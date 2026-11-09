Redodo Announces Black Friday Sale With Up To 60% Off Lifepo4 Batteries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The biggest shopping event of the year is here! Redodo is celebrating Black Friday with exclusive deals across its full range of lithium battery products, offering savings of up to 60% OFF and a 30-Day Price Guarantee to help customers shop with confidence. The Black Friday promotion will run across three phases: the, the, and the, giving shoppers multiple opportunities to enjoy exceptional savings throughout the holiday shopping season.









Whether customers are preparing their RVs for the next road trip, powering their boats for longer fishing adventures, upgrading their golf carts, or building a more reliable solar and home backup system, Redodo offers a wide range of lightweight, reliable LiFePO4 battery solutions designed for diverse power needs and real-world applications.

For shoppers looking to save early, Redodo's Early Access Sale offers selected deals before the BFCM Big Sale begins. Newsletter subscribers can also enjoy an extra 6% OFF their first order, along with exclusive deal alerts, flash sales, and Black Friday updates. With up to 60% OFF, a 30-Day Price Guarantee, and multiple shopping opportunities throughout the promotion, the Redodo Black Friday Sale is the perfect time to upgrade power systems and prepare for future adventures.

Best Black Friday Deals on RV & Camper Batteries

For RV owners, campers, and off-grid travelers, having dependable power without sacrificing valuable space is essential. Redodo is offering deep discounts on its most in-demand RV lithium battery models:



12V 320Ah Mini Bluetooth Battery - $639.99 (Regular $689.99)

12V 100Ah Ultra-Mini Bluetooth Battery - $254.99 (Regular $299.99)

12V 120Ah Group 24 Bluetooth Battery - $279.99 (Regular $329.99)

12V 165Ah Group 31 Bluetooth Battery - $343.99 (Regular $429.99)

12V 200Ah Group 31 Bluetooth Battery - $526.99 (Regular $619.99)

12V 100Ah Group 24/31 Bluetooth Battery - $235.99 (Regular $289.99)

12V 100Ah Basic Lithium Battery - $219.99 (Regular $269.99) 12V 50Ah LiFePO4 Battery - $149.99 (Regular $185.99)



Whether replacing traditional lead-acid batteries or expanding an existing RV battery bank, Redodo's lithium solutions help reduce weight, save installation space, and provide more usable energy for life on the road.









Best Black Friday Deals on Marine & Trolling Motor Batteries

For anglers and boating enthusiasts, reliable battery power means more time on the water and fewer interruptions during fishing trips. Redodo's marine lithium battery lineup



12V 100Ah Lithium Trolling Motor Battery - $219.99 (Regular $259.99)

12V 120Ah Group 24 Bluetooth Trolling Motor Battery - $279.99 (Regular $329.99)

12V 100Ah Group 27 Dual-Purpose Marine Battery - $299.69 (Regular $369.99)

12V 165Ah Group 31 Dual-Purpose Marine Battery - $419.99 (Regular $529.99)

24V 50Ah Group 24 Trolling Motor Battery - $239.99 (Regular $299.99)

24V 100Ah Group 31 Trolling Motor Battery - $535.99 (Regular $669.99)

36V 50Ah Lithium Trolling Motor Battery - $339.99 (Regular $399.99) 16V 30Ah Fish Finder Battery - $149.99 (Regular $189.99)



From weekend fishing trips to more demanding marine applications, Redodo helps boaters enjoy dependable power with less weight and more room for what matters on the water.

Best Black Friday Deals on Golf Cart Power Upgrade

Ready to upgrade your golf cart? Redodo's lithium golf cart batteries offer a convenient alternative to traditional lead-acid battery systems. For golf cart owners looking to upgrade performance and reduce maintenance costs, Redodo's 48V golf cart batteries



48V 100Ah Lithium Golf Cart Bluetooth Battery - $753.29 (Regular $929.99) 48V 100Ah Golf Cart Lithium Conversion Kit - $1,034.99 (Regular $1,149.99)











Best Black Friday Deals on Solar & Home Backup Power

Redodo's high-capacity lithium batteries provide scalable solutions for residential solar systems and emergency backup power, supporting off-grid cabins, solar-powered homes, and backup systems for emergency outages.



12V 320Ah Mini Bluetooth Battery - $639.99 (Regular $689.99)

12V 200Ah Plus Lithium Battery - $404.99 (Regular $449.99)

12V 410Ah Lithium Battery - $829.99 (Regular $929.99)

24V 100Ah Lithium Battery - $422.99 (Regular $469.99)

24V 125Ah Mini Bluetooth Battery - $549.99 (Regular $629.99)

24V 200Ah Lithium Battery - $799.99 (Regular $889.99) 48V 100Ah Lithium Solar Bluetooth Battery - $753.99 (Regular $929.99)



Shop Early and Save More with Redodo

The Redodo Black Friday Sale is more than an opportunity to save on batteries. It is a chance to make outdoor adventures easier, upgrade existing power systems, and prepare for the energy needs of the seasons ahead.

Customers can enjoy additional benefits during the promotional period, including:



Early Access Deals: Shop selected Black Friday offers before the main event.

Extra 8% OFF: Subscribe to the Redodo newsletter and enjoy an additional discount on eligible first orders, subject to applicable terms.

Exclusive Flash Deals: Discover limited-time offers on selected best-selling products. 30-Day Price Match Guarantee: Shop with confidence with Redodo's price protection policy, subject to applicable terms.



Customers are encouraged to visit Redodo's official website and Black Friday Sale page to explore the full range of discounted products, compare battery specifications, and discover the latest promotional offers.

With limited-time deals and seasonal demand, shopping early is recommended to secure preferred models and take advantage of the best available savings.

Visit Redodo official website to explore the Redodo Black Friday Sale and find the right lithium power solution for your next adventure.

About Redodo

Redodo is a LiFePO4 battery brand committed to providing lightweight, compact, and easy-to-use energy solutions for people who value simplicity, freedom, and outdoor living. Guided by its brand mission,“Go Light, Be Free”, Redodo helps users reduce the weight, space, and complexity of their power systems, making every journey easier to begin.

Its products are designed for real-world applications including fishing, small boats, truck camping, overlanding, e-bike trailers, and weekend camping. With premium-grade lithium cells, advanced BMS technology, and reliable performance, Redodo has become a trusted choice for more than 1.3 million users across over 40 countries.

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