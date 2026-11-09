BC Land Surveying Launches In Santa Rosa To Serve Sonoma, Marin, Lake, Mendocino, And Napa Counties

Licensed land surveying firm brings 40+ years of combined experience to boundary, topographic, ALTA, and construction surveying across Northern California.

- William Billeter, co-founder of BC Land SurveyingSANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BC Land Surveying today announced its launch as a professional land surveying and mapping firm serving Sonoma, Marin, and Napa Counties, collectively marketed as Northern California. Based at 2800 Cleveland Ave #A in Santa Rosa, BC Land Surveying supports construction, development, and property planning for developers, property owners, real estate professionals, engineers, and government agencies.The firm was founded by brothers William and Thomas Billeter, who wanted surveying integrated directly into their own engineering and development work, with the control and pace those projects demand. That approach shapes how BC Land Surveying operates: surveying that works as part of the project team, from first site visit to final deliverable.BC Land Surveying's team brings more than 80 years of combined experience in the surveying and engineering industry. Licensed Professional Land Surveyors Adam Rivera and Mikey Mueller lead the firm's technical work, supported by field and office staff who carry each project from fieldwork through final mapping.BC Land Surveying offers 20 services in four areas of expertise. Property and boundary services include boundary surveys, Record of Surveys (filed maps that document survey findings for public record), ALTA surveys (land title surveys that meet American Land Title Association standards for commercial real estate transactions), lot line adjustments, easement descriptions and maps, legal descriptions, certificates of compliance, and plot plans and site maps.Development and construction services include topographic surveys, which capture elevation and terrain data, along with construction staking, subdivision surveys, land development mapping, and slope analysis maps. Regulatory and compliance services include FEMA elevation certificates, expert witness testimony, setback verification letters, and LAFCO maps prepared for Local Agency Formation Commission filings. Specialized services include photogrammetric surveys, reservoir volume surveys, and control networks, which anchor accuracy across large or multi-phase projects.“We built BC Land Surveying to move at the pace of the project. Our focus is accurate data and creative solutions clients can build on with confidence.” said William Billeter, co-founder of BC Land Surveying.Accurate survey data underpins decisions at every stage of a land development project, from purchase and entitlement to permitting and construction. BC Land Surveying delivers that data with documented methods and clear communication on timelines. The firm serves clients in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Healdsburg, Sebastopol, Windsor, Rohnert Park, and Cloverdale, along with communities throughout Marin, Mendocino, Lake, and Napa Counties.About BC Land Surveying: BC Land Surveying is a Santa Rosa, California based land surveying and mapping firm providing boundary, topographic, ALTA, construction, and regulatory surveying services across Sonoma, Marin, and Napa Counties. Founded by brothers William and Thomas Billeter and led by licensed Professional Land Surveyors, the firm brings 80+ years of combined experience in the surveying and engineering industry to developers, property owners, real estate professionals, and government agencies, with a focus on accurate data, honest communication, and creative problem-solving. More information is available at bclandsurveying.

William Billeter

BC Land Surveying.

+1 707-792-1800

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BC Land Surveying Launches in Santa Rosa to Serve Sonoma, Marin, Lake, Mendocino, and Napa Counties News Provided By Fitz Company LLC November 09, 2026, 14:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.