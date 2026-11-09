National Advertising Division Found Unilever's Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash Claims Supported

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In a challenge brought by The Procter & Gamble Company, BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division determined that Unilever United States, Inc. supported the challenged express and implied claims that Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash moisturizes skin for 24 hours, nourishes skin, and provides“Deep Moisture.”

New York, NY, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a challenge brought by The Procter & Gamble Company, BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division determined that Unilever United States, Inc. supported the challenged express and implied claims that Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash moisturizes skin for 24 hours, nourishes skin, and provides“Deep Moisture.”

P&G challenged claims that Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash provides moisturizing benefits for 24 hours after use, including“Nourishes Deeply for 24-Hours,”“24HR renewing MicroMoisture,” and“round-the-clock deep moisture.” P&G also challenged claims that the product nourishes the driest skin, as well as the product name“Deep Moisture.”

The 24-Hour Claims

Unilever supported its 24-hour moisturization claims with a short-term moisturization study (STM Study) designed to measure skin hydration over 24 hours following a single wash with Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash. NAD found that Unilever's STM Study is an appropriate study to measure moisture on the skin. P&G submitted studies challenging the STM Study, but NAD concluded that P&G had not shown Unilever's STM Study was flawed or that its own studies were more reliable. NAD therefore found Unilever's evidence sufficient to support its claims that Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash moisturizes skin for 24 hours and provides continued moisture renewal and regeneration.

The“Round-the-Clock” Claim

P&G also challenged the“round-the-clock deep moisture” claim, arguing that it conveys significant moisturizing benefits for an extended period after in-shower use. NAD found that, because the claim appears above language stating that the product“restores moisture for 24 hours,” consumers could reasonably understand it to promise 24-hour moisturization. Having found the 24-hour claims supported, NAD determined that the round-the-clock claim was also supported.

The Nourishes Claim

P&G challenged the claim that Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash“NOURISHES THE DRIEST SKIN” and“actively regenerates skin's natural moisture.” Unilever cited deposition studies showing that the body wash deposits fatty acids on and within the skin's outer layer, helping restore lipids that support the skin barrier and moisture retention.

NAD found that consumers would understand“nourishes,” in the context of the surrounding claims about dry, soft, and hydrated skin, to mean that the product moisturizes. Because Unilever substantiated its moisturization claims, NAD found the“nourishes” claim supported.

The Product Name

P&G challenged the product name“Deep Moisture” falsely implies a moisturizing benefit, while Unilever maintained that the phrase could have multiple meanings and should not require a name change absent evidence of consumer confusion or deception.

NAD explained that a product name generally will not be required to change without extrinsic evidence of consumer confusion or deception, unless the name expressly conveys a false message. NAD determined that“Deep Moisture” expressly communicates that the product provides a moisturization benefit. As Unilever's STM Study provided sufficient evidence that the product moisturizes skin, NAD found the product name supported.

In its advertiser statement, Unilever stated they are“pleased that NAD found all of the challenged claims that appear in advertising for Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash to be substantiated.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. Per NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and creating fair competition for business.

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