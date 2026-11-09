Global Data Center Power, Cooling And Energy Storage Market 2027-2037 AI Demand And High-Density Racks Drive Grid-To-Chip Infrastructure Investment
Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Center Power, Cooling and Energy Storage: Global Market 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Data Center Energy Infrastructure Market Analysis and Forecasts Through 2037
The report examines the transformation of the data center into an energy facility, driven by rapid AI infrastructure expansion, rising accelerator power requirements and soaring rack densities. Using a bottom-up model, it analyzes the complete physical infrastructure stack between the electricity grid and the semiconductor die - including grid interconnection, onsite and backup generation, low-voltage and 800 VDC distribution, uninterruptible power supplies, rack power conversion, energy storage, cooling and thermal management.
Revenue forecasts cover 17 data center equipment segments across six regions and four data center types from 2025 to 2037. Bear, base and bull scenarios provide insight into potential market outcomes, with analysis current to October 2026. The research also evaluates technology transitions, regional investment patterns, supply chain constraints, sustainability requirements and regulatory developments shaping the global data center power, energy storage and cooling markets.
Key areas covered in the report include:
- Executive analysis: Market sizing and forecasts by equipment segment and region, industry drivers and restraints, power conversion trends, storage and cooling transitions, the competitive landscape, and strategic predictions for 2027-2037. Data center market context: Data center typologies, infrastructure profiles, installed capacity, regional footprints and hyperscaler and AI-lab capital expenditure. Coverage includes gigawatt campuses, accelerator thermal design power, rack-density roadmaps, synchronous AI load behavior, capacity requirements and electricity demand forecasts. Power demand, grid constraints and energy sourcing: Electricity consumption projections, grid interconnection queues, transmission limitations, transformer and switchgear bottlenecks, capacity markets, tariffs, energy procurement strategies, demand flexibility and power-first site selection. Onsite, behind-the-meter and backup generation: Assessment of onsite power architectures, diesel gensets, gas turbines, reciprocating engines, fuel cells and mobile or bridge power. The report also analyzes nuclear restarts, SMRs, microreactors, fusion, geothermal, solar-plus-storage, hydrogen and carbon capture, supported by levelized cost comparisons and market forecasts. Electrical distribution and power conversion: Detailed analysis of the grid-to-GPU power chain, including MV/HV connections, LV distribution, UPS systems, rack power conversion, 800 VDC and +/-400 VDC distribution, solid-state transformers, board-level power delivery, power semiconductors and electrical power management systems. Data center energy storage: Coverage of UPS and static batteries, rack-level BBUs, supercapacitors and sidecars, as well as grid-interactive and behind-the-meter BESS. Long-duration storage, thermal storage, battery chemistry comparisons, supply chain dynamics and 2027-2037 forecasts are also included. Cooling and thermal management: Evaluation of increasing heat loads and evolving facility architectures, including air cooling, rear-door heat exchangers, direct-to-chip liquid cooling, coolant distribution units, immersion cooling, heat rejection and heat reuse. The analysis extends to chip and package-level thermal technologies, emerging solutions, market participants and revenue forecasts. Integrated infrastructure and market strategy: Analysis of integrated power, storage and cooling architectures alongside sustainability, regulation, procurement and supply chain developments. Global forecasts are segmented by technology, region and data center type, with physical-unit metrics and scenario-based projections for 2027-2037.
