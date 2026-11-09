The Goddard School Opens 700Th School, Marking Major Growth Milestone

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sustained growth reflects families' increasing demand for high-quality early childhood education across the United States

The Goddard School® opened its 700th school-The Goddard School of Winter Garden - Horizon West, FL-marking a major milestone in the brand's nearly 40-year history of serving children, families and communities.

The milestone reflects continued demand for high-quality early childhood education and the strength of The Goddard School's franchise system, which has grown to 700 schools across 37 states and Washington, D.C.

Behind every Goddard School is a beginning for children, families and franchisees alike, highlighting the brand's long-standing commitment to nurturing curiosity and character in young learners while supporting entrepreneurs who invest in their local communities.

King of Prussia, PA, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goddard Systems, LLC (GSL), manager of The Goddard School® franchise system, today announced the opening of its 700th school, The Goddard School of Winter Garden - Horizon West, FL. The milestone represents nearly four decades of thoughtful growth and underscores the increasing demand for high-quality early childhood education and care among families nationwide.

From its beginnings as a single school in Pennsylvania to a franchise system spanning 37 states and Washington, D.C., The Goddard School has become one of the nation's most respected early childhood education brands and a leading franchise opportunity for entrepreneurs. The opening of its 700th school reflects the strength of Goddard's proven franchise model, the dedication of its franchisees and teachers and the confidence families continue to place in Goddard Schools.

"The opening of our 700th school represents far more than a number; it's a celebration of 700 communities where meaningful journeys have begun for children, families and franchisees alike," said Darin Harris, CEO of GSL. "Behind every Goddard School is a family's search for a trusted early education partner, a child's love of learning taking root and an entrepreneur's commitment to making a difference in their community. As we mark this milestone, we celebrate the relationships, experiences and opportunities that have helped children flourish, supported families and empowered franchisees for nearly four decades.”

Since starting its franchising journey in 1988, The Goddard School has built a reputation for combining educational excellence with a proven franchise system. Franchisees receive comprehensive support across operations, training, marketing, real estate and education, helping them build thriving businesses while making a lasting difference in the lives of local families.

"While this milestone celebrates 700 schools, it also recognizes the hundreds of franchisees who have helped bring The Goddard School to communities nationwide," said Tim Linderman, senior vice president and chief growth officer, GSL. "Their entrepreneurial spirit, combined with the strength of our franchise system and comprehensive support model, has enabled us to serve children and families across the country. As demand for high-quality early childhood education continues to increase, we look forward to expanding access to The Goddard School in even more communities."

Recent expansion has introduced The Goddard School to new communities and markets, including the brand's first schools in San Francisco and Brooklyn, and the awarding of its first franchise license in Maine. Florida has been a key driver of growth, with 13 franchise licenses awarded in the state in 2026 alone, including six to new franchisees and seven to existing owners expanding their portfolios. The opening of The Goddard School of Winter Garden - Horizon West follows two other Florida openings this year in Estero and Westshore, with additional schools expected to open statewide before the end of 2026.

The Goddard School of Winter Garden - Horizon West is led by on-site operator Victoria VanSicklin, who brings more than two decades of early childhood education experience to the school. Throughout her career, VanSicklin has served children and families as both an educator and operational leader, building expertise in school leadership, teacher development and creating high-quality learning environments. VanSicklin is partnering with Pam and Shawn King, seasoned Goddard School franchisees who own six other locations in Florida and Georgia.

"It's especially meaningful to be part of this milestone because every child who walks through our doors is beginning a unique learning journey," said VanSicklin. "Our goal is to create a nurturing environment where children and families feel supported and lasting relationships are formed. I'm honored to help bring that experience to local families.”

For more information about The Goddard School, please visit GoddardSchool.com, and to learn about franchise opportunities, go to GoddardSchoolFranchise.com.

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ABOUT THE GODDARD SCHOOL®

The Goddard School-the trusted leader in early childhood education-has partnered with families for nearly four decades to create joyful, supportive environments where children flourish. With a commitment to nurturing curiosity, character and a love of learning, The Goddard School fosters social, emotional and academic development to empower each child to grow into the best version of themselves.

The Goddard School's approach to education starts with a simple belief: children learn best when they are encouraged to explore their natural curiosity. Through its exclusive inquiry-based education program, Wonder of Learning®, children learn through hands-on discovery, while teachers thoughtfully build on their interests to create engaging, personalized classrooms. Supported by expert knowledge, data-driven insights and a deep understanding of child development, Wonder of Learning helps children build critical thinking and problem-solving skills while inspiring a lifelong love of learning.

The Goddard School serves almost 100,000 students from six weeks to six years old in 37 states and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit GoddardSchool.com.

ABOUT GODDARD SYSTEMS, LLC

Established in 1988, Goddard Systems, LLC, is the manager of The Goddard School® franchise system. The Goddard School is the acknowledged leader in the premium early childcare and education market segment. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, The Goddard School has been consistently named one of the leading franchises in the United States by Entrepreneur (#68 in the 2026 Franchise 500 ) and one of the top franchise systems in worldwide sales by Franchise Times (#57 in the 2026 Top 400 ). Additionally, The Goddard School is included in Franchise Business Review's 2026 Top 200 Franchises, a recognition of the best franchise opportunities based solely on ratings and reviews provided directly by franchise owners. Goddard Systems currently licenses 700 Goddard School franchises that serve almost 100,000 students in 37 states and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit GoddardSchoolFranchise.com.

CONTACT: Joe Markle Goddard Systems, LLC 610-405-9569...