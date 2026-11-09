Global Data Center Power, Cooling And Energy Storage Market 2027-2037 AI Demand And High-Density Racks Drive Grid-To-Chip Infrastructure Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pinpoint ROI through power-first siting, demand flexibility, onsite generation, energy storage, advanced cooling and grid-to-GPU optimization across the AI data center stack.

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Center Power, Cooling and Energy Storage: Global Market 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Data Center Energy Infrastructure Market Analysis and Forecasts Through 2037

The report examines the transformation of the data center into an energy facility, driven by rapid AI infrastructure expansion, rising accelerator power requirements and soaring rack densities. Using a bottom-up model, it analyzes the complete physical infrastructure stack between the electricity grid and the semiconductor die - including grid interconnection, onsite and backup generation, low-voltage and 800 VDC distribution, uninterruptible power supplies, rack power conversion, energy storage, cooling and thermal management.

Revenue forecasts cover 17 data center equipment segments across six regions and four data center types from 2025 to 2037. Bear, base and bull scenarios provide insight into potential market outcomes, with analysis current to October 2026. The research also evaluates technology transitions, regional investment patterns, supply chain constraints, sustainability requirements and regulatory developments shaping the global data center power, energy storage and cooling markets.

Key areas covered in the report include:



Executive analysis: Market sizing and forecasts by equipment segment and region, industry drivers and restraints, power conversion trends, storage and cooling transitions, the competitive landscape, and strategic predictions for 2027-2037.

Data center market context: Data center typologies, infrastructure profiles, installed capacity, regional footprints and hyperscaler and AI-lab capital expenditure. Coverage includes gigawatt campuses, accelerator thermal design power, rack-density roadmaps, synchronous AI load behavior, capacity requirements and electricity demand forecasts.

Power demand, grid constraints and energy sourcing: Electricity consumption projections, grid interconnection queues, transmission limitations, transformer and switchgear bottlenecks, capacity markets, tariffs, energy procurement strategies, demand flexibility and power-first site selection.

Onsite, behind-the-meter and backup generation: Assessment of onsite power architectures, diesel gensets, gas turbines, reciprocating engines, fuel cells and mobile or bridge power. The report also analyzes nuclear restarts, SMRs, microreactors, fusion, geothermal, solar-plus-storage, hydrogen and carbon capture, supported by levelized cost comparisons and market forecasts.

Electrical distribution and power conversion: Detailed analysis of the grid-to-GPU power chain, including MV/HV connections, LV distribution, UPS systems, rack power conversion, 800 VDC and +/-400 VDC distribution, solid-state transformers, board-level power delivery, power semiconductors and electrical power management systems.

Data center energy storage: Coverage of UPS and static batteries, rack-level BBUs, supercapacitors and sidecars, as well as grid-interactive and behind-the-meter BESS. Long-duration storage, thermal storage, battery chemistry comparisons, supply chain dynamics and 2027-2037 forecasts are also included.

Cooling and thermal management: Evaluation of increasing heat loads and evolving facility architectures, including air cooling, rear-door heat exchangers, direct-to-chip liquid cooling, coolant distribution units, immersion cooling, heat rejection and heat reuse. The analysis extends to chip and package-level thermal technologies, emerging solutions, market participants and revenue forecasts. Integrated infrastructure and market strategy: Analysis of integrated power, storage and cooling architectures alongside sustainability, regulation, procurement and supply chain developments. Global forecasts are segmented by technology, region and data center type, with physical-unit metrics and scenario-based projections for 2027-2037.

The report provides a comprehensive view of the technologies and suppliers supporting next-generation AI data centers. Its competitive assessment includes profiles of 262 companies active across power generation, electrical distribution, power conversion, energy storage, cooling and thermal management. An appendix details the research scope, methodology and glossary, supporting strategic planning, technology evaluation, investment analysis and market entry decisions across the global data center energy infrastructure value chain.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 The Data Center Has Become an Energy Facility

