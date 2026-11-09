Veloce Brand, Agency, Esports Partnerships And Quadrant Drive SEGG Media Q2 1,584% Revenue Increase

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Quadrant partnerships with Revolut, Shopify and That Prize Guy complement Veloce's branded content, creator agency, Formula 1 esports services and media network generating more than 500 million monthly views

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (“SEGG Media” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: SEGG) today highlighted the commercial operations of Veloce Media Group (“Veloce”), which drove the Company's second-quarter 2026 revenue of $3.2 million, an increase of 1,584% compared with the same period in 2025. The increase primarily reflects the consolidation of Veloce, in which SEGG Media acquired a controlling interest on February 17, 2026.

The results included Veloce's first full quarter within SEGG Media following the acquisition. Across Veloce, revenues span brand partnerships, content production, creator campaigns, esports services and digital advertising, providing multiple ways to monetize its position across motorsport, gaming and entertainment.

Quadrant: Expanding Commercial Partnerships

Quadrant, the motorsport content and lifestyle brand co-founded by Lando Norris, continues to develop its commercial portfolio through partnerships with Revolut, Shopify and That Prize Guy.

These relationships span branded content, digital campaigns, retail experiences and fan engagement, connecting partners with Quadrant's audience through its content and apparel businesses, demonstrating Quadrant's ability to attract brands across financial services, commerce and consumer entertainment.

Veloce Content and Agency: Connecting Global Brands With Audiences

Across the wider group, Veloce's content partnership with E.ON combines motorsport storytelling with branded content production, adding to the group's commercial revenues.

Veloce's agency business also connects content creators with major brands, including LEGO, Heineken, BP and American Express. Through campaign development, talent partnerships and content delivery, the agency helps brands reach audiences across gaming, automotive and lifestyle communities while generating revenue from its creative and commercial expertise.

Esports: Delivering for Leading Formula 1 Teams

Veloce's esports division continues to provide specialist services for leading Formula 1 teams, including McLaren. Its activities include operating and managing competitive esports programs, combining racing expertise with team management and digital content capabilities.

These services add another revenue stream to the group and reinforce Veloce's role within the professional racing and gaming industry.

Media Network: Turning Audience Scale Into Advertising Revenue

Veloce operates one of the largest racing and gaming media networks, with more than 500 million monthly views across its channels.

The network generates advertising revenue from content distributed across its channels and provides additional reach for brand campaigns and commercial partnerships. This combination of audience scale, content production and advertising monetization supports the group's broader commercial offering.

Daniel Bailey, Chief Commercial Officer of SEGG Media and CEO of Veloce Media Group, said:

“Veloce doesn't depend on any single source of revenue. Advertising, brand work, creator campaigns and team services each bring in revenue on their own, and they feed each other. A campaign that starts with a creator often ends up on our network and in a Quadrant activation. Our job now is to renew and expand the relationships we have and get more revenue out of each one.”

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, Lottery.com, and Veloce Media Group. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and technology-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's business strategy, the expansion of existing commercial relationships, the development of new partnerships, advertising and sponsorship revenue, audience growth, and the future performance of Veloce Media Group and Quadrant, are forward-looking statements. Words such as“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“focus,”“continue,”“may,”“will,”“could,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, among others: the Company's ability to integrate and manage Veloce Media Group and its subsidiaries; the fact that the Company's second-quarter 2026 results primarily reflect the consolidation of an acquired business and may not be indicative of results for any future period; the Company's ability to retain, renew or expand brand, sponsorship, agency and esports service relationships, many of which are short-term or campaign-based; dependence on third-party digital platforms for audience reach and advertising revenue, and changes in their policies, algorithms or monetization terms; fluctuations in advertising demand and audience engagement; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; the Company's ability to secure additional capital and continue as a going concern; [the Company's ability to complete and file its remaining periodic reports and to regain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements - confirm current status]; and the other risks described under“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on July 10 2026, and in its subsequent filings with the SEC, available at . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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