Reach Security Recognized As A CRN® 2026 Stellar Startup

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)- Reach Security, the AI that operates security defenses at machine speed, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has included Reach Security on its 2026 Stellar Startups list in the Security category for a second year in a row. This prestigious list highlights fast-rising technology vendors that are driving innovation and fostering growth in the IT channel with groundbreaking products.

Companies recognized as Stellar Startups must be six years old or younger, and they are selected across categories that include AI, business applications, big data, cloud, data center, data platforms and analytics, edge computing, IoT, networking/unified communications, security and storage.

Driving Innovation and Turning Security Control Insights into Action

Reach Security is defining AI-native exposure management by bridging the gap between identifying security risks and taking action to fix them. The platform uncovers misconfigurations, control weaknesses, and other exposures, then drives prioritized, guided remediation at scale.

Reach sells exclusively through partners who use Reach to help customers reduce exposure and operational cost by revealing which vulnerabilities or attack paths are already mitigated by existing security controls, and which remain exploitable. When vulnerabilities can't be patched as fast as AI now discovers them, partners use Reach to identify, validate and continuously monitor compensating controls, using the security controls a customer already owns to block the paths attackers would take. Reach delivers clarity, automation, and operational value quickly, helping organizations make faster, more informed decisions and reduce risk.

The results are measurable. One customer reported to its board that Reach detected security control changes within five minutes of deployment, investigated them in under ten minutes, and remediated or approved them in under an hour. In an independent ROI analysis by TAG Infosphere, organizations using Reach saved more than 160 hours per week across control review, posture assessment and incident investigation, and saw a 156% return.

Through Reach Everywhere, partners can bring Reach's continuously validated security control insights directly into the platforms, workflows and AI systems they already deliver, helping customers prioritize exposures, validate protections and take action.

“We are honored to receive this recognition for a second time, which further validates our mission to help partners and customers operationalize security with speed, precision, and measurable impact. Together with our channel community and partners, we are creating opportunities for differentiated advisory, managed security, and recurring assurance-led services. With Reach, partners can show customers which exposures their existing defenses already cover and use compensating controls to close the rest without waiting on a patch. Being recognized by CRN reflects the innovation and collaboration at the heart of our platform and partner ecosystem,” commented Garrett Hamilton, CEO and co-founder, Reach Security.

The recognition follows Reach's recent Series B of more than $50 million, led by Top Tier Capital Partners, which is funding the extension of Reach's integration partnerships. Reach has also doubled its customer base over the past 12 months.

By integrating Reach into their offerings, partners can improve security assurance across network, endpoint and web application controls. Together, Reach and its partners help customers identify, prioritize and close gaps in protection using the tools they already own, while enabling partners to differentiate with compensating controls and control assurance services.

“Together, we're helping organizations reduce exposure and strengthen their defenses using the tools they already own,” states Cesar Enciso, CEO and Founder of EVOTEK.“We believe their innovative approach will have a profound impact on the cybersecurity landscape, and we're proud to collaborate with a company driving meaningful change.”

The CRN Stellar Startups List

Each technology vendor featured on the CRN 2026 Stellar Startups list is distinguished by its unwavering commitment to innovation and to delivering cutting-edge offerings. The annual list provides solution providers with valuable insight into emerging technologies, helping make strategic investment decisions, strengthen their portfolios and gain a competitive advantage.

“We're proud to recognize the innovative companies featured on this year's Stellar Startups list,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company.“These organizations are redefining what's possible in the IT channel by bringing fresh ideas, transformative technologies and a strong commitment to partner success. We look forward to seeing the impact they continue to make across the industry.”

The CRN 2026 Stellar Startups list will be available at CRN.com/StellarStartups on Nov. 9, 2026.

About Reach Security

Reach Security provides the trusted source of truth for security controls across the enterprise. Powered by deterministic AI, Reach continuously discovers, analyzes, validates and optimizes security controls, helping organizations identify attack paths, reduce risk and prove protections are working as intended. Through Reach Everywhere, its growing ecosystem of integrations, APIs and AI interfaces, Reach brings continuously validated security control data directly into platforms, workflows and AI systems where security decisions are made. By enabling organizations to operate at machine speed while maintaining confidence in their defenses, Reach helps security teams close exposure faster, strengthen resilience and safely scale AI-driven security operations. To learn more about Reach Security, visit

Reach Security PR Contact

Ameesha Patel

PR Director, C8 Consulting on behalf of Reach Security

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About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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The Channel Company

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