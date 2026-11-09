Cullinan Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc.
Investors
Media
- Nadim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey Jones, M.D., M.B.A., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 2:40 p.m. ET. Nadim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey Jones, M.D., M.B.A., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Biopharma Conference 2026 in London, UK on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. GMT (9:00 a.m. ET).
About Cullinan TherapeuticsCullinan Therapeutics, Inc. LinkedIn X
Contacts:
Investors
Nick Smith
+1 401.241.3516
...
Media
Rose Weldon
+1 215.801.7644
...
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