1.2 Market Size and Forecast

1.3 Market by Segment

1.4 Market by Region

1.5 Key Market Drivers and Restraints

1.6 Technology Transitions at a Glance

1.7 Power: From Grid Customer to Power Producer

1.8 Energy Storage: From Backup to Grid Asset

1.9 Cooling: The Shift to Liquid

1.10 Competitive Landscape Summary

1.11 Future Markets View: Predictions for 2027-2037

2 DATA CENTER MARKET CONTEXT: CAPACITY, AI BUILD-OUT AND RACK DENSITY

2.1 Data Center Typology and Infrastructure Profiles

2.2 Global Installed Capacity and Regional Footprint

2.3 Hyperscaler and AI-Lab Capital Expenditure

2.4 Flagship Gigawatt Campuses and How They Are Powered

2.5 Accelerator TDP and Rack-Density Roadmap

2.6 Synchronous AI Load Behaviour and Its Consequences

2.7 Facility Cost Structure and Equipment Content per Megawatt

2.8 How AI Reshapes the Power-Cooling-Storage Stack

2.9 Forecast of Capacity, Electricity and Rack Density 2025-2037

3 POWER DEMAND, GRID CONSTRAINTS AND ENERGY SOURCING

3.1 Electricity Demand Outlook

3.2 Data Centers' Share of National and Regional Electricity

3.3 Interconnection Queues and Lead Times

3.4 Transmission, Transformer and Switchgear Bottlenecks

3.5 Capacity Markets, Tariffs and Large-Load Rules

3.6 Energy Procurement Strategies

3.7 Demand Flexibility and Grid-Interactive Data Centers

3.8 Power-First Siting and Bring-Your-Own-Power

3.9 Implications for Power, Cooling and Storage Equipment Demand

4 ONSITE, BEHIND-THE-METER AND BACKUP POWER GENERATION

4.1 Why Generation Is Moving Behind the Meter

4.2 Onsite Power Architectures

4.3 Backup Generation: Diesel Gensets and Their Successors

4.4 Gas Turbines

4.5 Reciproc Engines

4.6 Fuel Cells

4.7 Mobile and Bridge Power Providers

4.8 Campus Case Studies

4.9 Nuclear Power for Data Centers

4.10 Geothermal, Solar-Plus-Storage and Hydrogen

4.11 Carbon Capture on Gas for Data Centers

4.12 Levelized Cost and Emissions of Onsite Options

4.13 Regulatory and Permitting Landscape

4.14 Forecasts

5 ELECTRICAL DISTRIBUTION AND POWER CONVERSION

5.1 The Data Center Power Chain From Grid to GPU

5.2 Medium- and High-Voltage Grid Connection

5.3 Low-Voltage Distribution

5.4 UPS Systems

5.5 Rack Power Conversion

5.6 800 VDC and +/-400 VDC Distribution

5.7 Solid-State Transformers

5.8 Board-Level Power Delivery

5.9 Power Semiconductors in Data Center Power

5.10 Power Quality, Monitoring and EPMS

5.11 Market Forecasts for Electrical Distribution and Power Conversion

6 ENERGY STORAGE FOR DATA CENTERS

6.1 Roles of Storage in the Data Center

6.2 AI Power Dynamics and Load Smoothing

6.3 UPS and Static Batteries

6.4 Rack-Level Storage: BBUs, Supercapacitors and Sidecars

6.5 Grid-Interactive and Behind-the-Meter BESS

6.6 Long-Duration and Thermal Energy Storage

6.7 Chemistry and Technology Comparison

6.8 Supply Chain and Policy

6.9 Forecasts 2027-2037

7 COOLING AND THERMAL MANAGEMENT

7.1 Heat Load Trajectory and Density Thresholds

7.2 Facility Cooling Architectures and Energy

7.3 Air Cooling

7.4 Rear-Door Heat Exchangers and Hybrid Air-Liquid

7.5 Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling

7.6 Coolant Distribution Units

7.7 Immersion Cooling

7.8 Heat Rejection

7.9 Heat Reuse

7.10 Chip and Package-Level Thermal

7.11 Emerging Cooling Technologies

7.12 Vendor Landscape and M&A

7.13 Cooling Market Forecasts

8 INTEGRATED ARCHITECTURES, SUSTAINABILITY, REGULATION AND SUPPLY CHAIN

8.1 Co-design of Power, Cooling and Storage

8.2 Prefabrication and Modularity

8.3 Controls, DCIM, EPMS and AI-Driven Optimization

8.4 Sustainability Metrics and Targets

8.5 Regulation

8.6 Embodied Carbon and Circularity

8.7 Supply Chain and Critical Materials

8.8 Labor and Construction Bottlenecks

8.9 Risks

9 GLOBAL MARKET FORECASTS 2027-2037

9.1 Total Market Size and Growth

9.2 Market by Segment

9.3 Power Forecast

9.4 Energy Storage Forecast

9.5 Cooling Forecast

9.6 Regional Forecasts

9.7 Market by Data Center Type

9.8 Physical-Unit Metrics

9.9 Scenario Analysis

9.10 Reconciliation with Companion Reports and Third-Party Estimates

10 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND VALUE CHAIN

10.1 Value Chain Map

10.2 Market Structure and Concentration by Segment

10.3 Leading Diversified Players

10.4 Specialists by Segment

10.5 M&A and Investment, 2023-2026

10.6 Hyperscaler Procurement Models and Supplier Qualification

10.7 Chinese, Taiwanese and Korean Suppliers

10.8 Pricing, Margins and Capacity Discipline

10.9 Competitive Strategies

10.10 Barriers to Entry

10.11 Market Outlook: Winners and Losers to 2037

11 COMPANY PROFILES (262 company profiles)

12 APPENDIX

12.1 Research Scope and Methodology

12.2 Glossary of Terms and Abbreviations

LIST OF TABLES [595]