The report provides a comprehensive view of the technologies and suppliers supporting next-generation AI data centers. Its competitive assessment includes profiles of 262 companies active across power generation, electrical distribution, power conversion, energy storage, cooling and thermal management. An appendix details the research scope, methodology and glossary, supporting strategic planning, technology evaluation, investment analysis and market entry decisions across the global data center energy infrastructure value chain.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 The Data Center Has Become an Energy Facility
1.2 Market Size and Forecast
1.3 Market by Segment
1.4 Market by Region
1.5 Key Market Drivers and Restraints
1.6 Technology Transitions at a Glance
1.7 Power: From Grid Customer to Power Producer
1.8 Energy Storage: From Backup to Grid Asset
1.9 Cooling: The Shift to Liquid
1.10 Competitive Landscape Summary
1.11 Future Markets View: Predictions for 2027-2037
2 DATA CENTER MARKET CONTEXT: CAPACITY, AI BUILD-OUT AND RACK DENSITY
2.1 Data Center Typology and Infrastructure Profiles
2.2 Global Installed Capacity and Regional Footprint
2.3 Hyperscaler and AI-Lab Capital Expenditure
2.4 Flagship Gigawatt Campuses and How They Are Powered
2.5 Accelerator TDP and Rack-Density Roadmap
2.6 Synchronous AI Load Behaviour and Its Consequences
2.7 Facility Cost Structure and Equipment Content per Megawatt
2.8 How AI Reshapes the Power-Cooling-Storage Stack
2.9 Forecast of Capacity, Electricity and Rack Density 2025-2037
3 POWER DEMAND, GRID CONSTRAINTS AND ENERGY SOURCING
3.1 Electricity Demand Outlook
3.2 Data Centers' Share of National and Regional Electricity
3.3 Interconnection Queues and Lead Times
3.4 Transmission, Transformer and Switchgear Bottlenecks
3.5 Capacity Markets, Tariffs and Large-Load Rules
3.6 Energy Procurement Strategies
3.7 Demand Flexibility and Grid-Interactive Data Centers
3.8 Power-First Siting and Bring-Your-Own-Power
3.9 Implications for Power, Cooling and Storage Equipment Demand
4 ONSITE, BEHIND-THE-METER AND BACKUP POWER GENERATION
4.1 Why Generation Is Moving Behind the Meter
4.2 Onsite Power Architectures
4.3 Backup Generation: Diesel Gensets and Their Successors
4.4 Gas Turbines
4.5 Reciproc Engines
4.6 Fuel Cells
4.7 Mobile and Bridge Power Providers
4.8 Campus Case Studies
4.9 Nuclear Power for Data Centers
4.10 Geothermal, Solar-Plus-Storage and Hydrogen
4.11 Carbon Capture on Gas for Data Centers
4.12 Levelized Cost and Emissions of Onsite Options
4.13 Regulatory and Permitting Landscape
4.14 Forecasts
5 ELECTRICAL DISTRIBUTION AND POWER CONVERSION
5.1 The Data Center Power Chain From Grid to GPU
5.2 Medium- and High-Voltage Grid Connection
5.3 Low-Voltage Distribution
5.4 UPS Systems
5.5 Rack Power Conversion
5.6 800 VDC and +/-400 VDC Distribution
5.7 Solid-State Transformers
5.8 Board-Level Power Delivery
5.9 Power Semiconductors in Data Center Power
5.10 Power Quality, Monitoring and EPMS
5.11 Market Forecasts for Electrical Distribution and Power Conversion
6 ENERGY STORAGE FOR DATA CENTERS
6.1 Roles of Storage in the Data Center
6.2 AI Power Dynamics and Load Smoothing
6.3 UPS and Static Batteries
6.4 Rack-Level Storage: BBUs, Supercapacitors and Sidecars
6.5 Grid-Interactive and Behind-the-Meter BESS
6.6 Long-Duration and Thermal Energy Storage
6.7 Chemistry and Technology Comparison
6.8 Supply Chain and Policy
6.9 Forecasts 2027-2037
7 COOLING AND THERMAL MANAGEMENT
7.1 Heat Load Trajectory and Density Thresholds
7.2 Facility Cooling Architectures and Energy
7.3 Air Cooling
7.4 Rear-Door Heat Exchangers and Hybrid Air-Liquid
7.5 Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling
7.6 Coolant Distribution Units
7.7 Immersion Cooling
7.8 Heat Rejection
7.9 Heat Reuse
7.10 Chip and Package-Level Thermal
7.11 Emerging Cooling Technologies
7.12 Vendor Landscape and M&A
7.13 Cooling Market Forecasts
8 INTEGRATED ARCHITECTURES, SUSTAINABILITY, REGULATION AND SUPPLY CHAIN
8.1 Co-design of Power, Cooling and Storage
8.2 Prefabrication and Modularity
8.3 Controls, DCIM, EPMS and AI-Driven Optimization
8.4 Sustainability Metrics and Targets
8.5 Regulation
8.6 Embodied Carbon and Circularity
8.7 Supply Chain and Critical Materials
8.8 Labor and Construction Bottlenecks
8.9 Risks
9 GLOBAL MARKET FORECASTS 2027-2037
9.1 Total Market Size and Growth
9.2 Market by Segment
9.3 Power Forecast
9.4 Energy Storage Forecast
9.5 Cooling Forecast
9.6 Regional Forecasts
