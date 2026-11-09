Freight Club Leadership Joins Freight Right To Build Out Direct-To-Consumer Ecommerce And Dropshipping For Large Goods

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Freight Club's General Manager and its logistics and operations leaders, Chris Carroll, Chance Overman and Alysia Williams, join Freight Right to further build out its existing LTL network and build a direct-to-consumer and dropship network, giving ecommerce sellers of large goods end-to-end shipping on its global logistics network and technology.

La Crescenta-Montrose, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Right Global Logistics today announced three senior leadership appointments to build out its ecommerce shipping business for large goods. The business will give dropship and direct-to-consumer sellers multi-carrier LTL and large parcel shipping at every service level, from curbside to white glove. Chris Carroll, who led Freight Club from concept as its General Manager and Senior Vice President of parent company Cymax Group, joins as Vice President of Sales, reporting to founder and CEO Robert Khachatryan. Alysia Williams, who built Freight Club's operations, joins today as Director of Operations - Home Delivery. Chance Overman, most recently Director of Logistics at Cymax Group, overseeing logistics for Freight Club, joined October 26 as Vice President, Carrier Network - Home Delivery. Together they bring the experience of Freight Club and Cymax Group, one of the largest marketplace sellers of large goods, and their first priority is keeping merchants' large-item shipments moving through the holiday peak.







Freight Club leadership joins Freight Right to expand direct-to-consumer ecommerce for large goods and dropshipping capabilities.

Freight Right already moves freight for businesses across ocean, air, customs, cross-border and LTL, on its own technology, with an LTL network optimized for palletized freight between businesses. With the Freight Club team, it now extends that platform to complete the path from factory to front door: a carrier network built for dropship and direct-to-consumer delivery of large items, in loose cartons or on pallets, with service levels beyond curbside, and the know-how to optimize it for ecommerce sellers. That carries Freight Right through the last and hardest mile: getting a large item into a consumer's home with the right service level, careful handling and a delivered cost the merchant can plan around from checkout to doorstep.

Freight Club was a pioneer in offering a complete platform and carrier options for ecommerce and direct-to-consumer shipping focusing on large items, built on the experience of Cymax Group, one of the largest marketplace dropship sellers of large goods for 20 years. It came from ecommerce first: its parent knew from its own sales that delivery is one of the largest costs of selling large goods in a competitive market, and Freight Club gave merchants multi-carrier LTL and large parcel options to control it. Over its life it handled nearly 1.9 million shipments, more than 86% of them delivered to a home, before it closed in October.

Most brokers treated freight as a cost to be moved. Freight Club's goal was to make shipping your competitive advantage, with cost certainty. On a marketplace, delivery cost can be 18% to 30% of the overall cost, depending on many factors. The marketplace can decide who wins the Buy Box, but winning it also has to fit within your margins. Freight Club standardized its platform and carrier network so that every merchant, regardless of size, accessed the same enterprise rating engine, carrier pool, multi-level service options (from curbside to white glove) and SKU-level tracking data. This gave smaller ecommerce sellers the same structural logistics advantage previously reserved for top-tier retailers.

That view came from Cymax Group, a top Amazon marketplace seller in big and bulky and one of the most advanced in that space on Buy Box data and algorithms. Freight Club looked at every shipment through a wider lens than the shipment itself, informed by a deep understanding of ecommerce conversion.

Every quote offered up to six service levels, from back-of-truck, curbside, Basic Threshold and threshold through white glove, plus no-appointment parcel. Freight Club led the creation of Basic Threshold, a service for lower-value goods near parcel limits, such as flat-pack furniture. Surcharges were priced into its rating engine, so merchants could price to compete knowing what delivery would cost. Every shipment was tracked to the SKU, and merchants received the same shipping and pricing data that Cymax's own shipping, pricing and analytics teams used. Freight Club also used booked and unbooked data to negotiate each carrier contract around that carrier's strengths.

Overman has more than 20 years of experience in supply chain and logistics. Most recently, he was Director of Logistics at Cymax Group Technologies, where he directed logistics strategy for Cymax Marketplace and Freight Club. He previously led warehouse and fulfillment at Article, served as Director of Logistics at PrimeSource Building Products, and held supply chain and operations leadership roles at Lennox International and Penske.

