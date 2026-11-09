Designto Clothing Announces Small-Batch Custom Apparel Production Options For Startup Brands

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Custom clothing services include fabric sourcing, sample development, and production, with orders starting at 30 pieces per style and color for eligible designs.

Seattle, WA, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DesignTo Clothing is announcing the availability of small-batch custom apparel production options for startups, independent clothing brands, and growing businesses. The company helps customers turn design concepts into finished garments through fabric sourcing, pattern development, sampling, and custom production.







Fabric preparation and cutting for custom apparel production.

Minimum orders start at 30 pieces per style and color for eligible designs. Certain garment categories, fabrics, and custom details require higher quantities, which are confirmed during project review. These small-batch options support brands developing their first collection, introducing a new style, or planning a limited release.

For emerging clothing brands, bringing a design to market involves decisions about fabric, fit, construction, and finishing. DesignTo Clothing helps customers develop these elements around their design direction and intended product.

From Initial Ideas to Custom Apparel

Customers can begin with sketches, reference photographs, a reference garment, or a written description of their idea. A completed tech pack is not required to start. DesignTo Clothing reviews the concept and helps establish the specifications needed for sample development or production.

Its custom cut-and-sew services cover pattern making, measurement grading, fabric selection, garment construction, and finishing. Depending on the design, customization can include printing, embroidery, decorative panels, trims, labels, and packaging.

The company's product categories include T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, denim, headwear, and activewear. Fabric weight, texture, stretch, and composition are considered alongside the garment's intended fit and use. Available materials and customization methods are confirmed for each project.

Sampling and Small-Batch Production

Physical samples allow customers to review fabric, fit, construction, and decoration before moving into bulk production. Sample feedback helps refine the specifications for the finished garments.

For suitable projects with confirmed design requirements, customers may also proceed without receiving a physical sample, using pre-production photographs for review. The appropriate approach depends on the garment and its development needs.

Each project is quoted individually based on fabric, construction, customization, and quantity. Requested labels, packaging, specialty trims, and other additions are addressed in the quotation. Production and shipping schedules are estimated according to the agreed requirements.

Brands can submit their design references, garment types, and estimated quantities through the DesignTo Clothing website. More information about garment development and production is available on the company's cut-and-sew services page.

About DesignTo Clothing

DesignTo Clothing provides custom apparel development and manufacturing services for startups, independent brands, and growing businesses. Its capabilities include fabric sourcing, pattern development, sampling, cut-and-sew production, printing, embroidery, and private labeling, with small-batch options for eligible designs.







Custom shirt and shorts set featuring green paisley details, decorative lettering, and distressed finishes.

Press Inquiries

Eric Lee

info [at] designtoclothing.com