9.7 Market by Data Center Type
9.8 Physical-Unit Metrics
9.9 Scenario Analysis
9.10 Reconciliation with Companion Reports and Third-Party Estimates
10 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND VALUE CHAIN
10.1 Value Chain Map
10.2 Market Structure and Concentration by Segment
10.3 Leading Diversified Players
10.4 Specialists by Segment
10.5 M&A and Investment, 2023-2026
10.6 Hyperscaler Procurement Models and Supplier Qualification
10.7 Chinese, Taiwanese and Korean Suppliers
10.8 Pricing, Margins and Capacity Discipline
10.9 Competitive Strategies
10.10 Barriers to Entry
10.11 Market Outlook: Winners and Losers to 2037
11 COMPANY PROFILES (262 company profiles)
12 APPENDIX
12.1 Research Scope and Methodology
12.2 Glossary of Terms and Abbreviations
LIST OF TABLES [595]
LIST OF FIGURES [73]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 3M Aalo Atomics AAON ABB AcBel Polytech Accelsius Advanced Energy Aggreko Akash Systems Alfa Laval Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Alsym Energy AmberSemi Ampace Amperesand Amphenol Analog Devices Antora Energy Apheros APR Energy Arieca Asia Vital Components Asperitas Atom Power Auras Technology Baker Hughes Ballard Power Systems Baltimore Aircoil Company Bender Bergen Engines Bloom Energy Boston Materials Boyd Thermal Brenmiller Energy (BrenX) BWX Technologies BYD Caldera Calibrant Energy Cambridge GaN Devices Carbice Carrier Global Caterpillar CATL Ceres Power Chemours Chilldyne Coherent Commonwealth Fusion Systems Constellation Energy Cooler Master CoolIT Systems Corintis CPC Crusoe Cummins Daikin Applied Danfoss DCX Liquid Cooling Systems Deep Fission Delta Electronics Dexerials DG Matrix Doosan Dow Eaton Ecolab Efficient Power Conversion Element Six Empower Semiconductor Enchanted Rock Energy Dome Energy Vault EnergyNest EnerSys Engineered Fluids Envicool Eos Energy Enterprises ESS Tech EVAPCO EVE Energy Exide Technologies Exowatt Fabric8Labs Ferric Ferveret Fervo Energy FlaktGroup Flex Fluence Energy Form Energy Fourth Power Frore Systems FuelCell Energy Fuji Electric Fujipoly GE Vernova Hitachi GE Vernova Generac Glaciem Cooling Technologies Gotion High-Tech GRC HD Hyundai Electric Helion Energy Henkel Heron Power Highview Power HiNa Battery Technology Hitachi Energy Hithium Holtec International Huawei Digital Power Hubbell Hydrostor Hyosung Heavy Industries Iceotope Ideal Power Indium Corporation Infineon INNIO Innoscience Intelligent Energy Invinity Energy Systems Jentech JetCool Johnson Controls Kairos Power Kaneka Kawasaki Heavy Industries Kehua Data Kraftblock Kstar Last Energy Legrand Leoch International LG Electronics LG Energy Solution LiCAP Technologies LiquidCool Solutions LiquidStack Lite-On Technology Littelfuse LS Electric M&I Materials Mainspring Energy Malta Inc. Everllence Megmeet Mersen MGA Thermal Microchip Technology Midea and Clivet Mikros Technologies Mitsubishi Electric Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Modine Momentive Monolithic Power Systems Motivair Munters Musashi Seimitsu NANO Nuclear Energy Narada Power Source Nautilus Data Technologies Navitas Semiconductor Nedstack Newcleo Nexalus NGK Insulators Nidec Noon Energy Nostromo Energy NovoLINC NuScale Power nVent Electric Oklo onsemi Ormat Technologies Parker Hannifin Peak Energy Phononic Piller Power Systems Plug Power Power Integrations PowerCell Group ProEnergy Prometheus Hyperscale Prysmian Qnity Electronics Quaise Energy Radiant Industries Redwood Materials Rehlko Renesas Electronics Resonac Riello UPS Rittal Rogers Corporation ROHM Semiconductor Rolls-Royce Power Systems Rolls-Royce SMR Rondo Energy Rongke Power Saft Sage Geosystems Samsung SDI Schneider Electric Semikron Danfoss Shell Shenling Environmental Shin-Etsu Chemical SICC Siemens Siemens Energy Asir Technologies SK On Skeleton Technologies Socomec Soitec Solaris Energy Infrastructure Solstice Advanced Materials SPX Technologies Standard Energy Staubli STMicroelectronics Stryten Energy STULZ Submer Sumitomo Electric Sungrow Power Supply TAE Technologies Talen Energy TDK TE Connectivity TerraPower Terrestrial Energy Tesla Energy Texas Instruments The Nuclear Company TIAMAT Energy TMEIC Torus Toshiba Trane Technologies TWAICE Valar Atomics Ventiva Vertical Semiconductor Vertiv Vicor Vision Electric Superconductors Vistra VoltaGrid Wartsila WEG Westinghouse Wolfspeed X-energy XGS Energy XL Batteries Zenobe ZincFive ZutaCore
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