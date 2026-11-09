WESLEY FINANCIAL GROUP TOPS MORE THAN 60,000 FAMILIES HELPED OUT OF TIMESHARE NIGHTMARES

Chuck McDowell, Wesley Financial Group Founder and CEO

Company has provided more than $725 million in timeshare mortgage debt relief

- Chuck McDowell, WFG Founder & CEOFRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Timeshare companies have employed high-pressure sales tactics for decades, causing hundreds of thousands of consumers financial hardships and leaving them unable to receive what they had been promised. This unscrupulous approach led Chuck McDowell – who once sold timeshares himself – to create Wesley Financial Group (WFG), a leader in timeshare cancellations.Fast forward 15 years and WFG has now surpassed a vital milestone: helping relieve more than 60,000 families of more than $725 million in timeshare debt. The company, which was formed in 2011, has helped cancel more than 20,000 timeshares in the past two years alone. In addition, while it cannot guarantee a refund to its clients, WFG has aided families in getting more than $10 million back from timeshare companies.“Wesley Financial Group exists for one reason: timeshare companies that prey on people through coercing them to sign complicated agreements under intense sales tactics,” said McDowell.“The result is that families find themselves trapped in a financial pit with unending rising expenses. Oftentimes, they can't even book the timeshare they have paid for without paying even more money.”After selling timeshares for a short time, McDowell realized that he too was using unprincipled tactics to sell. This is what led him to form WFG.“I began losing sleep over what I was doing and saying to sell to people that I knew could not afford a timeshare,” he said.“I quit and immediately began helping those I sold to get out of their timeshares. That's when I realized that there was a huge need in the market for reputable, honest timeshare cancellations.”WFG has differentiated itself from others in the timeshare cancellation industry by utilizing a detailed vetting process to confirm it can relieve owners of their timeshare before they are accepted as clients. The company is so confident in its process that it only takes on clients it is confident it can help, which is why WFG maintains a near-perfect success rate.“Unfortunately, many companies have emerged saying they can cancel timeshares when they actually cannot fulfill that promise. That only makes things worse for families who have already been misled and harmed by timeshare companies,” said McDowell.“We are extremely proud of our success rate and the fact that we have more than 7,000 documented five-star reviews. We celebrate every single cancelation as we know that we are bringing much-needed financial relief and peace of mind to desperate families.”Unlike most others in the timeshare cancellation industry, WFG prefers to keep all phases of the cancellation process internal as opposed to any outsourcing services. This formula has proven successful, as is evidenced by the company's platinum business score rating from Dun & Bradstreet as well as the client testimonials, which the company constantly receives.

Mike Alday

Alday Public Relations

+1 615-714-4954

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WESLEY FINANCIAL GROUP TOPS MORE THAN 60,000 FAMILIES HELPED OUT OF TIMESHARE NIGHTMARES News Provided By Alday Public Relations November 09, 2026, 14:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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