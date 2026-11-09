Make New Family Holiday Memories For Less At Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts



Cabin stays, RV camping offer affordable alternatives to traditional Thanksgiving and Christmas travel

Holiday themed special events, activities appeal to multiple generations Fall and winter discounts add more value



SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families plan for Thanksgiving and Christmas, rising airfare and hotel costs are prompting them to look for ways to celebrate the holidays without breaking their budgets. Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts offer an alternative: holiday camping, glamping and RV getaways where families can spend quality time together, enjoy seasonal activities and create traditions and memories that last for generations.

"Families want to make the holidays special, but they don't necessarily want to spend thousands of dollars getting everyone together," said Trent Hershenson, vice president of Marketing for Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts. "A holiday trip to a nearby Jellystone Park location gives families a chance to escape their everyday routines, enjoy the outdoors and create wonderful new memories together, without the expense and hassles of flying."







With more than 75 franchised locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts operates in partnership with Warner Bros. Global Experiences. Jellystone Park locations are famous for providing fun, family attractions, activities, and themed weekends that include everything from mini golf and jump pillows to laser tag and foam parties to wagon rides and dance parties with Yogi Bear, Boo Boo, and Cindy Bear. Unique pet amenities, activities and accommodations are also increasingly becoming part of the Jellystone Park experience.

Thanksgiving dinners, Christmas celebrations and holiday fun

Many Jellystone Park locations across the country are planning Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations with themed activities, family entertainment and opportunities to enjoy the holidays with the Yogi Bear characters.

At the Jellystone Park location in Lodi, California, families can celebrate Campsgiving from Nov. 20-29 with a harvest potluck, football game watch party and turkey scavenger hunt, followed by Merry Magic Christmas weekends throughout December. Activities include a Christmas party, a golf cart decorating contest and parade, a site decorating contest and a visit from Santa. Guests can also celebrate the New Year Jan. 1-3 with a festive Happy New Year party including 2026 trivia and other games and activities.

The Jellystone Park in Pelahatchie, Mississippi, is planning a Thanksgiving weekend celebration Nov. 27-29 featuring a shared holiday meal, crafts, a Wall of Thanks, pie-eating activities and campfires. The location's December celebrations include visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, sleigh rides, Christmas scavenger hunts, snow-themed activities and s'mores around the campfire.

The Jellystone Park in Fredericksburg, Texas is celebrating Thanksgiving with its Thankful & Twinkling weekend Nov. 26-29. The location's December events include the Light the Night Christmas parade, a Winter Wonderland, Santa's Workshop and a Bear-y Merry Christmas weekend.

Thanksgiving activities and celebrations also are planned at the following Jellystone Park Camp-Resort locations: Austin North, Texas; Bostic, North Carolina; Burleson, Texas; Canyon Lake, Texas; Cochran, Georgia; Elberta, Alabama; Kerrville, Texas; Lake Charles, Louisiana; Luray, Virginia; Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Tabor City, North Carolina; Tyler, Texas; Waller, Texas; and Watts Bar Lake, Tennessee.

The Caledonia, Wisconsin and Eureka, Missouri locations become vibrant winter wonderlands with spectacular drive-through holiday light shows, although camping is not available at either location until spring.

Other Jellystone Park Christmas-themed activities include:

Christmas Wonderland weekends at the Austin North location, the Alabama Gulf Coast location entertains kids with Reindeer Games, the Lake Charles Camp-Resort presents Campfires and Christmas Carols and a Christmas Jam Session, while Jellystone Park Zion, Utah features a Cookies, Cocoa & Christmas Cheer weekend. At the new Cincinnati, Ohio, location, Holly Jolly and Lighting the Way events make for festive camping adventures.

"There's something really special about celebrating the holidays at Jellystone Park," Hershenson said. "Instead of spending the day rushing from one place to another, families can decorate their cabins or RVs, enjoy holiday activities, gather around a campfire and simply have fun being together. Those are the moments everyone remembers."

A new way to bring the whole family together

Holiday camping and glamping can be especially appealing to families traveling with grandparents, parents, children and other relatives.

Jellystone Park locations offer cabins and cottages that provide more space than traditional hotel rooms. Some even offer vacation homes and multifamily lodges. Depending on the location and accommodation type, amenities may include multiple bedrooms, kitchens, living areas and outdoor gathering spaces.

Larger cabins and vacation homes can allow extended families to stay together, prepare their own holiday meals and enjoy time together without booking several hotel rooms. Families can also reserve multiple cabins or RV sites near one another, giving relatives opportunities to gather while maintaining their own space.

"Some of the best holiday memories happen when grandparents, parents and children are all together," Hershenson said. "Our larger cabins and vacation accommodations can make it easier for extended families to share that experience. Grandparents can spend time with their grandchildren, cousins can play together, and everyone can enjoy a holiday vacation without feeling crowded in hotel rooms."

Having access to a kitchen can also help families manage vacation expenses by preparing holiday dinners, breakfasts and other meals rather than relying on restaurants.

A great reason for RVers to hit the road again

Holiday getaways also give RV owners another opportunity to enjoy their vehicles beyond the traditional summer camping season. Rather than leaving their motorhomes and trailers parked until spring, RV owners can take advantage of locations offering late-fall and winter camping, particularly in warmer destinations.

For RV owners, a holiday camping trip can eliminate airfare and hotel expenses while providing the comforts and conveniences of traveling in a familiar space.

"RV owners invest in their vehicles because they love the freedom to travel and spend time together," Hershenson said. "Thanksgiving and Christmas are great opportunities to get more use out of those RVs. Instead of putting the rig away for the winter, families can take another trip, explore a new destination and create an entirely different kind of holiday tradition."

Special offers can make holiday getaways even more appealing

Several Jellystone Park locations are also advertising special offers that can make late-season getaways even more affordable. Several, including the one in Lodi, California, are promoting discounts for qualifying three- and four-night stays. Some Camp-Resorts are also offering a fourth night free with certain non-peak weekday reservations.

Four Jellystone Park locations - Austin North, Pelahatchie, Watts Bar Lake and West Georgia - are offering a 30% discount for veterans and active military during November.

Whether families choose a cabin, other glamping accommodation or their own RV, Hershenson said the appeal of a Jellystone Park holiday getaway goes well beyond potential savings.

"The holidays are really about being together," he said. "You don't have to take an expensive flight or travel halfway across the country to create lasting family memories. Sometimes the most memorable holiday vacation is one where everyone can relax, laugh, play and enjoy being together."

Families can find participating locations, holiday event calendars, accommodations and special offers at .

Activities and special events are subject to change. Discount offers vary by location and may be subject to blackout dates, availability and other restrictions. Check JellystonePark.com for the most up-to-date information.

About Camp Jellystone

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit . For information on franchising opportunities, please visit .

About Warner Bros. Global Experiences

Warner Bros. Global Experiences (WBGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.' world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more.

YOGI BEAR and all related characters and elements © & TM Hanna-Barbera (s26).

Editor's Note: A limited number of complimentary and discounted stays are available to qualified journalists, influencers and content creators. Visit request forms here: .

Contacts:

Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

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740.815.1892

Warner Bros. Global Experiences

Lindsay Kiesel

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at