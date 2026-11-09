Sioux Honey Co-Op Donates Nearly 5,000 Pounds Of Honey To Northern Illinois Food Bank In Partnership With Jewel-Osco

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GENEVA, Ill, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly 2.5 tons of honey brought a record-setting dose of sweetness to Northern Illinois Food Bank on Saturday as Jewel-Osco employees rolled up their sleeves for a day of volunteer service that helped kick off the food bank's annual holiday meal-packing initiative.

The donation of 9,720 eight-ounce bottles of honey, weighing approximately 4,860 pounds, was made possible through a partnership with Jewel-Osco and the Sioux Honey Co-op as part of the beekeeper-owned cooperative's Sharing Sweetness initiative and is believed to be the largest single donation of honey in Northern Illinois Food Bank's history.

The event was held at the food bank's headquarters and brought together employees and representatives from Jewel-Osco, Northern Illinois Food Bank and Sioux Honey as part of Jewel-Osco's employee volunteer initiative and the food bank's annual Holiday Meal Box program.

Now in its 27th year, the holiday program has helped generations of families enjoy traditional holiday dinners. For 2026, the food bank aims to distribute 50,000 Holiday Meal Boxes throughout its 13-county service area. Each box includes seasonal favorites such as stuffing, gravy, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce and dessert ingredients to help families celebrate the holidays with a special meal of their own.

“Jewel-Osco has been part of Chicago-area neighborhoods for generations, and we believe that being a good neighbor means doing more than stocking grocery shelves,” said Tina Browen, Senior Marketing Director at Jewel-Osco.“Our employees look forward to opportunities like this because they can see the immediate difference their time and energy make.”

A Growing Need Across Northern Illinois

The donation comes at a time when food assistance remains in extraordinary demand throughout suburban and rural northern Illinois. The Northern Illinois Food Bank and its network of more than 900 food pantries and feeding programs distributed 98 million meals during fiscal year 2026, serving an average of 570,000 neighbors every month – a level of demand exceeding even the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Feeding America, one in nine people and one in seven children in the food bank's 13-county service area face hunger.

The food bank's holiday efforts on Saturday also extended beyond Geneva to nearby Elgin, where 1,700 holiday meal boxes were distributed to local households. The separate distribution was part of the organization's coordinated efforts to reach families throughout Kane County and surrounding communities.

“The holidays should be a time of connection and celebration, not a time when parents have to worry about how they will put dinner on the table,” said Julie Yurko, President and CEO of Northern Illinois Food Bank.“With hundreds of thousands of our neighbors turning to food assistance every month, the generosity of partners like Jewel-Osco and Sioux Honey makes an enormous difference.”

A Pantry Staple Beyond the Holidays

The donation included three pallets containing 810 cases and 9,720 bottles of SUE BEE® honey, a natural food that requires no refrigeration and has a long shelf life, making it a practical pantry staple well beyond the holiday season.

“Our beekeeper-owners have spent more than a century producing honey for American households,” said Aimee Sandman, Director of Growth & Community Impact at Sioux Honey Association Co-op.“And through Sharing Sweetness, we're carrying that tradition forward by helping families put something nutritious, versatile and naturally sweet on the table when grocery budgets are stretched thin. Working alongside Jewel-Osco and Northern Illinois Food Bank makes that mission especially meaningful.”

Chicago Loves Honey and Honeybees!

The donation also carries a fitting connection to Chicago's longstanding beekeeping tradition. The city has emerged as a prominent center for urban beekeeping, with honeybee hives maintained atop hotels, office buildings and iconic landmarks such as the Wrigley Building, the Old Post Office and the Drake Hotel. One local beekeeping company alone manages about 350 hives throughout Chicagoland, while several local beekeeping organizations offer educational programs that introduce students to honeybees, pollination and the vital role these industrious insects play in our environment.

Since launching its Sharing Sweetness initiative, Sioux Honey has donated more than 120,000 bottles of SUE BEE® honey to nonprofit food banks nationwide, extending the cooperative's century-old commitment to sharing the fruits of its beekeeper-owners' labor.

“It's remarkable to think that something as small as a honeybee can contribute to something as big as helping feed thousands of families,” Sandman added.“That's really what Sharing Sweetness is all about.”

About Sioux Honey Association Co-op

Founded in 1921 by five beekeepers in Sioux City, Iowa, Sioux Honey Association Co-op is a beekeeper-owned cooperative whose members produce pure American honey. Best known for its iconic SUE BEE® honey, the cooperative also markets AUNT SUE'S® Raw & Unfiltered Honey and other honey products. Through its Sharing Sweetness initiative, Sioux Honey partners with regional retailers and nonprofit food banks to provide honey to families facing food insecurity across the country. Learn more at siouxhoney.com.

About Northern Illinois Food Bank

Northern Illinois Food Bank, a member of Feeding America, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing nutritious food and resources to neighbors facing hunger. Through a network of more than 900 food pantries and feeding programs, the organization serves 13 counties across suburban and rural northern Illinois. In fiscal year 2026, its network distributed 98 million meals while serving an average of 570,000 neighbors monthly. The organization operates distribution centers in Geneva, Lake Forest, Rockford and Joliet. Learn more at solvehungertoday.org.

About Jewel-Osco

With roots dating to 1899, Jewel-Osco is one of the Chicago area's most recognized grocery retailers and a longstanding supporter of local communities. Part of Albertsons Companies, Jewel-Osco operates approximately 188 stores throughout Chicagoland, Indiana and Iowa. Through food donations, employee volunteer initiatives and community partnerships, Jewel-Osco works to address food insecurity and support the neighborhoods it serves. Learn more at jewelosco.com.

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Julie Yurko, President and CEO of Northern Illinois Food Bank SUE BEE® Honey Donation to Northern Illinois Food Bank