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Cullinan Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences


Date: 2026-11-09 10:02:01

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc.

  • Nadim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey Jones, M.D., M.B.A., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 2:40 p.m. ET.
  • Nadim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey Jones, M.D., M.B.A., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Biopharma Conference 2026 in London, UK on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. GMT (9:00 a.m. ET).

Webcasts of the fireside chats will be available under the Events and Presentations section of the Company's investor relations website at

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. LinkedIn X

Contacts:

Investors
Nick Smith
+1 401.241.3516
...

Media
Rose Weldon
+1 215.801.7644
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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