Williams spent more than a decade with Cymax Group and Freight Club. She joined Cymax in 2013, moved into customer service and cargo claims leadership in 2016, and served as Director of Operations at Freight Club from 2022, leading customer service, tracking, claims and logistics for ecommerce furniture and home goods vendors.

"Ecommerce shipping for large goods, right through to the home, is a natural extension of what we already do well. Chris took Freight Club from a whiteboard idea to the most important platform in the home delivery industry. Chance and Alysia have spent years helping ecommerce merchants get large items into their customers' homes, and they know what those merchants need every day," said Robert Khachatryan, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Freight Right Global Logistics. "Adding them to our leadership team strengthens the part of our business that serves home delivery. For merchants moving their freight to us right before the holidays, it also means working with people they already know and a team that is ready to help."

Carroll was Freight Club's General Manager and Senior Vice President of parent company Cymax Group, reporting to the Group CEO. He and a small team built it from a few sentences of concept in mid 2017 to $30 million in 2020 revenue in three years, spending less than 0.5% of revenue on marketing. He rejoined in mid-2024 as General Manager and worked with the team to rebuild around technology, data, and the right customers: revenue per customer rose about 18% to a record, and customer retention increased by 17 percentage points from 2024 to 2026.

"This is the time of year when merchants can least afford a gap in shipping," said Overman. "I'm building out the carrier network for home delivery with carriers who handle large items with care and track them accurately, across the service levels these products need, from curbside to white glove. Carriers who share that standard should talk to us."

"After more than a decade working alongside merchants and carriers at Cymax and Freight Club, I know great service comes down to ownership, speed and advocacy," said Williams. " I'm joining Freight Right because I'm confident in the team and technology here. I'll lead home delivery operations, from service through claims and audit, so merchants have one accountable team from delivery to recovery. Technology keeps things moving, and real people step in where it matters."

"Incorporating shipping into the price of a large item presents significant complexity and risk if miscalculated. You could have to ship your sale from 20 miles to coast-to-coast or remote locations, requiring comprehensive coverage across all routes," noted Carroll. "Achieving optimal competitiveness rules out reliance on a single carrier. Our experience at Freight Club demonstrated that merchant success and customer retention hinged on much more than a price to ship a product. Cost certainty, service level options from every zip to every zip, deep data analysis, and translating our knowledge to actively help them grow were our differentiators. I chose to join Freight Right because it offers capabilities Freight Club lacked: ocean, air, customs and cross-border services extending directly to the factory floor, alongside an LTL network designed for palletized B2B freight. We supply the final piece to complete the chain: a carrier network fine-tuned for dropship and direct-to-consumer delivery, tailored for loose large items entering homes that demand more than standard curbside drop-off. By integrating these capabilities, we position ourselves to lead large-goods ecommerce logistics as the sector evolves, optimizing the entire journey from origin facility to the final residential room. The impact will be directly evident in merchants' performance metrics."

Freight Right customers quote, book and track freight in Shipment Manager, with LTL coverage across more than 100 carriers in the US and Canada, built for palletized business-to-business freight. For large and bulky items, freight is a major part of the delivered price, and Freight Right's rate and shipment data shows merchants where that cost sits so they can price with confidence. Shopify merchants can use CartRight to show real-time LTL rates at checkout and sync tracking back to their store, and customers can quote, track and book from AI assistants through Freight Right MCP.

For carriers

Freight Right is onboarding LTL and home delivery carriers to grow its network, with a focus on reliable service, accurate tracking and careful handling of large items. Overman leads this work. Carriers interested in working with Freight Right can get in touch at

For merchants and shippers formerly served by Freight Club

Freight Right's team is ready to help merchants move over and keep their LTL and home delivery shipments moving through the holiday season without interruption. Anyone can sign up at and start getting quotes and booking shipments right away. Shopify merchants can install Cart Right from the Shopify App Store. Merchants who want help moving their setup, including product data, delivery service levels or checkout rates, can reach the team at and someone will work through it with them.

Freight Right sign up is available at:

The CartRight app for Shopify is available at:

More information about CartRight is available at:

About Freight Right

Freight Right is a technology-enabled global logistics company, founded in Los Angeles as a freight forwarder. Its services span ocean, air, truck (FTL and LTL), customs brokerage, warehousing and white glove delivery, supported by its own technology. In 2024 its customers moved nearly $15 billion of goods across more than 100 countries.

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