gene Therapies

3.2.1.3. Advancements in Cryopreservation Technologies

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Risk of Cell Damage During Freezing and Thawing

3.2.2.2. High Cost of Advanced Cryopreservation Consumables

3.2.3. Market Opportunities Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenges Analysis

3.3. Industry Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1.1. Supplier power

3.3.1.2. Buyer power

3.3.1.3. Substitution threat

3.3.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political landscape

3.3.2.2. Technological landscape

3.3.2.3. Social landscape

3.3.2.4. Economic landscape

3.3.2.5. Legal landscape

Chapter 4. Product Business Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Cryogenic Vials

4.3.1. Cryogenic Vials Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

4.4. Cryogenic Tubes

4.4.1. Cryogenic Tubes Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

4.5. Cryopreservation Bags

4.5.1. Cryopreservation Bags Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

4.6. Cryogenic Straws

4.6.1. Cryogenic Straws Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

4.7. Cryogenic Plates

4.7.1. Cryogenic Plates Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

4.8. Others

4.8.1. Others Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 5. Cell Type Business Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market: Cell Type Movement Analysis

5.3. Stem Cells

5.3.1. Stem Cells Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

5.4. Immune Cells

5.4.1. Immune Cells Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

5.5. Primary Cells

5.5.1. Primary Cells Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

5.6. Cancer Cells

5.6.1. Cancer Cells Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

5.7. Reproductive Cells

5.7.1. Reproductive Cells Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

5.8. Other Cells

5.8.1. Other Cells Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. End Use Business Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market: End Use Movement Analysis

6.3. Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

6.3.1. Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

6.4. Research & Academic Institutes

6.4.1. Research & Academic Institutes Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

6.5. Hospitals & Clinics

6.5.1. Hospitals & Clinics Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

6.6. Cell Banks & Biobanks

6.6.1. Cell Banks & Biobanks Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

6.7. Others

6.7.1. Others Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Regional Business Analysis

7.1. Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market Share by Region, 2025 & 2033

7.2. North America

7.2.1. North America Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.2.2. U.S.

7.2.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.2.2.2. Competitive Scenario

7.2.2.3. Regulatory Framework

7.2.2.4. U.S. Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.2.3. Canada

7.2.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.2.3.2. Competitive Scenario

7.2.3.3. Regulatory Framework

7.2.3.4. Canada Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.2.4. Mexico

7.2.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.2.4.2. Competitive Scenario

7.2.4.3. Regulatory Framework

7.2.4.4. Mexico Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Europe Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.3.2. UK

7.3.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.3.2.2. Competitive Scenario

7.3.2.3. Regulatory Framework

7.3.2.4. UK Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.3.3. Germany

7.3.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.3.3.2. Competitive Scenario

7.3.3.3. Regulatory Framework

7.3.3.4. Germany Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.3.4. France

7.3.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.3.4.2. Competitive Scenario

7.3.4.3. Regulatory Framework

7.3.4.4. France Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.3.5. Italy

7.3.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.3.5.2. Competitive Scenario

7.3.5.3. Regulatory Framework

7.3.5.4. Italy Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.3.6. Spain

7.3.6.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.3.6.2. Competitive Scenario

7.3.6.3. Regulatory Framework

7.3.6.4. Spain Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.3.7. Denmark

7.3.7.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.3.7.2. Competitive Scenario

7.3.7.3. Regulatory Framework

7.3.7.4. Denmark Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.3.8. Sweden

7.3.8.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.3.8.2. Competitive Scenario

7.3.8.3. Regulatory Framework

7.3.8.4. Sweden Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.3.9. Norway

7.3.9.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.3.9.2. Competitive Scenario

7.3.9.3. Regulatory Framework

7.3.9.4. Norway Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.4.1. Asia Pacific Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.4.2. Japan

7.4.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.4.2.2. Competitive Scenario

7.4.2.3. Regulatory Framework

7.4.2.4. Japan Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.4.3. China

7.4.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.4.3.2. Competitive Scenario

7.4.3.3. Regulatory Framework

7.4.3.4. China Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.4.4. India

7.4.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.4.4.2. Competitive Scenario

7.4.4.3. Regulatory Framework

7.4.4.4. India Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.4.5. Australia

7.4.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.4.5.2. Competitive Scenario

7.4.5.3. Regulatory Framework

7.4.5.4. Australia Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.4.6. Thailand

7.4.6.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.4.6.2. Competitive Scenario

7.4.6.3. Regulatory Framework

7.4.6.4. Thailand Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.4.7. South Korea

7.4.7.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.4.7.2. Competitive Scenario

7.4.7.3. Regulatory Framework

7.4.7.4. South Korea Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Latin America Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.5.2. Brazil

7.5.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.5.2.2. Competitive Scenario

7.5.2.3. Regulatory Framework

7.5.2.4. Brazil Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.5.3. Argentina

7.5.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.5.3.2. Competitive Scenario

7.5.3.3. Regulatory Framework

7.5.3.4. Argentina Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.6. MEA

7.6.1. MEA Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.6.2. South Africa

7.6.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.6.2.2. Competitive Scenario

7.6.2.3. Regulatory Framework

7.6.2.4. South Africa Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.6.3. Saudi Arabia

7.6.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.6.3.2. Competitive Scenario

7.6.3.3. Regulatory Framework

7.6.3.4. Saudi Arabia Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.6.4. UAE

7.6.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.6.4.2. Competitive Scenario

7.6.4.3. Regulatory Framework

7.6.4.4. UAE Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.6.5. Kuwait

7.6.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.6.5.2. Competitive Scenario

7.6.5.3. Regulatory Framework

7.6.5.4. Kuwait Cell Cryopreservation Consumables Market, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Categorization

8.2. Company Market Share/ Position Analysis, 2025

8.3. Strategy Mapping

8.4. Company Profiles/Listing

8.4.1. Corning Incorporated

8.4.1.1. Overview

8.4.1.2. Financial Performance

8.4.1.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

8.4.2.1. Overview

8.4.2.2. Financial Performance

8.4.2.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.3. Merck KGaA

8.4.3.1. Overview

8.4.3.2. Financial Performance

8.4.3.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.4. Azenta US Inc.

8.4.4.1. Overview

8.4.4.2. Financial Performance

8.4.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.5. Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

8.4.5.1. Overview

8.4.5.2. Financial Performance

8.4.5.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.6. Saint-Gobain

8.4.6.1. Overview

8.4.6.2. Financial Performance

8.4.6.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.7. OriGen Biomedical, Inc.

8.4.7.1. Overview

8.4.7.2. Financial Performance

8.4.7.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.8. CellBios

8.4.8.1. Overview

8.4.8.2. Financial Performance

8.4.8.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.9. Miltenyi Biotec

8.4.9.1. Overview

8.4.9.2. Financial Performance

8.4.9.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.10. Pluristyx, Inc.

8.4.10.1. Overview

8.4.10.2. Financial Performance

8.4.10.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.11. BioLife Solutions

8.4.11.1. Overview

8.4.11.2. Financial Performance

8.4.11.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.12. HOH Cells

8.4.12.1. Overview

8.4.12.2. Financial Performance

8.4.12.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.12.4. Strategic Initiatives

List of Tables [95]

List of Figures [66]

Companies Featured



Corning Incorporated

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Azenta US Inc.

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Saint-Gobain

OriGen Biomedical, Inc.

CellBios

Miltenyi Biotec

Pluristyx, Inc.

BioLife Solutions HOH Cells

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