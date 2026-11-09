HTX Labs And Maine Air National Guard Complete Operational Testing Of AI-Enabled Maintenance Training

STRATFI effort delivers promising test results, giving Airmen new ways to practice maintenance procedures while reducing demands on aircraft and instructors.

- Lt Col Wing

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HTX Labs and the Maine Air National Guard's 101st Air Refueling Wing, known as the“MAINEiacs,” have reached a major milestone in their $5.8 million Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) effort, successfully completing operational testing of new AI-enabled aircraft maintenance capabilities.

The effort builds on HTX Labs' EMPACT® Mission Readiness System, combining trusted technical information, interactive 3D procedures, and AI-powered guidance to help Airmen learn, practice, and reinforce maintenance procedures before working on an operational aircraft.

“What started as an R&D effort is now being validated by Airmen in an operational training environment,” said Chris Verret, President and CTO of HTX Labs.“Working directly with the MAINEiacs has kept this grounded in the mission and focused on what actually helps Airmen. The opportunity goes beyond training. It is about giving maintainers better access to the knowledge and guidance they need, where they need it, whether they are learning a task, preparing for hands-on work, or eventually applying that knowledge at the point of need. That means more opportunities to build proficiency, better use of limited aircraft and instructor time, and ultimately better-prepared Airmen.”

HTX Labs and the 101st Air Refueling Wing recently completed Operational Test & Evaluation (OT&E) using the KC-135's F108 engine. Airmen ranging from junior maintainers to experienced supervisors tested the capabilities on computers, tablets, and virtual reality headsets. Participants practiced engine maintenance procedures, explored detailed 3D components, and used AI-powered guidance grounded in approved technical information.

The results showed strong support from participating Airmen. 100% saw value when aircraft or instructors are unavailable, 94% supported using the capabilities for hands-on preparation and refresher training, 81% reported improved understanding of maintenance procedures, and 94% expressed interest in using the capabilities again.

These findings highlight the potential to improve training access and help maintainers build proficiency across different experience levels and specialties.

An approximately 82% reduction in procedural preparation time means more time back to Airmen and the mission. For one F108 engine maintenance procedure, EMPACT® provides 20 minutes of XR and AI-guided practice and a two-minute interactive 3D refresher, compared to roughly two hours of traditional hands-on aircraft training. For the 101st Air Refueling Wing, the potential impact scales across maintainers, preserving valuable aircraft and instructor time while giving Airmen the ability to build and maintain proficiency even when aircraft are unavailable or deployed. These capabilities supplement, rather than replace, the hands-on training required for qualification.

“This effort is about giving our Airmen better access to the knowledge and preparation they need to do their jobs,” said Lt Col Wing, Maine Air National Guard.“More opportunities to practice before reaching the aircraft means better use of our limited resources and stronger readiness across the force.”

With operational testing complete, HTX Labs and the MAINEiacs will use Airmen feedback to further refine the capabilities, expand to additional maintenance procedures, and explore testing at multiple Guard locations.

The effort supports a broader goal: moving beyond individual training experiences to a connected Mission Readiness System that brings together mission knowledge, training, and performance to continuously improve warfighter readiness, wherever the warfighter is.

About HTX Labs

HTX Labs delivers EMPACT®, a Mission Readiness System that connects mission knowledge, training, competence, execution and performance to help Warfighters continuously improve readiness. Learn more at .

Megan Fier

HTX Labs

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HTX Labs and Maine Air National Guard Complete Operational Testing of AI-Enabled Maintenance Training News Provided By HTX Labs November 09, 2026, 14:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Military Industry, Technology



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