DTN Announces Three Key Executive Appointments To Drive Innovation And Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ran Geber named Chief Financial Officer, Fernando Magnaghi named Chief Revenue officer, and Heather Randall named Chief Legal Officer.

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTN, a global data and technology company serving energy, agriculture, and weather-driven industries, today announced the appointments of Ran Geber as Chief Financial Officer, Fernando Magnaghi as Chief Revenue Officer, and Heather Randall as Chief Legal Officer. The appointments of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Revenue Officer fill existing vacancies. All three appointments are effective immediately.

“These appointments reflect the strength of our leadership team and where we are taking DTN,” said Manuel Zepeda, Chief Executive Officer of DTN.“Ran, Fernando, and Heather are proven leaders who understand our business, our customers and our vision. I am confident this team will help us move faster, create greater value for our customers and position DTN for long-term growth.”

Ran Geber, Chief Financial Officer

Ran Geber brings more than 15 years of experience supporting global technology businesses through growth, transformation, and complex commercial decisions. His background spans financial management, financial planning and analysis, business strategy, and operations. Most recently, he served as divisional Chief Financial Officer at Amdocs, partnering with executive leadership for a global business unit with more than $1 billion in revenue.

Fernando Magnaghi, Chief Revenue Officer

Fernando Magnaghi will lead DTN's global sales, revenue operations, and go-to-market strategy. He joins after 25 years at Amdocs in enterprise software and large-scale digital transformation, where he held full P&L responsibility and growth strategy for some of the company's largest customer relationships. He repositioned the company from delivery vendor to outcome-based strategic partner through multiyear agreements shifting legacy portfolios toward SaaS, cloud, and AI-enabled solutions.

Heather Randall, Chief Legal Officer

Heather Randall has more than 25 years of experience representing public and private companies. Her background spans corporate legal affairs, commercial transactions, litigation, and compliance in both corporate legal departments and private practice. Before joining DTN, Heather served as chief legal officer at Trintech.

Visit here for more information about Geber, Magnaghi and Randall.

About DTN

DTN is a global data and technology company that equips operational leaders in energy, agriculture, and weather-driven industries with the decision speed and intelligence to outpace uncertainty. For decades, DTN has been transforming complex data into decision-grade insights for companies in 126 countries around the globe. Built on deep vertical expertise, proprietary data, and trusted ecosystem neutrality, the DTN Operational Decisioning Platform helps customers expand margins, accelerate growth, and manage risk with confidence. We operate 24/7 global weather centers in Minneapolis, Utrecht, Sydney, and Manila, and hold over 160 patents across our portfolio. With more than 1,200 employees in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, DTN proudly serves the industries that feed, fuel, and protect the world.

Media contact:

Lori Johnson, Lead, External Communications, DTN

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