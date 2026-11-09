Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ranked #8 In Nasdaq Evestment's Q3 2026 Brand Awareness Rankings Among Consultants And Asset Owners In The Mid-Sized Firm Peer Universe

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SAMG) is pleased to announce that the firm was ranked #8 in Q3 2026 among consultants and asset owners in Nasdaq eVestment's Brand Awareness Rankings within the mid-sized firm category (AUM $2.5 billion to $40 billion), which comprises nearly 400 firms. Nasdaq eVestment's quarterly Brand Awareness Rankings benchmark asset managers' visibility by measuring asset owner and consultant engagement with firm and product profiles on the Nasdaq eVestment platform.

Allen Gray, Global Head of Institutional Business at Silvercrest, remarked,“Being recognized once again in Nasdaq eVestment's Brand Awareness Rankings reflects the consistency of our approach. We believe brand awareness is earned over time through strong investment outcomes, high-quality client service, and transparency, and we are grateful for the continued engagement of the consultant community.”

Silvercrest continues to invest in expanding its institutional business and deepening consultant partnerships across regions, supported by long-tenured investment teams and a multi-asset platform serving institutional and high-net-worth clients.

About Silvercrest Asset Management:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC (the "firm") is the principal operating subsidiary of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Silvercrest was founded in April 2002 as an independent, employee-owned registered investment adviser, headquartered in New York. The firm has additional offices in Atlanta, Boston, Virginia, New Jersey, California, Wisconsin, Singapore, and Dublin. Silvercrest provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. As of September 30, 2026, the firm reported discretionary assets under management of $23.8 billion.

Contact:

J. Allen Gray

Managing Director, Global Head of Institutional Business

212-649-0765

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