LIST OF FIGURES [73]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



3M

Aalo Atomics

AAON

ABB

AcBel Polytech

Accelsius

Advanced Energy

Aggreko

Akash Systems

Alfa Laval

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alsym Energy

AmberSemi

Ampace

Amperesand

Amphenol

Analog Devices

Antora Energy

Apheros

APR Energy

Arieca

Asia Vital Components

Asperitas

Atom Power

Auras Technology

Baker Hughes

Ballard Power Systems

Baltimore Aircoil Company

Bender

Bergen Engines

Bloom Energy

Boston Materials

Boyd Thermal

Brenmiller Energy (BrenX)

BWX Technologies

BYD

Caldera

Calibrant Energy

Cambridge GaN Devices

Carbice

Carrier Global

Caterpillar

CATL

Ceres Power

Chemours

Chilldyne

Coherent

Commonwealth Fusion Systems

Constellation Energy

Cooler Master

CoolIT Systems

Corintis

CPC

Crusoe

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Danfoss

DCX Liquid Cooling Systems

Deep Fission

Delta Electronics

Dexerials

DG Matrix

Doosan

Dow

Eaton

Ecolab

Efficient Power Conversion

Element Six

Empower Semiconductor

Enchanted Rock

Energy Dome

Energy Vault

EnergyNest

EnerSys

Engineered Fluids

Envicool

Eos Energy Enterprises

ESS Tech

EVAPCO

EVE Energy

Exide Technologies

Exowatt

Fabric8Labs

Ferric

Ferveret

Fervo Energy

FlaktGroup

Flex

Fluence Energy

Form Energy

Fourth Power

Frore Systems

FuelCell Energy

Fuji Electric

Fujipoly

GE Vernova Hitachi

GE Vernova

Generac

Glaciem Cooling Technologies

Gotion High-Tech

GRC

HD Hyundai Electric

Helion Energy

Henkel

Heron Power

Highview Power

HiNa Battery Technology

Hitachi Energy

Hithium

Holtec International

Huawei Digital Power

Hubbell

Hydrostor

Hyosung Heavy Industries

Iceotope

Ideal Power

Indium Corporation

Infineon

INNIO

Innoscience

Intelligent Energy

Invinity Energy Systems

Jentech

JetCool

Johnson Controls

Kairos Power

Kaneka

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kehua Data

Kraftblock

Kstar

Last Energy

Legrand

Leoch International

LG Electronics

LG Energy Solution

LiCAP Technologies

LiquidCool Solutions

LiquidStack

Lite-On Technology

Littelfuse

LS Electric

M&I Materials

Mainspring Energy

Malta Inc.

Everllence

Megmeet

Mersen

MGA Thermal

Microchip Technology

Midea and Clivet

Mikros Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Modine

Momentive

Monolithic Power Systems

Motivair

Munters

Musashi Seimitsu

NANO Nuclear Energy

Narada Power Source

Nautilus Data Technologies

Navitas Semiconductor

Nedstack

Newcleo

Nexalus

NGK Insulators

Nidec

Noon Energy

Nostromo Energy

NovoLINC

NuScale Power

nVent Electric

Oklo

onsemi

Ormat Technologies

Parker Hannifin

Peak Energy

Phononic

Piller Power Systems

Plug Power

Power Integrations

PowerCell Group

ProEnergy

Prometheus Hyperscale

Prysmian

Qnity Electronics

Quaise Energy

Radiant Industries

Redwood Materials

Rehlko

Renesas Electronics

Resonac

Riello UPS

Rittal

Rogers Corporation

ROHM Semiconductor

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Rolls-Royce SMR

Rondo Energy

Rongke Power

Saft

Sage Geosystems

Samsung SDI

Schneider Electric

Semikron Danfoss

Shell

Shenling Environmental

Shin-Etsu Chemical

SICC

Siemens

Siemens Energy

Asir Technologies

SK On

Skeleton Technologies

Socomec

Soitec

Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solstice Advanced Materials

SPX Technologies

Standard Energy

Staubli

STMicroelectronics

Stryten Energy

STULZ

Submer

Sumitomo Electric

Sungrow Power Supply

TAE Technologies

Talen Energy

TDK

TE Connectivity

TerraPower

Terrestrial Energy

Tesla Energy

Texas Instruments

The Nuclear Company

TIAMAT Energy

TMEIC

Torus

Toshiba

Trane Technologies

TWAICE

Valar Atomics

Ventiva

Vertical Semiconductor

Vertiv

Vicor

Vision Electric Superconductors

Vistra

VoltaGrid

Wartsila

WEG

Westinghouse

Wolfspeed

X-energy

XGS Energy

XL Batteries

Zenobe

ZincFive ZutaCore

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